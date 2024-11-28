 Skip navigation
Top News

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
RotoPat’s Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers
2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
nbc_roto_rfscardsvikings_241127.jpg
What to make of Jefferson’s ‘quiet stat lines’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 27, 2024 07:27 PM
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown
November 26, 2024 05:09 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter assess the state of the Bears offense under OC Thomas Brown and the fantasy outlook for Chicago's pass catchers against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Taysom Hill wonders if he’s the best fake tight end in the world, Will Dissly travels west to face the Falcons, and Mark Andrews hunts for touchdowns against the Eagles.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 13 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIat MIN
2Travis KelceKCvs. LV
3George KittleSFat BUF
4Brock BowersLVat KC
5Taysom HillNOvs. LAR
6Cade OttonTBat CAR
7T.J. HockensonMINvs. ARI
8Jonnu SmithMIAat GB
9David NjokuCLEat DEN
10Dallas GoedertPHIat BAL
11Hunter HenryNEvs. IND
12Evan EngramJACvs. HOU
13Mark AndrewsBALvs. PHI
14Sam LaPortaDETvs. CHI
15Kyle PittsATLvs. LAC
16Will DisslyLACat ATL
17Tucker KraftGBvs. MIA
18Zach ErtzWASvs. TEN
19Cole KmetCHIat DET
20Dawson KnoxBUFvs. SF
21Luke SchoonmakerDALvs. NYG
22Pat FreiermuthPITat CIN
23Dalton SchultzHOUat JAC
24Noah GrayKCvs. LV
25Mike GesickiCINvs. PIT
26Isaiah LikelyBALvs. PHI
27Theo JohnsonNYGat DAL
28Austin HooperNEvs. IND
29Juwan JohnsonNOvs. LAR
30Chig OkonkwoTENat WAS
31Tyler ConklinNYJvs. SEA
32Tommy TrembleCARvs. TB

TE Notes: With the 49ers in the rare position of serving as not only underdogs, but touchdown underdogs, I’ll park George Kittle at No. 1. This isn’t a week where the Niners can make him primarily a blocker, killing his floor, while his ceiling remains the highest at the position ... is what I wrote before reconsidering right at “press time.” Brock Purdy’s (shoulder) health situation appears too touch and go. … Trey McBride cannot score, but he’s all the way up to No. 2 overall in terms of tight end yardage. Kyler Murray is going to need McBride’s easy button completions against the Vikings’ strong pass rush. … Travis Kelce has cooled off from his Weeks 8-10 hot streak, but eight weekly targets are still looking like a given. The Raiders surrender the third most TE fantasy points. … Rookie Brock Bowers leads all tight ends in yards even with the Raiders already having had their bye. He’s dealing with more quarterback drama as the Raiders go back to Aidan O’Connell, but continually targeting Bowers was one of the only things O’Connell did well in Week 6, the lone start he’s finished this season.

Taysom Hill will never repeat his career-best Week 11. He also doesn’t need to to remain a top-five “tight end,” while the Saints remain direly low on weapons. Taysom is inevitable right now. … With Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle) out last week, T.J. Hockenson progressed to playing 70 percent of the snaps, turning in a 7/114/0 line in the process. He’s gone at least 7/72 in 2-of-4 2024 appearances. Gravity is returning. … It was a rough Week 12 for Cade Otton in Mike Evans’ return, but the facts on the ground have not changed. No one is even remotely close to challenging Otton for No. 2 status in this pass-first offense. It’s a beautiful thing vs. a Panthers “defense” hemorrhaging the most tight end fantasy points. … You could rank Jonnu Smith in the top 3-4 and not be wrong. His rank is more about a difficult short-week spot for the Dolphins’ offense as a whole, one that could make touchdowns difficult to come by.

Even if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returns, Dallas Goedert should sneak into the top 10 vs. the shootout-prone Eagles pass defense. … We are at the part of the board where underachievement takes the day. The Lions have a sky-high team total against the Bears, but Chicago has been relatively stingy up the seam. Sam LaPorta has displayed zero 2024 ceiling, while the floor isn’t looking too hot, either. … Kyle Pitts has six catches for 75 scoreless yards over his past three games. Although we at least now ceiling is possible now, the Falcons’ entire floor seems to have lowered of late. They will need to pass as home underdogs against a percolating Chargers team. … Mark Andrews has tended to produce like a back-end TE1 in high-scoring games. The bookmakers currently project PHI/BAL to be Week 13’s most bountiful contest. … Even with Romeo Doubs (concussion) on the shelf, “Baby Kittle” Tucker Kraft is too much of a 0.0 threat. … Luke Schoonmaker has earned “TE2 freebie” status during Jake Ferguson’s (concussion) ongoing absence.

Week 13 Kickers

1Cameron DickerLACat ATL
2Jake BatesDETvs. CHI
3Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat JAC
4John Parker RomoMINvs. ARI
5Wil LutzDENvs. CLE
6Justin TuckerBALvs. PHI
7Tyler BassBUFvs. SF
8Brandon McManusGBvs. MIA
9Chase McLaughlinTBat CAR
10Chris BoswellPITat CIN
11Brandon AubreyDALvs. NYG
12Jake ElliottPHIat BAL
13Jason SandersMIAat GB
14Blake GrupeNOvs. LAR
15Zane GonzalezWASvs. TEN
16Evan McPhersonCINvs. PIT
17Jason MyersSEAat NYJ
18Joshua KartyLARat NO
19Younghoe KooATLvs. LAC
20Matt GayINDat NE
21Jake MoodySFat BUF
22Matthew WrightKCvs. LV
23Nick FolkTENat WAS
24Daniel CarlsonLVat KC
25Eddy PineiroCARvs. TB
26Chad RylandARIat MIN
27Dustin HopkinsCLEat DEN
28Joey SlyeNEvs. IND
29Cairo SantosCHIat DET
30Cam LittleJACvs. HOU
31Anders CarlsonNYJvs. SEA
32Graham GanoNYGat DAL

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams

1Houston TexansHOUat JAC
2Denver BroncosDENvs. CLE
3Kansas City ChiefsKCvs. LV
4Minnesota VikingsMINvs. ARI
5Detroit LionsDETvs. CHI
6Dallas CowboysDALvs. NYG
7Seattle SeahawksSEAat NYJ
8Buffalo BillsBUFvs. SF
9Washington CommandersWASvs. TEN
10Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBat CAR
11New York GiantsNYGat DAL
12Los Angeles ChargersLACat ATL
13Pittsburgh SteelersPITat CIN
14Arizona CardinalsARIat MIN
15Cleveland BrownsCLEat DEN
16Green Bay PackersGBvs. MIA
17Indianapolis ColtsINDat NE
18Cincinnati BengalsCINvs. PIT
19Tennessee TitansTENat WAS
20New England PatriotsNEvs. IND
21New Orleans SaintsNOvs. LAR
22Los Angeles RamsLARat NO
23Miami DolphinsMIAat GB
24New York JetsNYJvs. SEA
25Philadelphia EaglesPHIat BAL
26Jacksonville JaguarsJACvs. HOU
27Chicago BearsCHIat DET
28Atlanta FalconsATLvs. LAC
29Baltimore RavensBALvs. PHI
30San Francisco 49ersSFat BUF
31Las Vegas RaidersLVat KC
32Carolina PanthersCARvs. TB