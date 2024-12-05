2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jameis Winston attempts to prove there is QB1 life after Monday Night Football, Baker Mayfield hopes to continue providing QB1 returns, and Will Levis vies for Week 14 streamer status.

Week 14 Quarterbacks

1 Jalen Hurts PHI vs CAR 2 Josh Allen BUF at LAR 3 Joe Burrow CIN at DAL 4 Baker Mayfield TB vs LV 5 Jordan Love GB at DET 6 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs NYJ 7 Jared Goff DET vs GB 8 Sam Darnold MIN vs ATL 9 Patrick Mahomes KC vs LAC 10 Jameis Winston CLE at PIT 11 Brock Purdy SF vs CHI 12 Matthew Stafford LAR vs BUF 13 Kyler Murray ARI vs SEA 14 Justin Herbert LAC at KC 15 Russell Wilson PIT vs CLE 16 Caleb Williams CHI at SF 17 Will Levis TEN vs JAC 18 Geno Smith SEA at ARI 19 Aidan O’Connell LV at TB 20 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at MIA 21 Kirk Cousins ATL at MIN 22 Cooper Rush DAL vs CIN 23 Derek Carr NO at NYG 24 Bryce Young CAR at PHI 25 Mac Jones JAC at TEN 26 Drew Lock NYG vs NO

QB Notes: Jalen Hurts’ 12 rushing scores already tied for the fifth most ever by a quarterback. Hurts, of course, owns spots one and four on that list. The Panthers cough up the sixth most QB fantasy points. … Joe Burrow is passing like the Drew Brees golden age never ended. He’s also losing like it’s the Saints’ 2014-16 interregnum. We don’t care heading into a MNF matchup with a Cowboys defense surrendering the fifth most QB fantasy points. … There’s been a recent lull, but Baker Mayfield continues to surprise, checking in as the QB4 by average points. There are valleys, but it’s been mostly peaks. The Raiders are a “wheels up” matchup who could maybe even produce a “sneaky shootout” with their seemingly improved quarterback play vs. the Bucs’ soft defnese. … Jordan Love has been the most frustrating of fantasy players this year, though he’s still cracking the top 10 by average points. With Thursday night’s Lions showdown occurring on regular rest and being accompanied by one of the season’s highest game totals, Love at least jumps off the page as a spiked week waiting to happen vs. Detroit’s pass-funnel defense.

Currently dinking and dunking like 2012-14 Peyton Manning, Tua Tagovailoa is the QB3 by average points over the past three weeks. Now he gets a collapsing Jets defense that could be without Sauce Gardner (hamstring). The Dolphins don’t really have a run game right now. For better or worse, it’s all Tua, all the time. … Jared Goff hasn’t spiked many weeks of late, but there is no time like the present. The Lions are home favorites party to the week’s highest game total and third highest implied team total. That is Goff’s game script wheelhouse. … Seemingly stabilized from his mid-season rough patch save for his eternal sack issues, Sam Darnold has three-straight multi-score starts and a plus matchup with a Falcons defense looking more like a paper tiger with each passing week. It’s also hard to believe there won’t be some “narrative street” in play with the Vikings looking to embarrass Kirk Cousins and “prove Darnold is better.” … Both Patrick Mahomes’ yardage and touchdown floors have been on the rise. The problem remains a distinct lack of ceiling. The Chargers aren’t a great matchup. They’re also not a concerning one for a superstar who has somehow turned into fantasy’s most average QB.

Even with the Browns’ bye week mixed in, Jameis Winston leads the league in passing since taking over as starter five games ago. The 27th highest passing total in NFL history helps there, but then again … that means the 27th highest passing total in NFL history is within Winston’s range of outcomes. The only time Winston attempted fewer than 41 passes was against the Steelers on a snowy short week two Thursdays ago. I’m not expecting a repeat in Pittsburgh. … Everything went wrong for the 49ers and Brock Purdy in Buffalo’s lake effect snow Sunday evening. That included the Niners’ top-two running backs suffering injuries that would land them on injured reserve. San Francisco’s only playoff path requires placing the offense on Purdy’s injured shoulder. The Bears are a poor defensive matchup, albeit one who just fired their defensive coordinator. With six teams on bye, we have to place a QB1 bet on Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. … Justin Herbert’s mid-season hot streak has faded badly while only-viable-Chargers-receiver Ladd McConkey now has a knee injury to pair with his shoulder woes. Throw in a weak game total, and Herbert is back to the QB2 ranks, at least for this week.

I just called Patrick Mahomes the league’s most average fantasy quarterback, but it’s a title that might better apply to Matthew Stafford. He’s supplied multiple scores in every game but one since Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned six weeks ago. The four-point underdog Rams have no path to victory — or even defeat — that doesn’t involve at least 35-40 dropbacks against the Bills. … It requires moving the games played slider down to six, but Kyler Murray is now outside the top 12 by average fantasy points. He has provided multiple touchdowns just once in his past four starts, and is struggling to provide explosive plays in the passing game. That very much included against the Seahawks two weeks ago. With Seattle playing much better defense of late, Murray is a ceiling play who rarely gets there. … Russell Wilson was ripping long gains against the Browns in the snow two weeks ago. Sadly, only one of them ended up in the end zone. Now playing on regular rest in what should be better weather conditions, Wilson is equipped to take advantage of a defense permitting over eight yards per attempt.

Caleb Williams is the QB6 by average fantasy points over the past three weeks. He has established plenty of good within his range of outcomes. But there remains the bad, and a west coast road trip against a desperate 49ers team allowing the fourth fewest passing yards doesn’t augur well even if Nick Bosa remains sidelined. Throw in an interim OC now serving as interim head coach, and a conservative game plan will probably take the day in Santa Clara. … Will Levis’ explosive-play capability and tissue-soft Jaguars matchup have him firmly in the streamer mix with six teams on bye. Fantasy managers just have to remember that, for however good this defensive matchup is, it’s still quite possible Levis ends up the plus matchup for a struggling unit instead of vice versa. … Geno Smith has no ceiling. What he does have is two good receivers, a decent enough matchup, and a decent enough floor with six other QBs on bye. … Aidan O’Connell had the best start by any Raiders quarterback all season against the Chiefs. He has weapons at three levels of the field if you include Tre Tucker deep. It could easily go sideways, but AOC is not the worst desperation streamer we’ve ever seen vs. Tampa’s unimpressive defense.

