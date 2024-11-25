Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Key Injuries

Thanksgiving week is here, and with that comes another significant injury list for fantasy managers to navigate. Before the season began, few expected Hornets forward Grant Williams to be a player of interest. However, injuries to Mark Williams (who still has not played a game) and Nick Richards made Grant a player worth streaming. Unfortunately, Williams’ season ended on Saturday, as he suffered a torn right ACL during the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s loss in Milwaukee. While Richards and Mark Williams have progressed to on-court activities, neither has a concrete timeline for return heading into Week 6.

So, where do fantasy managers turn for value? Moussa Diabate. The former second-round pick now has tangible fantasy value, and that’s been the case over the last two weeks. During this period, Diabate has been a 7th-round player in 9-cat formats, thanks primarily to averages of 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Until Williams (Mark) or Richards returns, Diabate is the big to target in Charlotte, with all due respect to Taj Gibson. Let’s look at the injuries that will impact Week 6 in fantasy basketball.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Durant and Beal have been battling calf injuries, but they’re trending in the right direction. They participated in Sunday’s practice, including some 5-on-5 action. This is where Phoenix’s Week 5 schedule benefitted the team, if not fantasy managers, as their loss to the Knicks on Wednesday was the final game of the week. Durant and Beal could get on-court time with their teammates, which would not have happened as frequently with a busier game schedule. There’s a chance both will be available for Tuesday’s game against the Lakers, the first of three games Phoenix plays in Week 6. However, managers who have Royce O’Neale (or even Ryan Dunn) rostered may want to hold onto them through Wednesday’s games, as the Suns host Brooklyn in the second game of a back-to-back.

Paul George and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers suffered another loss on Sunday, dropping to 3-13 with a blowout loss to the Clippers. When George and Embiid return from their knee injuries isn’t known, but Week 6 could be a good opportunity for them to “get right” health-wise. The 76ers only play two games, which may tempt some fantasy managers to move on from a streamer. While that may be fine for Kelly Oubre Jr., Guerschon Yabusele, or Andre Drummond, that’s not the case for Jared McCain. He didn’t shoot well against the Clippers, but the rookie has been Philadelphia’s most reliable scoring option next to Tyrese Maxey.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic has missed two straight and three of Dallas’ last four games, most recently sitting out their overtime loss to the Heat on Sunday. At the time of his injury, the Mavericks announced that Doncic would be re-evaluated in one week, which would be the middle of Week 6. Dallas plays games against Atlanta (Monday) and New York (Wednesday) before the holiday, then a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back to end the week. Quentin Grimes has been Doncic’s replacement in the starting lineup, but Naji Marshall has provided superior streaming value despite coming off the bench. Luka’s absence has also boosted PJ Washington’s fantasy value, but he’s already rostered in most leagues. Marshall is a solid streamer as long as the Mavericks are without their star point guard.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant, who has missed Memphis’ last eight games with a hip injury, is considered questionable for Monday’s game against Portland. If cleared, that would make two Grizzlies guards back in the rotation, as Marcus Smart (illness) is not on the injury report after missing four games. Scotty Pippen Jr., Jaylen Wells, and Jake LaRavia are three players impacted by the statuses of Morant and Smart heading into Week 6, with the Grizzlies scheduled to play four games. Of those three, Pippen stands to be the most valuable once Memphis is back to full strength. And, as we’ve seen with some other teams this season or in previous years, a backup point guard can provide reliable fantasy value.

Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Sunday’s loss to the Pacers was the first game Poole has missed this season, with the Wizards guard sidelined due to a sore hip flexor. A rookie replaced him in the starting lineup, but not the one (Bub Carrington) many may have hoped would receive the nod. Kyshawn George started and had a good afternoon, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes.

The Wizards play three games in Week 6, beginning with a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back, so George may have at least one more opportunity to start. Also impacted by Poole’s injury is Malcolm Brogdon, who took on the primary playmaker responsibilities on Sunday. With the veteran guard starting, Carrington’s fantasy value decreases, but he’ll be a player worth targeting for the “silly season.” That time may not be far off based on Washington’s 2-13 record.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

Powell has missed the Clippers’ last three games with a strained hamstring, most recently sitting out Sunday’s blowout of the 76ers. Amir Coffey has been the replacement, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.3 3-pointers in 27.6 minutes. He’s shot the ball well (54.2% FG, 75.0% FT), but the lack of defensive stats is disappointing. Coffey will be worth streaming as long as Powell is sidelined, and the Clippers begin a four-game week in Boston on Monday.

CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

At long last, there has been some positive injury news for the Pelicans. McCollum, who has not played since October 29, is questionable for Monday’s game against the Pacers after missing time with a strained adductor. Dejounte Murray, who has not played since breaking his left hand in the season opener, is doubtful for Monday, so New Orleans’ starting backcourt could be in action at some point during Week 6. The availability of McCollum and Murray impacts the entire roster, but for fantasy purposes, Brandon Boston Jr. and Elfrid Payton are the persons of interest. Boston’s had value whether he starts or comes off the bench, while Payton landed on the deep-league radar despite not appearing in an NBA game since April 2022 before starting the Pelicans’ last two games.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Vassell (knee) and Johnson (hamstring) sat out Saturday’s win over Golden State, with the former having missed San Antonio’s last four contests. With his season debut being delayed due to foot surgery, Vassell has only played in four games. The positive for the Spurs is that his absence has given rookie Stephon Castle more room to grow, a development that should be exceedingly beneficial in the future. Julian Champagnie has been a fixture in the starting lineup and has offered greater fantasy value than Castle, but the rookie will be a crucial building block for the Spurs moving forward. Johnson’s absence freed up additional minutes for fellow reserve Malaki Branham, but that isn’t going to move the needle in fantasy basketball.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Clingan did not score in Saturday’s win over the Rockets, who had blown out Portland the night before, but he did manage to corral a season-high 19 rebounds. Unfortunately, the rookie center also sprained his left knee during the second half of that win. While Clingan did return with a sleeve on his leg, the Blazers have ruled him out for Monday’s game against the Grizzlies. With starting center Deandre Ayton (finger) doubtful to play, it’s time for the Time Lord. Robert Williams is available after sitting out Saturday’s game, and fantasy managers should get four games out of him in Week 6 since Portland does not have a back-to-back.

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Due to a toe injury, Conley has missed Minnesota’s last two games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started the November 21 loss in Toronto but was largely ineffective, which led to Donte DiVincenzo receiving the nod for Sunday’s two-point loss in Boston. He played 29 minutes in Boston, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Alexander-Walker shot 2-of-13 from the field and scored 10 points in the two games Conley missed. While he’s far easier to find on waiver wires (5% rostered to DiVincenzo’s 65%), the risk of adding Alexander-Walker outweighs the reward heading into Minnesota’s three-game week.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Initially, there was some hope that Monk would return from a sprained ankle on Sunday night, as he was listed as questionable earlier in the day. Unfortunately, his status was downgraded to doubtful, and then “out” for Sacramento’s game against the Nets. The Kings begin a four-game week at home against the Thunder on Monday, the second game of the only back-to-back they’ll navigate during Week 6. Monk’s availability impacts two players: fellow reserve Keon Ellis and starter Kevin Huerter. Since Monk’s injury on November 10, Ellis has averaged 22.5 minutes per game (one more than his season average) and Huerter 32.5 (nearly four more than his average).

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic

Having missed Orlando’s last 11 games due to plantar fasciitis, Carter is questionable for Monday’s game against the Hornets. His absence has opened the door for Goga Bitadze to emerge, and he’s been a top-75 player over the last three weeks. While not worth the risk in most fantasy leagues when Carter is available, Bitadze must be rostered when allowed to start. Moritz Wagner also has some streaming value in this spot, but Goga should be the unquestioned priority. Orlando plays four games in Week 6, with no back-to-backs.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors

While the fantasy value has slipped recently, Gradey has been a solid performer overall for the Raptors. Unfortunately, a sore left calf forced his exit from Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers during the fourth quarter. With Immanuel Quickley (elbow) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Davion Mitchell may return to the fantasy radar if Gradey misses time. However, the circumstances are far different this time, as Scottie Barnes is in the lineup. Of the 12 games Mitchell has started this season, Barnes was only in the lineup for three of them, and the Raptors star spends a lot of time on the ball as a primary playmaker. This likely limits Mitchell’s streaming value if he moves back into the starting lineup.