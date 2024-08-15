WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 10 (part two)

We are back after a lengthy hiatus due to the Olympic Break, which provided plenty of excitement. Team USA won their eighth straight gold medal and their 61st straight games at the Olympics. That dominance didn’t come without dramatics, as they only beat France by one point in the gold medal game. Gabby Williams shined for France, and while she hasn’t played in the W since 2022, it wouldn’t be surprising if teams tried to bring her in after how well she played throughout the Olympics.

Et les filles au Basket... quelle équipe... à deux doigts de l'un des plus grands exploit du sport français. Gabby Williams qui nous sort une masterclass absolue sur cette compétition, j'ai encore le cœur brisé. Elles ont eu la médaille d'or dans le cœur de tous les français. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ktgOUWwnGi — 𝓥𝓲𝓬 (@Victolosaa) August 13, 2024

Team USA won all six of their games, with A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart leading the way. They were the only two players to average double figures, with Wilson putting up 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.7 blocks, while Stewie averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Now, we’re into the second half of the year. The Liberty hold the best record in the league at 21-4, though only 4.5 games separate them from the Aces, who are currently the fifth seed. The regular season will end on September 19th, though many fantasy leagues will wrap up their regular season next week. Make sure to maximize your games played to finish out the year well!

Week 10 games played:

3 games- PHX, CHI, LA

2 games- CONN, IND, SEA, NY, WAS, LV, ATL, MIN

1 game- DAL

Light game days:

None.

Back-to-backs:

Thursday-Friday: PHX

Saturday-Sunday: CHI, LV, LA

After a month off from games, the WNBA will be back in full force. Across the four games left this week, there will be at least three games each day. Dallas is the only team that plays only once, while Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles have the advantage with games played. With how the schedule works out with back-to-backs, you may be able to maximize streaming options by adding a player from the Mercury (like Sug Sutton, who should see extra minutes with Rebecca Allen sidelined for a few weeks) for the Thursday-Friday games and then streaming in a player from the Sky, Aces or Sparks for the final two days of the week. The schedule should return to normal next week, but there will be plenty of action over the next four days.

Headlines:

Michaela Onyenwere expected to be starter for Sky

With Marina Mabrey now in Connecticut, Onyenwere should slide into the starting unit for the Sky. Onyenwere hasn’t made much of a statistical impact this season, but she should be able to help space the floor as part of the starting unit. Moriah Jefferson will be available for the first time since the middle of June, though she will be on a minutes restriction.

Michaela Onyenwere making it look easy! pic.twitter.com/v5729q7WPK — Marquee Sky (@SkyMarquee) May 31, 2024

Maddy Siegrist to return August 20

Dallas holds the worst record in the league, but they should be healthier for the second half of the year. Siegrist will be back next week, while Jaelyn Brown, who has been sidelined since opening night, will be back on Friday. Satou Sabally should also be available to make her season debut which will help the Wings have more success in the coming months.

7 PTS THROUGH 6 MINS FOR MADDY SIEGRIST pic.twitter.com/LaQBJz2QMI — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) June 8, 2024

Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin to play Thursday

It was a rough start to the season for the Mystics, and they’re currently tied for the worst record in the league. However with Sykes and Austin back, they may be able to turn things around. Karlie Samuelson, who has been sidelined since late June, is also expected to return to the lineup. Austin has been out since May, and Sykes has only played in three games this season and finished just one of those.

Brittney Sykes participating in full 5 on 5. pic.twitter.com/MUGmJUfhD7 — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) August 7, 2024

Rookie watch:

Aaliyah Edwards

Edwards was one of three WNBA rookies to play in the Olympics, as she represented Canada. In her three games, she logged 20.8 minutes per game and averaged 3.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. It wasn’t a great run for her, and Canada dropped all three games. She’ll look to continue her strong rookie year for the Mystics.

Leonie Fiebich

Fiebich was one of the primary options for Germany during the Olympics as they went 2-2 and finished in seventh place. She averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 threes in 33.5 minutes per game. Fiebich is suiting up in the WNBA for the first time this season despite being drafted in 2020, and she has been an important role player for the Liberty,

Wenn man über die größten Würfe der deutschen Nationalmannschaften spricht, muss man schon jetzt über Leonie Fiebich nachdenken: 0,4 Sekunden? Einbeinig, off the glass, über drei Verteidigerinnen? Zur Verlängerung, am Ende fürs Olympia-Quali-Turnier? Ikonisch. #EuroBasketWomen pic.twitter.com/bXkZ2tcChs — Manuel Baraniak (@manuel_baraniak) June 24, 2023

Julie Vanloo

Vanloo was the best rookie in the Olympics as one of the stars for Belgium. In her six appearances, she averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.5 threes per game. They lost to Australia in the Bronze Medal Game and had an overall 2-4 record. Vanloo has had an excellent rookie season and will look to build off her Olympic success in the second half of the year. However, with Washington healthier, she may lose out on some minutes.