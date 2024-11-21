2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba wonders if he’s the captain now in the Seahawks’ receiver corps, Ladd McConkey attempts to cash in a golden matchup with the Ravens, and Courtland Sutton continues his quest for WR1 status.

Week 12 Receivers

1 Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at IND 3 A.J. Brown PHI at LAR 4 Nico Collins HOU vs. TEN 5 Puka Nacua LAR vs. PHI 6 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. PHI 7 Mike Evans TB at NYG 8 CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. ARI 10 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL 11 Courtland Sutton DEN at LV 12 George Pickens PIT at CLE 13 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE 14 DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI 15 Jauan Jennings SF at GB 16 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. BAL 17 Malik Nabers NYG vs. TB 18 Zay Flowers BAL at LAC 19 Deebo Samuel SF at GB 20 Calvin Ridley TEN at HOU 21 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at SEA 22 DeVonta Smith PHI at LAR 23 Josh Downs IND vs. DET 24 DeAndre Hopkins KC at CAR 25 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. PIT 26 Jameson Williams DET at IND 27 Tank Dell HOU vs. TEN 28 Jayden Reed GB vs. SF 29 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. DEN 30 Cedric Tillman CLE vs. PIT 31 DJ Moore CHI vs. MIN 32 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. BAL 33 Rome Odunze CHI vs. MIN 34 Jordan Addison MIN at CHI 35 Xavier Worthy KC at CAR 36 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE 37 Romeo Doubs GB vs. SF 38 Elijah Moore CLE vs. PIT 39 DeMario Douglas NE at MIA 40 Christian Watson GB vs. SF 41 Ricky Pearsall SF at GB 42 Keenan Allen CHI vs. MIN 43 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. DET 44 Alec Pierce IND vs. DET 45 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. TB 46 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at HOU 47 Rashod Bateman BAL at LAC 48 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI 49 Kayshon Boutte NE at MIA 50 Devaughn Vele DEN at LV 51 Joshua Palmer LAC vs. BAL 52 Adam Thielen CAR vs. KC 53 Jalen Coker CAR vs. KC 54 Kendrick Bourne NE at MIA 55 Darius Slayton NYG vs. TB 56 Noah Brown WAS vs. DAL 57 Adonai Mitchell IND vs. DET 58 Xavier Legette CAR vs. KC 59 Michael Wilson ARI at SEA 60 Diontae Johnson BAL at LAC 61 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at CAR 62 Mike Williams PIT at CLE 63 Lil’Jordan Humphrey DEN at LV 64 Marvin Mims DEN at LV 65 Jalen McMillan TB at NYG 66 Jalen Tolbert DAL at WAS 67 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. SF 68 Tre Tucker LV vs. DEN 69 Troy Franklin DEN at LV 70 Demarcus Robinson LAR vs. PHI 71 Sterling Shepard TB at NYG 72 Malik Washington MIA vs. NE 73 Calvin Austin III PIT at CLE

WR Notes: The most important play of Nico Collins’ return, of course, was the one that didn’t count. A 77-yard catch-and-run score on the literal first snap that was called back by penalty. It’s hugely disappointing Collins could not muster more than 4/54 from there on out, but both Collins’ health and explosiveness were immediately re-proven. … The answer to “Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp?” has been a resounding “both.” … Mike Evans (hamstring) is back after a five-week absence. That’s way more time than you normally get to rest in the NFL. It also wouldn’t be stunning if it still wasn’t really enough time for a 31-year-old wideout to heal. We still immediately return Evans to the top 10 because of the Bucs’ dire targets need and the Giants operating as an overrated pass defense for Week 12. Good pass rush? Yes. Good pass D? No. … That was more like it for Cooper Rush, who reminded of the “garbage attempts” king he has been in the past. With Jake Ferguson (concussion) joining the Cowboys’ MASH unit, CeeDee Lamb is essentially guaranteed another 10-12 targets vs. a paper tiger Commanders pass D.

