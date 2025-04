Matthew Berry’s 2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Superflex and 1QB leagues

With the 2025 NFL Draft now behind us, here are my updated PPR dynasty rookie rankings for both Superflex and 1QB leagues.

This year’s rookie class is led by Ashton Jeanty, an elite fantasy prospect who is ready to become the next superstar RB. And while Jeanty is the clear consensus 1.01, there are still several fun debates inside the first round this year, including Travis Hunter vs. Tetairoa McMillan and TreVeyon Henderson vs. Quinshon Judkins.

Below you will see where I currently stand on each of those players, but understand that these rankings are only a loose guide. When drafting, be sure to also consider you team need, positional scarcity, and league scoring settings before making your selection. And be sure to check back often as these rankings will continue to be updated to reflect the latest news and roster moves.

Superflex PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS POS RK TEAM 1 Ashton Jeanty RB RB1 LV 2 Omarion Hampton RB RB2 LAC 3 Travis Hunter WR WR1 JAX 4 Tetairoa McMillan WR WR2 CAR 5 Cam Ward QB QB1 TEN 6 TreVeyon Henderson RB RB3 NE 7 Quinshon Judkins RB RB4 CLE 8 Emeka Egbuka WR WR3 TB 9 Jaxson Dart QB QB2 NYG 10 RJ Harvey RB RB5 DEN 11 Kaleb Johnson RB RB6 PIT 12 Colston Loveland TE TE1 CHI 13 Luther Burden III WR WR4 CHI 14 Matthew Golden WR WR5 GB 15 Tyler Warren TE TE2 IND 16 Jayden Higgins WR WR6 HOU 17 Jack Bech WR WR7 LV 18 Tre Harris WR WR8 LAC 19 Bhayshul Tuten RB RB7 JAX 20 Jalen Milroe QB QB3 SEA 21 Cam Skattebo RB RB8 NYG 22 Tyler Shough QB QB4 NO 23 Kyle Williams WR WR9 NE 24 Jaylin Noel WR WR10 HOU 25 Terrance Ferguson TE TE3 LAR 26 Jaydon Blue RB RB9 DAL 27 Harold Fannin Jr. TE TE4 CLE 28 Devin Neal RB RB10 NO 29 DJ Giddens RB RB11 IND 30 Dylan Sampson RB RB12 CLE 31 Mason Taylor TE TE5 NYJ 32 Jarquez Hunter RB RB13 LAR 33 Shedeur Sanders QB QB5 CLE 34 Jalen Royals WR WR11 KC 35 Elijah Arroyo TE TE6 SEA 36 Pat Bryant WR WR12 DEN 37 Ollie Gordon RB RB14 MIA 38 Jordan James RB RB15 SF 39 Isaac TeSlaa WR WR13 DET 40 Tory Horton WR WR14 SEA 41 Woody Marks RB RB16 HOU 42 Brashard Smith RB RB17 KC 43 Elic Ayomanor WR WR15 TEN 44 Tahj Brooks RB RB18 CIN 45 Trevor Etienne RB RB19 CAR 46 Savion Williams WR WR16 GB 47 LeQuint Allen RB RB20 JAX 48 Tai Felton WR WR17 MIN 49 Jaylin Lane WR WR18 WAS 50 Kyle Monangai RB RB21 CHI

Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes The FFHH crew break down some of the first skill players to be selected during Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, analyzing fits for Jayden Higgins, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson and Luther Burden III.

1QB PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings