2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Jonnu Smith prepares for TE1 scrutiny, Cade Otton returns to No. 2 status in Tampa, and Sam LaPorta attempts to gut out his shoulder injury against the Colts.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 12 Tight Ends

1 Brock Bowers LV vs. DEN 2 Travis Kelce KC at CAR 3 George Kittle SF at GB 4 Trey McBride ARI at SEA 5 Cade Otton TB at NYG 6 David Njoku CLE vs. PIT 7 T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI 8 Hunter Henry NE at MIA 9 Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NE 10 Will Dissly LAC vs. BAL 11 Dallas Goedert PHI at LAR 12 Sam LaPorta DET at IND 13 Mark Andrews BAL at LAC 14 Zach Ertz WAS vs. DAL 15 Isaiah Likely BAL at LAC 16 Tucker Kraft GB vs. SF 17 Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN 18 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TEN 19 Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE 20 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs. KC 21 Theo Johnson NYG vs. TB 22 Noah Gray KC at CAR 23 Chig Okonkwo TEN at HOU 24 Luke Schoonmaker DAL at WAS 25 AJ Barner SEA vs. ARI 26 Davis Allen LAR vs. PHI

TE Notes: Brock Bowers has left the competition behind at tight end, and done so under two different play-calling regimes. Now the focal point for opposing defenses, Bowers will occasionally get taken away, but it’s not worth trying to predict when. … “Taken away” is what Travis Kelce was in Week 11. Even at age 35, that is easier said than done. Taking away opposing seam stretchers is something 30 other teams have been better at than the Panthers, with only Vegas permitting more weekly TE fantasy points. … George Kittle is supposedly due back from his hamstring strain. The 49ers’ offense isn’t running hot enough to consign Kittle to glorified blocker status right now. … Trey McBride isn’t spiking weeks, mainly because he is not scoring touchdowns. Like, any of them. Considering how pristine his floor has remained, end zone visits should be coming any month now.

David Njoku’s Week 12 comes down to “monitor the weather,” but even if we indeed get one of our patented November Lake Erie hurricanes, the seam will likely remain a safe harbor for Jameis Winston. … Cade Otton’s main Week 12 concern isn’t the return of Mike Evans, but a Giants defense for whatever reason permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points. Reasons we aren’t terribly worried? 1. The G-Men’s supposed seam dominance unlikely has much to do with the fact they are facing the second fewest weekly pass attempts because they are bad. 2. The Bucs cannot run. Otton’s floor remains sky high. … T.J. Hockenson has remained on a strict snap count since returning, taking the field for roughly 45-48 percent of the plays. There isn’t a ton of reason to expect that to change for Week 12. There’s also not much reason to move the also-rans behind Hock ahead, especially since he already re-demonstrated his upside in Week 10.

You might not think it makes sense Jonnu Smith is featuring over Jaylen Waddle. It still makes more sense than the Dolphins’ early-season decision not to feature Smith at all. With catch-and-run the emphasis more than ever in Miami, Smith’s recent usage feels sticky. … “Sticky” has applied to Will Dissly’s 6-7 weekly target counts since the Chargers went pass-heavier. That definitely feels like the baseline vs. a Ravens defense that can’t stop the pass. … There’s really not much left to say at this part of the board. The TE2 compiler seems to be a dead archetype this season. That leaves us big-play hunting. Dallas Goedert has a strong matchup in a high-totaled contest. Sam LaPorta has a plus setup. Mark Andrews’ matchup is not overly appealing, but the game total is. Isaiah Likely and Tucker Kraft could both be needed for big plays vs. tough defenses. None of them are safe. All of them are the best we’ve got outside the top 12 right now.

Week 12 Kickers

1 Jake Bates DET at IND 2 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs TEN 3 Cameron Dicker LAC vs BAL 4 Jake Moody SF at GB 5 Wil Lutz DEN at LV 6 Chase McLaughlin TB at NYG 7 Chris Boswell PIT at CLE 8 Brandon McManus GB vs SF 9 Austin Seibert WAS vs DAL 10 John Parker Romo MIN at CHI 11 Spencer Shrader KC at CAR 12 Jason Myers SEA vs ARI 13 Jason Sanders MIA vs NE 14 Chad Ryland ARI at SEA 15 Justin Tucker BAL at LAC 16 Jake Elliott PHI at LAR 17 Matt Gay IND vs DET 18 Joshua Karty LAR vs PHI 19 Nick Folk TEN at HOU 20 Cairo Santos CHI vs MIN 21 Dustin Hopkins CLE vs PIT 22 Brandon Aubrey DAL at WAS 23 Daniel Carlson LV vs DEN 24 Joey Slye NE at MIA 25 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs KC 26 Graham Gano NYG vs TB

Week 12 Defense/Special Teams