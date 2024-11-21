2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Jonnu Smith prepares for TE1 scrutiny, Cade Otton returns to No. 2 status in Tampa, and Sam LaPorta attempts to gut out his shoulder injury against the Colts.
Week 12 Tight Ends
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. DEN
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at CAR
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|at GB
|4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at SEA
|5
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at NYG
|6
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. PIT
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at CHI
|8
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at MIA
|9
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|vs. NE
|10
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|vs. BAL
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at LAR
|12
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at IND
|13
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at LAC
|14
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. DAL
|15
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at LAC
|16
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. SF
|17
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. MIN
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. TEN
|19
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at CLE
|20
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs. KC
|21
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. TB
|22
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at CAR
|23
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at HOU
|24
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|at WAS
|25
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|26
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|vs. PHI
TE Notes: Brock Bowers has left the competition behind at tight end, and done so under two different play-calling regimes. Now the focal point for opposing defenses, Bowers will occasionally get taken away, but it’s not worth trying to predict when. … “Taken away” is what Travis Kelce was in Week 11. Even at age 35, that is easier said than done. Taking away opposing seam stretchers is something 30 other teams have been better at than the Panthers, with only Vegas permitting more weekly TE fantasy points. … George Kittle is supposedly due back from his hamstring strain. The 49ers’ offense isn’t running hot enough to consign Kittle to glorified blocker status right now. … Trey McBride isn’t spiking weeks, mainly because he is not scoring touchdowns. Like, any of them. Considering how pristine his floor has remained, end zone visits should be coming any month now.
David Njoku’s Week 12 comes down to “monitor the weather,” but even if we indeed get one of our patented November Lake Erie hurricanes, the seam will likely remain a safe harbor for Jameis Winston. … Cade Otton’s main Week 12 concern isn’t the return of Mike Evans, but a Giants defense for whatever reason permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points. Reasons we aren’t terribly worried? 1. The G-Men’s supposed seam dominance unlikely has much to do with the fact they are facing the second fewest weekly pass attempts because they are bad. 2. The Bucs cannot run. Otton’s floor remains sky high. … T.J. Hockenson has remained on a strict snap count since returning, taking the field for roughly 45-48 percent of the plays. There isn’t a ton of reason to expect that to change for Week 12. There’s also not much reason to move the also-rans behind Hock ahead, especially since he already re-demonstrated his upside in Week 10.
You might not think it makes sense Jonnu Smith is featuring over Jaylen Waddle. It still makes more sense than the Dolphins’ early-season decision not to feature Smith at all. With catch-and-run the emphasis more than ever in Miami, Smith’s recent usage feels sticky. … “Sticky” has applied to Will Dissly’s 6-7 weekly target counts since the Chargers went pass-heavier. That definitely feels like the baseline vs. a Ravens defense that can’t stop the pass. … There’s really not much left to say at this part of the board. The TE2 compiler seems to be a dead archetype this season. That leaves us big-play hunting. Dallas Goedert has a strong matchup in a high-totaled contest. Sam LaPorta has a plus setup. Mark Andrews’ matchup is not overly appealing, but the game total is. Isaiah Likely and Tucker Kraft could both be needed for big plays vs. tough defenses. None of them are safe. All of them are the best we’ve got outside the top 12 right now.
Week 12 Kickers
|1
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at IND
|2
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs TEN
|3
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs BAL
|4
|Jake Moody
|SF
|at GB
|5
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at LV
|6
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at NYG
|7
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at CLE
|8
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs SF
|9
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|vs DAL
|10
|John Parker Romo
|MIN
|at CHI
|11
|Spencer Shrader
|KC
|at CAR
|12
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs ARI
|13
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|vs NE
|14
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at SEA
|15
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|at LAC
|16
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at LAR
|17
|Matt Gay
|IND
|vs DET
|18
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs PHI
|19
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|at HOU
|20
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs MIN
|21
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|vs PIT
|22
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at WAS
|23
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs DEN
|24
|Joey Slye
|NE
|at MIA
|25
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs KC
|26
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|vs TB
Week 12 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|at LV
|2
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|vs. TEN
|3
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|at CHI
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|at CLE
|5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|at NYG
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|at CAR
|7
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|at IND
|8
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|vs. DAL
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|vs. PIT
|10
|New York Giants
|NYG
|vs. TB
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|vs. NE
|12
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|vs. MIN
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. SF
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|at HOU
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|at LAR
|16
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|at GB
|17
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|at SEA
|18
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|vs. BAL
|20
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|vs. PHI
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|at LAC
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|at WAS
|23
|New England Patriots
|NE
|at MIA
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|vs. DET
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|vs. DEN
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs. KC