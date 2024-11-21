 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball First Base Overview: Vlad Jr. back on top, but where will Pete Alonso land?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_oly_louganisseoullookback_241121.jpg
Greg Louganis’ heroic diving triumph in Seoul
nbc_pft_lionsshouldntwantrams_241121.jpg
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball First Base Overview: Vlad Jr. back on top, but where will Pete Alonso land?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_oly_louganisseoullookback_241121.jpg
Greg Louganis’ heroic diving triumph in Seoul
nbc_pft_lionsshouldntwantrams_241121.jpg
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 21, 2024 11:20 AM
DeVito starting at QB for Giants 'is a tank job'
November 19, 2024 04:15 PM
The Rotoworld Football Show analyzes the New York Giants' decision to name Tommy DeVito the starting quarterback and what it means for the other skill position players on the roster.

Jonnu Smith prepares for TE1 scrutiny, Cade Otton returns to No. 2 status in Tampa, and Sam LaPorta attempts to gut out his shoulder injury against the Colts.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 12 Tight Ends

1Brock BowersLVvs. DEN
2Travis KelceKCat CAR
3George KittleSFat GB
4Trey McBrideARIat SEA
5Cade OttonTBat NYG
6David NjokuCLEvs. PIT
7T.J. HockensonMINat CHI
8Hunter HenryNEat MIA
9Jonnu SmithMIAvs. NE
10Will DisslyLACvs. BAL
11Dallas GoedertPHIat LAR
12Sam LaPortaDETat IND
13Mark AndrewsBALat LAC
14Zach ErtzWASvs. DAL
15Isaiah LikelyBALat LAC
16Tucker KraftGBvs. SF
17Cole KmetCHIvs. MIN
18Dalton SchultzHOUvs. TEN
19Pat FreiermuthPITat CLE
20Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs. KC
21Theo JohnsonNYGvs. TB
22Noah GrayKCat CAR
23Chig OkonkwoTENat HOU
24Luke SchoonmakerDALat WAS
25AJ BarnerSEAvs. ARI
26Davis AllenLARvs. PHI

TE Notes: Brock Bowers has left the competition behind at tight end, and done so under two different play-calling regimes. Now the focal point for opposing defenses, Bowers will occasionally get taken away, but it’s not worth trying to predict when. … “Taken away” is what Travis Kelce was in Week 11. Even at age 35, that is easier said than done. Taking away opposing seam stretchers is something 30 other teams have been better at than the Panthers, with only Vegas permitting more weekly TE fantasy points. … George Kittle is supposedly due back from his hamstring strain. The 49ers’ offense isn’t running hot enough to consign Kittle to glorified blocker status right now. … Trey McBride isn’t spiking weeks, mainly because he is not scoring touchdowns. Like, any of them. Considering how pristine his floor has remained, end zone visits should be coming any month now.

David Njoku’s Week 12 comes down to “monitor the weather,” but even if we indeed get one of our patented November Lake Erie hurricanes, the seam will likely remain a safe harbor for Jameis Winston. … Cade Otton’s main Week 12 concern isn’t the return of Mike Evans, but a Giants defense for whatever reason permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points. Reasons we aren’t terribly worried? 1. The G-Men’s supposed seam dominance unlikely has much to do with the fact they are facing the second fewest weekly pass attempts because they are bad. 2. The Bucs cannot run. Otton’s floor remains sky high. … T.J. Hockenson has remained on a strict snap count since returning, taking the field for roughly 45-48 percent of the plays. There isn’t a ton of reason to expect that to change for Week 12. There’s also not much reason to move the also-rans behind Hock ahead, especially since he already re-demonstrated his upside in Week 10.

You might not think it makes sense Jonnu Smith is featuring over Jaylen Waddle. It still makes more sense than the Dolphins’ early-season decision not to feature Smith at all. With catch-and-run the emphasis more than ever in Miami, Smith’s recent usage feels sticky. … “Sticky” has applied to Will Dissly’s 6-7 weekly target counts since the Chargers went pass-heavier. That definitely feels like the baseline vs. a Ravens defense that can’t stop the pass. … There’s really not much left to say at this part of the board. The TE2 compiler seems to be a dead archetype this season. That leaves us big-play hunting. Dallas Goedert has a strong matchup in a high-totaled contest. Sam LaPorta has a plus setup. Mark Andrews’ matchup is not overly appealing, but the game total is. Isaiah Likely and Tucker Kraft could both be needed for big plays vs. tough defenses. None of them are safe. All of them are the best we’ve got outside the top 12 right now.

Week 12 Kickers

1Jake BatesDETat IND
2Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs TEN
3Cameron DickerLACvs BAL
4Jake MoodySFat GB
5Wil LutzDENat LV
6Chase McLaughlinTBat NYG
7Chris BoswellPITat CLE
8Brandon McManusGBvs SF
9Austin SeibertWASvs DAL
10John Parker RomoMINat CHI
11Spencer ShraderKCat CAR
12Jason MyersSEAvs ARI
13Jason SandersMIAvs NE
14Chad RylandARIat SEA
15Justin TuckerBALat LAC
16Jake ElliottPHIat LAR
17Matt GayINDvs DET
18Joshua KartyLARvs PHI
19Nick FolkTENat HOU
20Cairo SantosCHIvs MIN
21Dustin HopkinsCLEvs PIT
22Brandon AubreyDALat WAS
23Daniel CarlsonLVvs DEN
24Joey SlyeNEat MIA
25Eddy PineiroCARvs KC
26Graham GanoNYGvs TB

Week 12 Defense/Special Teams

1Denver BroncosDENat LV
2Houston TexansHOUvs. TEN
3Minnesota VikingsMINat CHI
4Pittsburgh SteelersPITat CLE
5Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBat NYG
6Kansas City ChiefsKCat CAR
7Detroit LionsDETat IND
8Washington CommandersWASvs. DAL
9Cleveland BrownsCLEvs. PIT
10New York GiantsNYGvs. TB
11Miami DolphinsMIAvs. NE
12Chicago BearsCHIvs. MIN
13Green Bay PackersGBvs. SF
14Tennessee TitansTENat HOU
15Philadelphia EaglesPHIat LAR
16San Francisco 49ersSFat GB
17Arizona CardinalsARIat SEA
18Seattle SeahawksSEAvs. ARI
19Los Angeles ChargersLACvs. BAL
20Los Angeles RamsLARvs. PHI
21Baltimore RavensBALat LAC
22Dallas CowboysDALat WAS
23New England PatriotsNEat MIA
24Indianapolis ColtsINDvs. DET
25Las Vegas RaidersLVvs. DEN
26Carolina PanthersCARvs. KC