I went longer on the subject Monday, but the short of it? There’s a chance Jaxon Smith-Njigba is now the primary target in the Seahawks’ high-volume passing attack. Book-ending the Seattle’s bye week with 100-yard outings even following DK Metcalf’s Week 11 return is as bullish as signs get, especially since JSN seemed to overtake Metcalf as Geno Smith’s No. 1 read down the stretch last Sunday. The Cardinals are an ordinary pass D. … I frankly don’t think a continued JSN emergence would even be that bad of news for DK Metcalf. Especially if Smith-Njigba can more consistently threaten defenses down the field, that would make it easier for Metcalf to get singled up and wreak havoc on the boundary. … Terry McLaurin’s targets floor is shameful, while the Commanders will undoubtedly look to establish the run vs. Dallas. You still can’t really leave a legitimate No. 1 wideout out of the top 12 against this horrendous Cowboys “defense.” … Although he’s still struggling to crack the top 24 on the year, Courtland Sutton is the WR8 by average PPR points in four games over the past five weeks. It directly coincides with Bo Nix’s passing breakout, one that seems unlikely to be slowed against the Raiders’ unimposing defense.

George Pickens continues to be something of a match made in heaven with Russell Wilson. The Week 12 problem is potentially hellish weather in Cleveland. It’s all too easy to envision the Steelers closing up shop and running the ever-loving you know what out of the ball on Thursday evening. … Tyreek Hill keeps inching closer to a true breakout. Having scored in back-to-back weeks, he now gets a Patriots pass D that is one of the least imposing in the league. It does remain possible the Dolphins go full run establishment as considerable home favorites. … Ladd McConkey no longer has the Chargers’ receiver corps all to himself following Quentin Johnston’s effective return, but he still has the highest-volume role headed into one of the best matchups he will face all year. No team is surrendering more receiver fantasy points than the Ravens, and it’s not particularly close. … Consistency remains elusive for Zay Flowers. Fantasy managers simply have to take their lumps with the primary producer in one of the league’s most explosive passing attacks. The Chargers’ pass defense has mostly bent this season, but broke badly in the second half vs. the Bengals on Sunday evening.

Jauan Jennings is tied for third in targets (21) since returning two weeks ago. He continues to look like Brock Purdy’s primary read heading into what should be a close contest in Green Bay. The only question is whether Purdy’s shoulder holds up. … Jennings looking like the Niners’ top target commander has had Deebo Samuel producing more like a role player. That’s especially true since Samuel continues to not offer “explosives” as the change-of-pace running back in an offense that doesn’t feel the need to change Christian McCaffrey’s pace all that often. I’m not ever benching Samuel. But he feels more and more like a boom/bust WR2/3. … The only thing I really know about Malik Nabers? I’m not benching him. Tommy DeVito was actually surprisingly decent at delivering the ball last season: When he wasn’t getting sacked. DeVito has a tendency to kill drives with QB takedowns. When he doesn’t, he’s not as bad as you would think when it comes to at least getting the ball to his primary targets. That, uhh, of course, doesn’t mean he’s good at it, either. It’s important to remember Nabers also hasn’t looked the same since his Week 4 concussion.

With his targets creeping back upward, Jameson Williams could end up meeting his 2024 WR2 destiny, after all. … Put in seemingly never-ending tough spots, Josh Downs has still managed to clear 60 yards each of the past four weeks. The talent has become undeniable. The Lions have a strong pass defense that nevertheless surrenders a ton of fantasy production because teams have to keep passing vs. Dan Campbell’s buzzsaw. … After all that, Jerry Jeudy is starting to look like Jameis Winston’s No. 1 receiver. Not that he is blowing Cedric Tillman out of the water in targets the past two weeks. Jeudy has a modest 22-19 advantage. He has turned it into 13/215/1 vs. 9/122/1 for Tillman. They both have the same Week 12 problems in a stingy Steelers defense and awful home weather on the shores of Lake Erie. … The poorest man’s Deebo Samuel or Zay Flowers, Jayden Reed has seen more than six targets only one time all season, drawing eight in Week 4. It’s holding him back from true WR2 status. … There are so many more WR4s than WR3s. The depth just is not good in the WR30-36 range, with the only good news is that it continues until around WR50.