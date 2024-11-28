2024 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Taysom Hill wonders if he’s the best fake tight end in the world, Will Dissly travels west to face the Falcons, and Mark Andrews hunts for touchdowns against the Eagles.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 13 Tight Ends



1 Trey McBride ARI at MIN 2 Travis Kelce KC vs. LV 3 George Kittle SF at BUF 4 Brock Bowers LV at KC 5 Taysom Hill NO vs. LAR 6 Cade Otton TB at CAR 7 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ARI 8 Jonnu Smith MIA at GB 9 David Njoku CLE at DEN 10 Dallas Goedert PHI at BAL 11 Hunter Henry NE vs. IND 12 Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU 13 Mark Andrews BAL vs. PHI 14 Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI 15 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC 16 Will Dissly LAC at ATL 17 Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIA 18 Zach Ertz WAS vs. TEN 19 Cole Kmet CHI at DET 20 Dawson Knox BUF vs. SF 21 Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. NYG 22 Pat Freiermuth PIT at CIN 23 Dalton Schultz HOU at JAC 24 Noah Gray KC vs. LV 25 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. PIT 26 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PHI 27 Theo Johnson NYG at DAL 28 Austin Hooper NE vs. IND 29 Juwan Johnson NO vs. LAR 30 Chig Okonkwo TEN at WAS 31 Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. SEA 32 Tommy Tremble CAR vs. TB

TE Notes: With the 49ers in the rare position of serving as not only underdogs, but touchdown underdogs, I’ll park George Kittle at No. 1. This isn’t a week where the Niners can make him primarily a blocker, killing his floor, while his ceiling remains the highest at the position ... is what I wrote before reconsidering right at “press time.” Brock Purdy’s (shoulder) health situation appears too touch and go. … Trey McBride cannot score, but he’s all the way up to No. 2 overall in terms of tight end yardage. Kyler Murray is going to need McBride’s easy button completions against the Vikings’ strong pass rush. … Travis Kelce has cooled off from his Weeks 8-10 hot streak, but eight weekly targets are still looking like a given. The Raiders surrender the third most TE fantasy points. … Rookie Brock Bowers leads all tight ends in yards even with the Raiders already having had their bye. He’s dealing with more quarterback drama as the Raiders go back to Aidan O’Connell, but continually targeting Bowers was one of the only things O’Connell did well in Week 6, the lone start he’s finished this season.

Taysom Hill will never repeat his career-best Week 11. He also doesn’t need to to remain a top-five “tight end,” while the Saints remain direly low on weapons. Taysom is inevitable right now. … With Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle) out last week, T.J. Hockenson progressed to playing 70 percent of the snaps, turning in a 7/114/0 line in the process. He’s gone at least 7/72 in 2-of-4 2024 appearances. Gravity is returning. … It was a rough Week 12 for Cade Otton in Mike Evans’ return, but the facts on the ground have not changed. No one is even remotely close to challenging Otton for No. 2 status in this pass-first offense. It’s a beautiful thing vs. a Panthers “defense” hemorrhaging the most tight end fantasy points. … You could rank Jonnu Smith in the top 3-4 and not be wrong. His rank is more about a difficult short-week spot for the Dolphins’ offense as a whole, one that could make touchdowns difficult to come by.

Even if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returns, Dallas Goedert should sneak into the top 10 vs. the shootout-prone Eagles pass defense. … We are at the part of the board where underachievement takes the day. The Lions have a sky-high team total against the Bears, but Chicago has been relatively stingy up the seam. Sam LaPorta has displayed zero 2024 ceiling, while the floor isn’t looking too hot, either. … Kyle Pitts has six catches for 75 scoreless yards over his past three games. Although we at least now ceiling is possible now, the Falcons’ entire floor seems to have lowered of late. They will need to pass as home underdogs against a percolating Chargers team. … Mark Andrews has tended to produce like a back-end TE1 in high-scoring games. The bookmakers currently project PHI/BAL to be Week 13’s most bountiful contest. … Even with Romeo Doubs (concussion) on the shelf, “Baby Kittle” Tucker Kraft is too much of a 0.0 threat. … Luke Schoonmaker has earned “TE2 freebie” status during Jake Ferguson’s (concussion) ongoing absence.

Week 13 Kickers



1 Cameron Dicker LAC at ATL 2 Jake Bates DET vs. CHI 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at JAC 4 John Parker Romo MIN vs. ARI 5 Wil Lutz DEN vs. CLE 6 Justin Tucker BAL vs. PHI 7 Tyler Bass BUF vs. SF 8 Brandon McManus GB vs. MIA 9 Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR 10 Chris Boswell PIT at CIN 11 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG 12 Jake Elliott PHI at BAL 13 Jason Sanders MIA at GB 14 Blake Grupe NO vs. LAR 15 Zane Gonzalez WAS vs. TEN 16 Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT 17 Jason Myers SEA at NYJ 18 Joshua Karty LAR at NO 19 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. LAC 20 Matt Gay IND at NE 21 Jake Moody SF at BUF 22 Matthew Wright KC vs. LV 23 Nick Folk TEN at WAS 24 Daniel Carlson LV at KC 25 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB 26 Chad Ryland ARI at MIN 27 Dustin Hopkins CLE at DEN 28 Joey Slye NE vs. IND 29 Cairo Santos CHI at DET 30 Cam Little JAC vs. HOU 31 Anders Carlson NYJ vs. SEA 32 Graham Gano NYG at DAL

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams

