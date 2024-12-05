2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

CeeDee Lamb hopes Cooper Rush turns the targets spigot back on, Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) races to get healthy, and Calvin Ridley seeks revenge against the Jaguars.

Week 14 Receivers

1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at DAL 2 Puka Nacua LAR vs. BUF 3 A.J. Brown PHI vs. CAR 4 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB 6 Mike Evans TB vs. LV 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN 8 Tee Higgins CIN at DAL 9 Jerry Jeudy CLE at PIT 10 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ 11 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. BUF 12 Malik Nabers NYG vs. NO 13 George Pickens PIT vs. CLE 14 Drake London ATL at MIN 15 DJ Moore CHI at SF 16 Jakobi Meyers LV at TB 17 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI 18 Ladd McConkey LAC at KC 19 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. JAC 20 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. SEA 21 Jayden Reed GB at DET 22 Jauan Jennings SF vs. CHI 23 DK Metcalf SEA at ARI 24 Davante Adams NYJ at MIA 25 Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA 26 Deebo Samuel SF vs. CHI 27 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at TEN 28 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CAR 29 Jameson Williams DET vs. GB 30 Khalil Shakir BUF at LAR 31 Elijah Moore CLE at PIT 32 Keenan Allen CHI at SF 33 DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LAC 34 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ 35 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAC 36 Darnell Mooney ATL at MIN 37 Jordan Addison MIN vs. ATL 38 Amari Cooper BUF at LAR 39 Adam Thielen CAR at PHI 40 Rome Odunze CHI at SF 41 Xavier Worthy KC vs. LAC 42 Christian Watson GB at DET 43 Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at NYG 44 Quentin Johnston LAC at KC 45 Keon Coleman BUF at LAR 46 Xavier Legette CAR at PHI 47 Parker Washington JAC at TEN 48 Tre Tucker LV at TB 49 Dontayvion Wicks GB at DET 50 Michael Wilson ARI vs. SEA 51 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. NO 52 Ray-Ray McCloud III ATL at MIN 53 Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI 54 Joshua Palmer LAC at KC 55 Brandin Cooks DAL vs. CIN 56 Jalen Coker CAR at PHI 57 Sterling Shepard TB vs. LV 58 KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. CIN 59 Ricky Pearsall SF vs. CHI 60 Andrei Iosivas CIN at DAL 61 Demarcus Robinson LAR vs. BUF 62 David Moore CAR at PHI 63 Darius Slayton NYG vs. NO 64 Jalen McMillan TB vs. LV 65 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC 66 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. ATL 67 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. CIN

WR Notes: Jerry Jeudy leads the NFL in receiving since Jameis Winston took over as quarterback in Week 8. That’s despite the Browns’ bye coming during that timeframe. Yes, a 235-yard eruption helps, but Jeudy has caught at least five passes for 73 yards every game during that span. Especially with Cedric Tillman (concussion) remaining sidelined, it’s long past time to treat Jeudy as the WR1 he’s been producing as. … Third in receiving during that same “Jameis Epoch” is Ladd McConkey, though he has played six games to Jeudy’s five. The Chargers finally, wisely determined McConkey was their only viable wideout in Week 13, but their reward was the rookie picking up a knee issue to join his shoulder ailment. McConkey appears poised to play for Sunday’s litmus test with the Chiefs, though his floor will be the lowest it’s been in some time because of the re-injury risk. … Sticking with the same arbitrary six-game timespan, it coincides with Puka Nacua’s return from injury. If you have been starting him, you will not be surprised to learn he’s fifth in overall receiving since rejoining the lineup. Home underdog L.A. will be passing for its life against the Bills’ strong defense.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) appears poised to return for the Eagles just as Dallas Goedert (knee) lands on the shelf. The Eagles’ narrow target tree has one of the matchups of the week in the Panthers. That’s as long as Saquon Barkley doesn’t use the home date to position himself to set the single-season rushing record. … Justin Jefferson has gone a month without scoring or reaching 100 yards. Hopefully a Falcons defense coughing up the fifth most WR fantasy points can change that. … Both Mike Evans’ floor and ceiling have been quickly re-established since his Week 12 return. He’ll be in the market for both in a plus home date with the Raiders. … Week 13 was a short-week speed bump, but expect CeeDee Lamb to resume gobbling up targets against a Bengals defense that is probably pound for pound the worst in the league. … The Cowboys, of course, give the Bengals a run for their money in that department. Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have road smash spots on the carpet of JerryWorld. Higgins has 23 targets in two games since returning. The Bengals don’t have a legitimate No. 3 option in the passing game.

Tyreek Hill is getting warmer. His catches, targets and touchdowns floors seem close to restored. It’s just the matter of that pesky ceiling. Crumbled Gang Green presents wonderful down-field opportunities, especially with Sauce Gardner (hamstring) on the wrong side of questionable. … Malik Nabers was back in target commander mode for Week 13, turning 13 looks into … 69 yards. Not great. Also something to build on heading into a soft Saints matchup. … Spiked weeks remain frustratingly elusive for George Pickens. Thankfully, the same has remained true for going busto. Pickens had one of his quietest games of the year against the Browns in the snow two weeks ago. I’m expecting better this Sunday. … Jayden Reed remains one of the most infuriating players in fantasy, but he at least had the decency to turn his six Week 13 targets into two touchdowns. Going on eight straight games of drawing six-or-fewer looks, that finally seems destined to change for Thursday’s domed Lions date with the week’s highest game total. … Drake London has been Jarvis Landry-ing. Hard. So it goes when your QB’s arm dies. His target share/ceiling still make him a zombified WR2 no matter how far Kirk Cousins descends.

With Caleb Williams going point guard mode under interim Bears everything Thomas Brown, DJ Moore has shored up his WR2 floor, if not necessarily hinting at ceiling. Moore’s screens and short gainers will undoubtedly remain a point of emphasis against the 49ers. … Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s targets have trended back to where they were pre-DK Metcalf’s injury, but his yardage floor has remained robust while he continues to operate with greater efficiency than he did earlier in the season. I’m hoping — and ranking like — the dawn of a new hot streak awaits. … Producing at a clip that would have him pushing for top 15 status by average PPR points on the year since Davante Adams left town, Jakobi Meyers finally gets his top-18 closeup with six teams on bye. The Bucs are a far better matchup than the one Meyers and Aidan O’Connell wrecked on Thanksgiving Friday. … Calvin Ridley has been reverting to “Jags Calvin” the past few weeks. Here’s hoping those same Jaguars are the Week 14 corrective. Only two teams allow more WR fantasy points, and no team surrenders more passing yardage.

Kyler Murray decided the fourth quarter of Week 13 was the right time to finally start jamming the ball to No. 1 receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Better late than never, we suppose. Also possibly an aberration. … Jauan Jennings very much seems post-peak. Surrendering the third fewest WR fantasy points, the Bears are not a great matchup, though they did just fire their defensive play-caller in Matt Eberflus. With the Niners down their top two running backs, some “extension of the running game” easy button looks make sense for Jennings. … Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason’s absences are the reason I can’t drop Deebo Samuel as far as I would like. Although Samuel has not been contributing much on the ground this year, he almost has to be the desperate Niners’ No. 2 back in this one, right? … Aaron Rodgers wants to get the ball to Garrett Wilson more. That’s cool, until you realize he might not even be physically capable of doing so. The time has come to stop hunting for hope in this Jets mess. … Keon Coleman (wrist) remains limited. Against all six-teams-on-bye odds, Khalil Shakir is the only dependable Bills wideout for a plus Rams matchup.