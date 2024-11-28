 Skip navigation
2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published November 27, 2024 07:26 PM
What to make of Jefferson's 'quiet stat lines'
November 27, 2024 04:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter assess Justin Jefferson's recent struggles and what to make of his fantasy prospects in the Minnesota Vikings offense.

Ja’Marr Chase aims to stay sizzling in a tough Steelers matchup, Courtland Sutton crashes the WR1 ranks for the Broncos, and Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to cash in a plus Vikings setup.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 13 Receivers

1Justin JeffersonMINvs. ARI
2A.J. BrownPHIat BAL
3Nico CollinsHOUat JAC
4Puka NacuaLARat NO
5Ja’Marr ChaseCINvs. PIT
6Amon-Ra St. BrownDETvs. CHI
7CeeDee LambDALvs. NYG
8Cooper KuppLARat NO
9Mike EvansTBat CAR
10Courtland SuttonDENvs. CLE
11Malik NabersNYGat DAL
12Drake LondonATLvs. LAC
13Terry McLaurinWASvs. TEN
14Tee HigginsCINvs. PIT
15George PickensPITat CIN
16Ladd McConkeyLACat ATL
17Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAat NYJ
18Tyreek HillMIAat GB
19DK MetcalfSEAat NYJ
20Calvin RidleyTENat WAS
21Davante AdamsNYJvs. SEA
22Marvin Harrison Jr.ARIat MIN
23Garrett WilsonNYJvs. SEA
24Zay FlowersBALvs. PHI
25Jerry JeudyCLEat DEN
26DJ MooreCHIat DET
27Jameson WilliamsDETvs. CHI
28Darnell MooneyATLvs. LAC
29Jaylen WaddleMIAat GB
30Jauan JenningsSFat BUF
31Jayden ReedGBvs. MIA
32Brian Thomas Jr.JACvs. HOU
33Khalil ShakirBUFvs. SF
34DeAndre HopkinsKCvs. LV
35Deebo Samuel SFat BUF
36Michael Pittman Jr.INDat NE
37Jordan AddisonMINvs. ARI
38Jakobi MeyersLVat KC
39Keenan AllenCHIat DET
40Amari CooperBUFvs. SF
41Rome OdunzeCHIat DET
42Tank DellHOUat JAC
43Keon ColemanBUFvs. SF
44Marquez Valdes-ScantlingNOvs. LAR
45Christian WatsonGBvs. MIA
46Xavier WorthyKCvs. LV
47Nick Westbrook-IkhineTENat WAS
48Quentin JohnstonLACat ATL
49Elijah MooreCLEat DEN
50Devaughn VeleDENvs. CLE
51Xavier LegetteCARvs. TB
52Wan’Dale RobinsonNYGat DAL
53Adam ThielenCARvs. TB
54DeMario DouglasNEvs. IND
55Noah BrownWASvs. TEN
56Rashod BatemanBALvs. PHI
57Alec PierceINDat NE
58Joshua PalmerLACat ATL
59Kendrick BourneNEvs. IND
60Dontayvion WicksGBvs. MIA
61Michael WilsonARIat MIN
62Tyler LockettSEAat NYJ
63Ricky PearsallSFat BUF
64Tre TuckerLVat KC
65Adonai MitchellINDat NE
66Brandin CooksDALvs. NYG
67Demarcus RobinsonLARat NO
68Jalen McMillanTBat CAR
69Darius SlaytonNYGat DAL
70Kayshon BoutteNEvs. IND
71Calvin Austin IIIPITat CIN
72JuJu Smith-SchusterKCvs. LV
73Jalen TolbertDALvs. NYG
74Jahan DotsonPHIat BAL

WR Notes: If Justin Jefferson is still the clear-cut WR1 overall, he’s had a funny way of showing it the past three weeks. 13 catches for 156 scoreless yards. The hope is that Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson’s Week 12 eruptions begin to make the price of doubling Jefferson every snap too expensive for opposing defenses. … CeeDee Lamb is second to only Puka Nacua in targets since Cooper Rush took over as quarterback in Week 10. He has yet to spike a week in that span, but it’s inevitable on that kind of usage. The Giants don’t have the answer to slow CeeDee. … Although he is just now cracking the top 20 on the year, Courtland Sutton is the WR4 by average PPR points over the past five weeks. The Browns’ pass defense is still respectable enough, but it’s nowhere close to the stay-away unit of yore. In fact, only eight teams are surrendering more receiver fantasy points. … I will keep going with bullish Jaxon Smith-Njigba rankings. Every sign is suddenly blinking WR1, and the Jets are a much better matchup than their season-long metrics would indicate. This has simply not been a good defense since Robert Saleh’s firing.

