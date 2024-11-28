2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Ja’Marr Chase aims to stay sizzling in a tough Steelers matchup, Courtland Sutton crashes the WR1 ranks for the Broncos, and Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to cash in a plus Vikings setup.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 13 Receivers

1 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ARI 2 A.J. Brown PHI at BAL 3 Nico Collins HOU at JAC 4 Puka Nacua LAR at NO 5 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG 8 Cooper Kupp LAR at NO 9 Mike Evans TB at CAR 10 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CLE 11 Malik Nabers NYG at DAL 12 Drake London ATL vs. LAC 13 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. TEN 14 Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT 15 George Pickens PIT at CIN 16 Ladd McConkey LAC at ATL 17 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NYJ 18 Tyreek Hill MIA at GB 19 DK Metcalf SEA at NYJ 20 Calvin Ridley TEN at WAS 21 Davante Adams NYJ vs. SEA 22 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at MIN 23 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. SEA 24 Zay Flowers BAL vs. PHI 25 Jerry Jeudy CLE at DEN 26 DJ Moore CHI at DET 27 Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI 28 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. LAC 29 Jaylen Waddle MIA at GB 30 Jauan Jennings SF at BUF 31 Jayden Reed GB vs. MIA 32 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. HOU 33 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. SF 34 DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LV 35 Deebo Samuel SF at BUF 36 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at NE 37 Jordan Addison MIN vs. ARI 38 Jakobi Meyers LV at KC 39 Keenan Allen CHI at DET 40 Amari Cooper BUF vs. SF 41 Rome Odunze CHI at DET 42 Tank Dell HOU at JAC 43 Keon Coleman BUF vs. SF 44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. LAR 45 Christian Watson GB vs. MIA 46 Xavier Worthy KC vs. LV 47 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at WAS 48 Quentin Johnston LAC at ATL 49 Elijah Moore CLE at DEN 50 Devaughn Vele DEN vs. CLE 51 Xavier Legette CAR vs. TB 52 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at DAL 53 Adam Thielen CAR vs. TB 54 DeMario Douglas NE vs. IND 55 Noah Brown WAS vs. TEN 56 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PHI 57 Alec Pierce IND at NE 58 Joshua Palmer LAC at ATL 59 Kendrick Bourne NE vs. IND 60 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. MIA 61 Michael Wilson ARI at MIN 62 Tyler Lockett SEA at NYJ 63 Ricky Pearsall SF at BUF 64 Tre Tucker LV at KC 65 Adonai Mitchell IND at NE 66 Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYG 67 Demarcus Robinson LAR at NO 68 Jalen McMillan TB at CAR 69 Darius Slayton NYG at DAL 70 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. IND 71 Calvin Austin III PIT at CIN 72 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LV 73 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NYG 74 Jahan Dotson PHI at BAL

WR Notes: If Justin Jefferson is still the clear-cut WR1 overall, he’s had a funny way of showing it the past three weeks. 13 catches for 156 scoreless yards. The hope is that Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson’s Week 12 eruptions begin to make the price of doubling Jefferson every snap too expensive for opposing defenses. … CeeDee Lamb is second to only Puka Nacua in targets since Cooper Rush took over as quarterback in Week 10. He has yet to spike a week in that span, but it’s inevitable on that kind of usage. The Giants don’t have the answer to slow CeeDee. … Although he is just now cracking the top 20 on the year, Courtland Sutton is the WR4 by average PPR points over the past five weeks. The Browns’ pass defense is still respectable enough, but it’s nowhere close to the stay-away unit of yore. In fact, only eight teams are surrendering more receiver fantasy points. … I will keep going with bullish Jaxon Smith-Njigba rankings. Every sign is suddenly blinking WR1, and the Jets are a much better matchup than their season-long metrics would indicate. This has simply not been a good defense since Robert Saleh’s firing.

Malik Nabers going “I don’t know, ask coach” mode following Sunday’s disgusting Bucs loss got approximately three new Tommy DeVito injuries created in three days. The meme man has given way to Drew Lock. That could lower Nabers’ compiling floor, but it also gives him an actual down-field ceiling vs. the Cowboys’ burnable defense. Nabers seems poised to snap his slump on Thanksgiving. … Drake London headed into the Falcons’ bye week in a protracted slump. A lingering hip injury likely had something to do with it. Expect increased London targets and production as the Falcons go feral mode to try to make the playoffs. … It’s time for the Chargers to get serious about increasing Ladd McConkey’s target share. Quentin Johnston is a strict MVS-style role player, while Josh Palmer’s air yards keep amounting to prayer yards. Ladd remains ludicrously efficient on his surprisingly modest target totals. Cut him loose, Harbs. Hopefully he has no choice after Johnston and Palmer’s Monday night fiasco. ... George Pickens continues to sort of be a WR1. The now will be never against the Bengals, who can’t get stops and are highly exploitable down the field.

Tyreek Hill no longer has a WR1 leg to stand on. He’s not particularly close to full health, and the Dolphins have zero incentive to change their dink-and-dunk, short-area approach. If there’s hope, it’s that Hill gets more involved in that part of the field. His targets floor has at least remained solid. … We can’t mention Hill without highlighting Jaylen Waddle’s long-awaited Week 12 breakout. The question is, what does one game of production materially change? I guess Waddle at least has a ceiling again. The floor remains that of a WR3. … Early post-trade conventional wisdom had Garrett Wilson ranking ahead of Davante Adams. One of the reasons, uhh, was Wilson scoring way more fantasy points. I think those days have come and gone with Aaron Rodgers in last-stand mode. Adams is now unsurprisingly commanding far more targets. Wilson still has game-breaking upside down the field, but that’s a place where Rodgers fears to tread. I’m ranking Adams higher for Week 13.

I wanted to rank Marvin Harrison Jr. so much lower, but this is a rare week that plays to the Cardinals’ passing-game strengths. Mediocre though he’s been, Kyler Murray has been one of the league’s better QBs under pressure. He should be able to navigate the Vikings’ ferocious blitz well enough to find MHJ down the field against a defense coughing up the second most receiver fantasy points. … Jauan Jennings will find himself inside the top 30 if Brock Purdy (shoulder) plays. If not, I will probably have to drop him outside the top 36. … Zay Flowers and Jayden Reed are two wideouts who are both dangerous with the ball in their hands who have nevertheless long since lost WR2 benefit of the doubt. The targets simply aren’t plentiful enough in run-first offenses. You can happily treat them as WR3s because of the YAC-based upside potential. … The same compiling formula each of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze rode in Week 12 is there for Thanksgiving Day. Massive road underdogs, the Bears will be passing all afternoon against a strong Lions defense that is also short-handed in the secondary and giving up plenty of raw receiving production. Chicago just needs to hope short-week Caleb Williams doesn’t get torpedoed by the pass rush.

Jerry Jeudy has been a PPR WR1 over the past five weeks. Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains sidelined for Week 13. Jeudy’s concern is Patrick Surtain’s lock-down coverage, but Jameis Winston takes so many different bites at the apple that Jeudy can still get home in the top 30. … It’s really difficult to know what to do with the Bills’ receiver corps. Keon Coleman (wrist) appears ready to return. Dalton Kincaid (knee) seems poised to sit. Amari Cooper will be healthier and more up to speed on the Bills’ playbook following the bye. That’s why I’m fading Khalil Shakir’s recent WR2 production and instituting sort of a WR3/4 free-for-all amidst Buffalo’s wideouts. … Tank Dell is having a Tony Pollard-style season. He simply doesn’t look like the same player less than a year removed from his traumatic leg break. Matchups don’t get better than the Jags, but it might be “wait ‘til next year” with the Texans’ talented young wideout. … The bye was well-timed for Brian Thomas Jr. (ribs). The problems are he’ll be catching passes from a one-armed Trevor Lawrence against a strong overall Texans pass D. … Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Zero-point floors, surprise WR2 upside.