2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Taysom Hill wonders if he’s the best fake tight end in the world, Will Dissly travels west to face the Falcons, and Mark Andrews hunts for touchdowns against the Eagles.
Week 13 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at MIN
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. LV
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|at BUF
|4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at KC
|5
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs. LAR
|6
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at CAR
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. ARI
|8
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|at GB
|9
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at DEN
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at BAL
|11
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. IND
|12
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|vs. HOU
|13
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. PHI
|14
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. CHI
|15
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. LAC
|16
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|at ATL
|17
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. MIA
|18
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. TEN
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at DET
|20
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs. SF
|21
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|vs. NYG
|22
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at CIN
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at JAC
|24
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs. LV
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. PHI
|27
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at DAL
|28
|Austin Hooper
|NE
|vs. IND
|29
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. LAR
|30
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at WAS
|31
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|vs. SEA
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs. TB
TE Notes: With the 49ers in the rare position of serving as not only underdogs, but touchdown underdogs, I’ll park George Kittle at No. 1. This isn’t a week where the Niners can make him primarily a blocker, killing his floor, while his ceiling remains the highest at the position ... is what I wrote before reconsidering right at “press time.” Brock Purdy’s (shoulder) health situation appears too touch and go. … Trey McBride cannot score, but he’s all the way up to No. 2 overall in terms of tight end yardage. Kyler Murray is going to need McBride’s easy button completions against the Vikings’ strong pass rush. … Travis Kelce has cooled off from his Weeks 8-10 hot streak, but eight weekly targets are still looking like a given. The Raiders surrender the third most TE fantasy points. … Rookie Brock Bowers leads all tight ends in yards even with the Raiders already having had their bye. He’s dealing with more quarterback drama as the Raiders go back to Aidan O’Connell, but continually targeting Bowers was one of the only things O’Connell did well in Week 6, the lone start he’s finished this season.
Taysom Hill will never repeat his career-best Week 11. He also doesn’t need to to remain a top-five “tight end,” while the Saints remain direly low on weapons. Taysom is inevitable right now. … With Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle) out last week, T.J. Hockenson progressed to playing 70 percent of the snaps, turning in a 7/114/0 line in the process. He’s gone at least 7/72 in 2-of-4 2024 appearances. Gravity is returning. … It was a rough Week 12 for Cade Otton in Mike Evans’ return, but the facts on the ground have not changed. No one is even remotely close to challenging Otton for No. 2 status in this pass-first offense. It’s a beautiful thing vs. a Panthers “defense” hemorrhaging the most tight end fantasy points. … You could rank Jonnu Smith in the top 3-4 and not be wrong. His rank is more about a difficult short-week spot for the Dolphins’ offense as a whole, one that could make touchdowns difficult to come by.
Even if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returns, Dallas Goedert should sneak into the top 10 vs. the shootout-prone Eagles pass defense. … We are at the part of the board where underachievement takes the day. The Lions have a sky-high team total against the Bears, but Chicago has been relatively stingy up the seam. Sam LaPorta has displayed zero 2024 ceiling, while the floor isn’t looking too hot, either. … Kyle Pitts has six catches for 75 scoreless yards over his past three games. Although we at least now ceiling is possible now, the Falcons’ entire floor seems to have lowered of late. They will need to pass as home underdogs against a percolating Chargers team. … Mark Andrews has tended to produce like a back-end TE1 in high-scoring games. The bookmakers currently project PHI/BAL to be Week 13’s most bountiful contest. … Even with Romeo Doubs (concussion) on the shelf, “Baby Kittle” Tucker Kraft is too much of a 0.0 threat. … Luke Schoonmaker has earned “TE2 freebie” status during Jake Ferguson’s (concussion) ongoing absence.
Week 13 Kickers
|1
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at ATL
|2
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. CHI
|3
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at JAC
|4
|John Parker Romo
|MIN
|vs. ARI
|5
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. CLE
|6
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs. PHI
|7
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|vs. SF
|8
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. MIA
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at CAR
|10
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at CIN
|11
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. NYG
|12
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at BAL
|13
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|at GB
|14
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. LAR
|15
|Zane Gonzalez
|WAS
|vs. TEN
|16
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|17
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at NYJ
|18
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at NO
|19
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|vs. LAC
|20
|Matt Gay
|IND
|at NE
|21
|Jake Moody
|SF
|at BUF
|22
|Matthew Wright
|KC
|vs. LV
|23
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|at WAS
|24
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at KC
|25
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs. TB
|26
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at MIN
|27
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|at DEN
|28
|Joey Slye
|NE
|vs. IND
|29
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at DET
|30
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. HOU
|31
|Anders Carlson
|NYJ
|vs. SEA
|32
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|at DAL
Week 13 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|at JAC
|2
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|vs. CLE
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|vs. LV
|4
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|vs. ARI
|5
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|vs. CHI
|6
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|vs. NYG
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|at NYJ
|8
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|vs. SF
|9
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|vs. TEN
|10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|at CAR
|11
|New York Giants
|NYG
|at DAL
|12
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|at ATL
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|at CIN
|14
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|at MIN
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|at DEN
|16
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. MIA
|17
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|at NE
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|at WAS
|20
|New England Patriots
|NE
|vs. IND
|21
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|vs. LAR
|22
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|at NO
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|at GB
|24
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|vs. SEA
|25
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|at BAL
|26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|vs. HOU
|27
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|at DET
|28
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|vs. LAC
|29
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|vs. PHI
|30
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|at BUF
|31
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|at KC
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs. TB