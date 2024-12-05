 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
NFL: NOV 10 49ers at Buccaneers
2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnf_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
nbc_pft_diontejohnson_251205.jpg
WR Johnson’s bad season gets worse with suspension
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_241205.jpg
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
NFL: NOV 10 49ers at Buccaneers
2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnf_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
nbc_pft_diontejohnson_251205.jpg
WR Johnson’s bad season gets worse with suspension
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_241205.jpg
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 5, 2024 11:32 AM
LeBron a 'buy low' option amid current slump?
December 4, 2024 04:10 PM
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss if LeBron James' recent slump is enough to "buy low" in fantasy and what the realistic expectations should be with a potential reduction in minutes moving forward.

Brock Bowers begins to ponder the NFL record books, George Kittle aims for a better day at the office, and Cade Otton looks to prove he still belongs in the top 12.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 14 Tight Ends

1Brock BowersLVat TB
2Trey McBrideARIvs. SEA
3Travis KelceKCvs. LAC
4Jonnu SmithMIAvs. NYJ
5George KittleSFvs. CHI
6David NjokuCLEat PIT
7Evan EngramJACat TEN
8T.J. HockensonMINvs. ATL
9Tucker KraftGBat DET
10Sam LaPortaDETvs. GB
11Cade OttonTBvs. LV
12Will DisslyLACat KC
13Jake FergusonDALvs. CIN
14Cole KmetCHIat SF
15Noah GrayKCvs. LAC
16Pat FreiermuthPITvs. CLE
17Kyle PittsATLat MIN
18Dawson KnoxBUFat LAR
19Juwan JohnsonNOat NYG
20Luke SchoonmakerDALvs. CIN
21Ja’Tavion SandersCARat PHI
22Mike GesickiCINat DAL
23Noah FantSEAat ARI
24Chig OkonkwoTENvs. JAC
25Tyler ConklinNYJat MIA
26Grant CalcaterraPHIvs. CAR
27Tommy TrembleCARat PHI
28Foster MoreauNOat NYG
29Daniel BellingerNYGvs. NO

TE Notes: As I mentioned Monday, you don’t have to cite someone just for pointing out the league leaderboard, but the possibility that Brock Bowers led the league in catches would have never occurred to me had Gregg Rosenthal not posted it. Rather than being a death knell for Bowers’ status, new QB Aidan O’Connell seems like he might further enhance it. … Catching 24 passes in two weeks without scoring a touchdown is a feat that would make the aforementioned Jarvis Landry blush. It also makes Trey McBride the runaway TE2 overall. One team McBride caught 12 balls against? The Seahawks, with whom he is rematching this Sunday. … Jonnu Smith is all the way up to fifth on the year in tight end receptions. This is happening, etc. … George Kittle was part of the 49ers’ contingent that didn’t get off the bus in Buffalo. Expect him to be ridden much harder vs. Chicago. The 49ers’ run-game personnel is in tatters, and an injured Brock Purdy badly needs Kittle’s YAC skill-set.

David Njoku has caught fewer than five balls one time in five games since Jameis Winston was inserted under center. It was two weeks ago in snowy short-week conditions against the Steelers, and Njoku dropped a touchdown. We’ll give him a pass. … Mac Jones finally got the memo: Evan Engram and Parker Washington or death. The Titans seem to have the worst ever pass defense to be allowing the fewest weekly passing yards. … T.J. Hockenson isn’t the PPR metronome he’s been in years past. He’s a ceiling play, one whose offense has the sixth highest implied team total against a fraudulent Falcons defense. … Cade Otton has just five catches for 50 yards in two games since Mike Evans returned. His Evans bear case came to life instantaneously. We still lack better options at this part of the board, while the Raiders hand out the fourth most tight end fantasy points. Back to the Otton well for what could be the final time.

I’ve been a Tucker Kraft fantasy skeptic because of his volume problems, but I’ll slot him in ahead of Otton this week. There is ample reason to believe the Pack will have to rev up their passing attack for once. … With Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) all sorts of banged up, expect Will Dissly to immediately bounce-back from his Week 13 doughnut even if McConkey suits up. … Sam LaPorta has settled into the Mark Andrews zone. He’s an expected compiler who has instead come to rely on red-zone looks in an elite offense. It’s not the worst formula at a bad position, but it’s far from the best, too. … Jake Ferguson seems likely to return from his concussion, but it’s worth questioning if maybe he’s left the door a little too ajar for Luke Schoonmaker to keep commanding targets. … You can chase touchdowns with Noah Gray. You can chase Taysom Hill’s lost routes with Juwan Johnson. … Grant Calcaterra is a backup probably slotting into at least 3-4 targets.

Week 14 Kickers

1Jake BatesDETvs GB
2Chase McLaughlinTBvs LV
3Chris BoswellPITvs CLE
4Brandon McManusGBat DET
5Tyler BassBUFat LAR
6Jason SandersMIAvs NYJ
7Cameron DickerLACat KC
8John Parker RomoMINvs ATL
9Brandon AubreyDALvs CIN
10Jake ElliottPHIvs CAR
11Jason MyersSEAat ARI
12Matthew WrightKCvs LAC
13Jake MoodySFvs CHI
14Dustin HopkinsCLEat PIT
15Chad RylandARIvs SEA
16Cade YorkCINat DAL
17Younghoe KooATLat MIN
18Joshua KartyLARvs BUF
19Cairo SantosCHIat SF
20Nick FolkTENvs JAC
21Daniel CarlsonLVat TB
22Blake GrupeNOat NYG
23Graham GanoNYGvs NO
24Eddy PineiroCARat PHI
25Cam LittleJACat TEN
26Anders CarlsonNYJat MIA

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams

1Philadelphia EaglesPHIvs. CAR
2Minnesota VikingsMINvs. ATL
3New Orleans SaintsNOat NYG
4Pittsburgh SteelersPITvs. CLE
5Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBvs. LV
6Tennessee TitansTENvs. JAC
7Buffalo BillsBUFat LAR
8Jacksonville JaguarsJACat TEN
9Miami DolphinsMIAvs. NYJ
10Chicago BearsCHIat SF
11Seattle SeahawksSEAat ARI
12Cleveland BrownsCLEat PIT
13New York GiantsNYGvs. NO
14San Francisco 49ersSFvs. CHI
15Detroit LionsDETvs. GB
16Kansas City ChiefsKCvs. LAC
17Cincinnati BengalsCINat DAL
18Arizona CardinalsARIvs. SEA
19Green Bay PackersGBat DET
20Los Angeles ChargersLACat KC
21New York JetsNYJat MIA
22Dallas CowboysDALvs. CIN
23Las Vegas RaidersLVat TB
24Atlanta FalconsATLat MIN
25Los Angeles RamsLARvs. BUF
26Carolina PanthersCARat PHI