2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
CeeDee Lamb hopes Cooper Rush turns the targets spigot back on, Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) races to get healthy, and Calvin Ridley seeks revenge against the Jaguars.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense
Week 14 Receivers
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|at DAL
|2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|vs. BUF
|3
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|vs. CAR
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs. GB
|6
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs. LV
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs. CIN
|8
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|at DAL
|9
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|at PIT
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|vs. NYJ
|11
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs. BUF
|12
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|vs. NO
|13
|George Pickens
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|14
|Drake London
|ATL
|at MIN
|15
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|at SF
|16
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|at TB
|17
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|at ARI
|18
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|at KC
|19
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|20
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|vs. SEA
|21
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|at DET
|22
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs. CHI
|23
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|at ARI
|24
|Davante Adams
|NYJ
|at MIA
|25
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|at MIA
|26
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs. CHI
|27
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|at TEN
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs. CAR
|29
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|vs. GB
|30
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|at LAR
|31
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|at PIT
|32
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|at SF
|33
|DeAndre Hopkins
|KC
|vs. LAC
|34
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs. NYJ
|35
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|36
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|at MIN
|37
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|38
|Amari Cooper
|BUF
|at LAR
|39
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|at PHI
|40
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|at SF
|41
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|vs. LAC
|42
|Christian Watson
|GB
|at DET
|43
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|NO
|at NYG
|44
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|at KC
|45
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|at LAR
|46
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|at PHI
|47
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|at TEN
|48
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|at TB
|49
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|at DET
|50
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|vs. SEA
|51
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|vs. NO
|52
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|ATL
|at MIN
|53
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|at ARI
|54
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|at KC
|55
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|vs. CIN
|56
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|at PHI
|57
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|vs. LV
|58
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|vs. CIN
|59
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|vs. CHI
|60
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|at DAL
|61
|Demarcus Robinson
|LAR
|vs. BUF
|62
|David Moore
|CAR
|at PHI
|63
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs. NO
|64
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|vs. LV
|65
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|vs. LAC
|66
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|67
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|vs. CIN
WR Notes: Jerry Jeudy leads the NFL in receiving since Jameis Winston took over as quarterback in Week 8. That’s despite the Browns’ bye coming during that timeframe. Yes, a 235-yard eruption helps, but Jeudy has caught at least five passes for 73 yards every game during that span. Especially with Cedric Tillman (concussion) remaining sidelined, it’s long past time to treat Jeudy as the WR1 he’s been producing as. … Third in receiving during that same “Jameis Epoch” is Ladd McConkey, though he has played six games to Jeudy’s five. The Chargers finally, wisely determined McConkey was their only viable wideout in Week 13, but their reward was the rookie picking up a knee issue to join his shoulder ailment. McConkey appears poised to play for Sunday’s litmus test with the Chiefs, though his floor will be the lowest it’s been in some time because of the re-injury risk. … Sticking with the same arbitrary six-game timespan, it coincides with Puka Nacua’s return from injury. If you have been starting him, you will not be surprised to learn he’s fifth in overall receiving since rejoining the lineup. Home underdog L.A. will be passing for its life against the Bills’ strong defense.
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) appears poised to return for the Eagles just as Dallas Goedert (knee) lands on the shelf. The Eagles’ narrow target tree has one of the matchups of the week in the Panthers. That’s as long as Saquon Barkley doesn’t use the home date to position himself to set the single-season rushing record. … Justin Jefferson has gone a month without scoring or reaching 100 yards. Hopefully a Falcons defense coughing up the fifth most WR fantasy points can change that. … Both Mike Evans’ floor and ceiling have been quickly re-established since his Week 12 return. He’ll be in the market for both in a plus home date with the Raiders. … Week 13 was a short-week speed bump, but expect CeeDee Lamb to resume gobbling up targets against a Bengals defense that is probably pound for pound the worst in the league. … The Cowboys, of course, give the Bengals a run for their money in that department. Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have road smash spots on the carpet of JerryWorld. Higgins has 23 targets in two games since returning. The Bengals don’t have a legitimate No. 3 option in the passing game.
Tyreek Hill is getting warmer. His catches, targets and touchdowns floors seem close to restored. It’s just the matter of that pesky ceiling. Crumbled Gang Green presents wonderful down-field opportunities, especially with Sauce Gardner (hamstring) on the wrong side of questionable. … Malik Nabers was back in target commander mode for Week 13, turning 13 looks into … 69 yards. Not great. Also something to build on heading into a soft Saints matchup. … Spiked weeks remain frustratingly elusive for George Pickens. Thankfully, the same has remained true for going busto. Pickens had one of his quietest games of the year against the Browns in the snow two weeks ago. I’m expecting better this Sunday. … Jayden Reed remains one of the most infuriating players in fantasy, but he at least had the decency to turn his six Week 13 targets into two touchdowns. Going on eight straight games of drawing six-or-fewer looks, that finally seems destined to change for Thursday’s domed Lions date with the week’s highest game total. … Drake London has been Jarvis Landry-ing. Hard. So it goes when your QB’s arm dies. His target share/ceiling still make him a zombified WR2 no matter how far Kirk Cousins descends.
With Caleb Williams going point guard mode under interim Bears everything Thomas Brown, DJ Moore has shored up his WR2 floor, if not necessarily hinting at ceiling. Moore’s screens and short gainers will undoubtedly remain a point of emphasis against the 49ers. … Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s targets have trended back to where they were pre-DK Metcalf’s injury, but his yardage floor has remained robust while he continues to operate with greater efficiency than he did earlier in the season. I’m hoping — and ranking like — the dawn of a new hot streak awaits. … Producing at a clip that would have him pushing for top 15 status by average PPR points on the year since Davante Adams left town, Jakobi Meyers finally gets his top-18 closeup with six teams on bye. The Bucs are a far better matchup than the one Meyers and Aidan O’Connell wrecked on Thanksgiving Friday. … Calvin Ridley has been reverting to “Jags Calvin” the past few weeks. Here’s hoping those same Jaguars are the Week 14 corrective. Only two teams allow more WR fantasy points, and no team surrenders more passing yardage.
Kyler Murray decided the fourth quarter of Week 13 was the right time to finally start jamming the ball to No. 1 receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Better late than never, we suppose. Also possibly an aberration. … Jauan Jennings very much seems post-peak. Surrendering the third fewest WR fantasy points, the Bears are not a great matchup, though they did just fire their defensive play-caller in Matt Eberflus. With the Niners down their top two running backs, some “extension of the running game” easy button looks make sense for Jennings. … Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason’s absences are the reason I can’t drop Deebo Samuel as far as I would like. Although Samuel has not been contributing much on the ground this year, he almost has to be the desperate Niners’ No. 2 back in this one, right? … Aaron Rodgers wants to get the ball to Garrett Wilson more. That’s cool, until you realize he might not even be physically capable of doing so. The time has come to stop hunting for hope in this Jets mess. … Keon Coleman (wrist) remains limited. Against all six-teams-on-bye odds, Khalil Shakir is the only dependable Bills wideout for a plus Rams matchup.