Malik Nabers going “I don’t know, ask coach” mode following Sunday’s disgusting Bucs loss got approximately three new Tommy DeVito injuries created in three days. The meme man has given way to Drew Lock. That could lower Nabers’ compiling floor, but it also gives him an actual down-field ceiling vs. the Cowboys’ burnable defense. Nabers seems poised to snap his slump on Thanksgiving. … Drake London headed into the Falcons’ bye week in a protracted slump. A lingering hip injury likely had something to do with it. Expect increased London targets and production as the Falcons go feral mode to try to make the playoffs. … It’s time for the Chargers to get serious about increasing Ladd McConkey’s target share. Quentin Johnston is a strict MVS-style role player, while Josh Palmer’s air yards keep amounting to prayer yards. Ladd remains ludicrously efficient on his surprisingly modest target totals. Cut him loose, Harbs. Hopefully he has no choice after Johnston and Palmer’s Monday night fiasco. ... George Pickens continues to sort of be a WR1. The now will be never against the Bengals, who can’t get stops and are highly exploitable down the field.

Tyreek Hill no longer has a WR1 leg to stand on. He’s not particularly close to full health, and the Dolphins have zero incentive to change their dink-and-dunk, short-area approach. If there’s hope, it’s that Hill gets more involved in that part of the field. His targets floor has at least remained solid. … We can’t mention Hill without highlighting Jaylen Waddle’s long-awaited Week 12 breakout. The question is, what does one game of production materially change? I guess Waddle at least has a ceiling again. The floor remains that of a WR3. … Early post-trade conventional wisdom had Garrett Wilson ranking ahead of Davante Adams. One of the reasons, uhh, was Wilson scoring way more fantasy points. I think those days have come and gone with Aaron Rodgers in last-stand mode. Adams is now unsurprisingly commanding far more targets. Wilson still has game-breaking upside down the field, but that’s a place where Rodgers fears to tread. I’m ranking Adams higher for Week 13.

I wanted to rank Marvin Harrison Jr. so much lower, but this is a rare week that plays to the Cardinals’ passing-game strengths. Mediocre though he’s been, Kyler Murray has been one of the league’s better QBs under pressure. He should be able to navigate the Vikings’ ferocious blitz well enough to find MHJ down the field against a defense coughing up the second most receiver fantasy points. … Jauan Jennings will find himself inside the top 30 if Brock Purdy (shoulder) plays. If not, I will probably have to drop him outside the top 36. … Zay Flowers and Jayden Reed are two wideouts who are both dangerous with the ball in their hands who have nevertheless long since lost WR2 benefit of the doubt. The targets simply aren’t plentiful enough in run-first offenses. You can happily treat them as WR3s because of the YAC-based upside potential. … The same compiling formula each of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze rode in Week 12 is there for Thanksgiving Day. Massive road underdogs, the Bears will be passing all afternoon against a strong Lions defense that is also short-handed in the secondary and giving up plenty of raw receiving production. Chicago just needs to hope short-week Caleb Williams doesn’t get torpedoed by the pass rush.

Jerry Jeudy has been a PPR WR1 over the past five weeks. Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains sidelined for Week 13. Jeudy’s concern is Patrick Surtain’s lock-down coverage, but Jameis Winston takes so many different bites at the apple that Jeudy can still get home in the top 30. … It’s really difficult to know what to do with the Bills’ receiver corps. Keon Coleman (wrist) appears ready to return. Dalton Kincaid (knee) seems poised to sit. Amari Cooper will be healthier and more up to speed on the Bills’ playbook following the bye. That’s why I’m fading Khalil Shakir’s recent WR2 production and instituting sort of a WR3/4 free-for-all amidst Buffalo’s wideouts. … Tank Dell is having a Tony Pollard-style season. He simply doesn’t look like the same player less than a year removed from his traumatic leg break. Matchups don’t get better than the Jags, but it might be “wait ‘til next year” with the Texans’ talented young wideout. … The bye was well-timed for Brian Thomas Jr. (ribs). The problems are he’ll be catching passes from a one-armed Trevor Lawrence against a strong overall Texans pass D. … Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Zero-point floors, surprise WR2 upside.