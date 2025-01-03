Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 11: Ausar Thompson or Malik Beasley?

Week 11 (Yahoo leagues) of the fantasy basketball season is on the horizon, and some key injuries have opened the door for some low-rostered players to add value. The situation in Detroit is especially noteworthy, as Jaden Ivey’s fractured fibula has provided an opportunity for two players to step up. Which one fantasy managers should add will depend on their roster builds and what areas they need the most help in. Let’s look at this week’s Waiver Wired.

Priority Adds

1. Malik Beasley

2. Ausar Thompson

3. De’Andre Hunter

4. Gradey Dick

5. Alexandre Sarr

6. Max Christie

7. Scoot Henderson

8. Dillon Brooks

9. Spencer Dinwiddie

10. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF/PF De’Andre Hunter (52%), Atlanta Hawks

Over his last seven games, Hunter has averaged 23.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.9 3-pointers in 27.7 minutes, shooting 57.1% from the field and 87.2% from the foul line. While the production in categories outside of points and 3-pointers may be underwhelming for some category league managers, Hunter has played well enough to merit being rostered in a higher percentage of fantasy leagues. Also, it’s unknown when Bogdan Bogdanovic will return from his leg injury, which has made Hunter a player of even greater importance to the Hawks.

PF/C Alexandre Sarr (48%), Washington Wizards

After struggling with inconsistency throughout November, Sarr has hit double figures in scoring in all ten games he’s played since the beginning of December. In those outings, he’s averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 2.1 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 52.6% from the foul line. For managers punting free throw percentage, Sarr’s production during this period has been good for 7th-round value. Unless he were to suffer an injury, the rookie will remain a fixture in the Wizards’ lineup, and Sarr will have value for the remainder of the season as long as he remains healthy.

SG/SF Gradey Dick (45%), Toronto Raptors

After sitting out Tuesday’s loss in Boston, Gradey returned to the Raptors lineup and accounted for 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Nets. Even with RJ Barrett closing in on a return, it’s likely that the second-year wing will remain in the starting lineup due to his shooting ability (Ochai Agbaji heading to the bench). Gradey remains ranked outside the top 100 in season-long fantasy value, but he could have added value after the trade deadline because the Raptors appear unlikely to work their way into the postseason mix.

SF/PF Ausar Thompson (44%) and SG/SF Malik Beasley (35%), Detroit Pistons

These two are grouped because the Jaden Ivey injury has made it possible for both to add value to fantasy rosters. Since making his season debut on November 25, Thompson has been the preferred choice when Ivey has missed time. If that holds, his fantasy value should increase. Thompson has averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 22.4 minutes in three starts, averaging nearly six more minutes per game than he does when used in a reserve role. Category league managers needing rebounds and steals should strongly consider rostering Thompson while Ivey sits.

However, Beasley offers greater value for those needing offensive production, whether he starts or comes off the bench. He shot poorly in Wednesday’s win over Orlando, going 0-of-7 from the field and scoring two points, but before that, Beasley had an impressive stretch of six games with 14 points or more. In those games, he averaged 21.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 5.5 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes. The question of “who should be added in the aftermath of Ivey’s injury” does not have just one answer; it’s all about your roster build and what’s needed.

PG Scoot Henderson (31%), Portland Trail Blazers

While his season-long value remains low, Henderson has been a top 100 player over the last two weeks in 9-cat formats. And, despite coming off the bench, he’s averaging 26.0 points per game (27.4 over the past two weeks). Henderson has scored in double figures in five of his last six, averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 1.7 3-pointers, shooting 45.2% from the field and 68.2% from the foul line. Punt the free throw percentage, and that’s good for top-75 value.

SG/SF Dillon Brooks (28%), Houston Rockets

For quite some time, Brooks has been a player many fantasy managers have actively avoided despite being a fixture in the starting lineup, be it in Houston or Memphis. He’s worth a look now, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Tari Eason and his recurring left leg issues. In the two games he’s played since returning from injury, Brooks has tallied 41 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, one blocked shot, and eight 3-pointers, shooting 14-of-35 from the field. The field goal percentage isn’t good, but the man hasn’t been cheated regarding the attempts (and he’s 8-of-20 from three). Even with Houston playing three games in Week 11 now would be a good time to see if Brooks can continue to provide 3-point value.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (27%), Dallas Mavericks

Due to Luka Doncic’s continued absence, Dinwiddie has started Dallas’ last three games. While his performance in Wednesday’s loss to the Rockets wasn’t much to write home about, he’s averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 3-pointers in 31.7 minutes per game. Dinwiddie isn’t going to provide defensive stats, and the field goal percentage isn’t great, either (42.1% in those three games), but the opportunity makes him well worth the risk for Dallas’ four-game Week 11.

SG/SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (24%), Orlando Magic

With a lengthy injury list that appears to get longer by the game, the Magic have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games. The injuries can make it challenging to find suitable fantasy value, but Caldwell-Pope is worthy of consideration for category league managers needing steals. He’s had two or more in five straight games and is tied for sixth in the league in total steals (56) and 12th in average (1.6 per game). Every once in a while, KCP will come through with a quality offensive performance, as on Wednesday (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting), but the steals production is the target here. And Orlando will play four games in Week 11.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (17%), Dallas Mavericks

Grimes is another Mavericks player worth a look due to Doncic’s calf strain. In the four games since that injury, Grimes has averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 2.5 3-pointers in 30.0 minutes, shooting 41.7% from three. His overall field goal percentage (40.9%) during this stretch hasn’t been good, but fantasy managers can derive solid short-term value from rostering Grimes. With Klay Thompson back in the lineup on Wednesday, Grimes still played 30 minutes off the bench in the Mavericks’ loss to Houston. The minutes are there; we hope he can be consistently productive.

SG/SF Duncan Robinson (17%), Miami Heat

The Jimmy Butler soap opera took another turn following Thursday’s loss to the Pacers, with the Heat star saying he doubted that he could regain the joy of playing basketball without a move elsewhere. We’ll see what Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley do in response, but Butler’s languid play makes the other rotation players much more important. One is Robinson, who did not play particularly well against the Pacers but has provided top-100 per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past week. Primarily a points and 3-pointers option, Robinson has averaged 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Assessing the Heat wings from a fantasy standpoint can be difficult, but he’s been a fixture in the starting lineup since mid-November (other than missing Sunday’s win in Houston). Also, keep an eye on backup center Kel’El Ware, who’s rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues.

SG/SF Max Christie (12%), Los Angeles Lakers

Christie scoring a career-high 28 points in Thursday’s win over Portland certainly grabbed attention, but he’s had 16 or more in four of his last five games. A starter since December 8, the third-year wing has averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 3-pointers in 29.7 minutes in his last 10 games. Christie has done this on good percentages, shooting 47.4% from the field, 44.4% from three, and 93.1% from the foul line. Even with the Lakers playing three games during Week 11, Christie’s play over the last two weeks makes him worthy of a look in more leagues.