2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Brock Bowers begins to ponder the NFL record books, George Kittle aims for a better day at the office, and Cade Otton looks to prove he still belongs in the top 12.

Week 14 Tight Ends

1 Brock Bowers LV at TB 2 Trey McBride ARI vs. SEA 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC 4 Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NYJ 5 George Kittle SF vs. CHI 6 David Njoku CLE at PIT 7 Evan Engram JAC at TEN 8 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL 9 Tucker Kraft GB at DET 10 Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB 11 Cade Otton TB vs. LV 12 Will Dissly LAC at KC 13 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. CIN 14 Cole Kmet CHI at SF 15 Noah Gray KC vs. LAC 16 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE 17 Kyle Pitts ATL at MIN 18 Dawson Knox BUF at LAR 19 Juwan Johnson NO at NYG 20 Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. CIN 21 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at PHI 22 Mike Gesicki CIN at DAL 23 Noah Fant SEA at ARI 24 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. JAC 25 Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIA 26 Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. CAR 27 Tommy Tremble CAR at PHI 28 Foster Moreau NO at NYG 29 Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. NO

TE Notes: As I mentioned Monday, you don’t have to cite someone just for pointing out the league leaderboard, but the possibility that Brock Bowers led the league in catches would have never occurred to me had Gregg Rosenthal not posted it. Rather than being a death knell for Bowers’ status, new QB Aidan O’Connell seems like he might further enhance it. … Catching 24 passes in two weeks without scoring a touchdown is a feat that would make the aforementioned Jarvis Landry blush. It also makes Trey McBride the runaway TE2 overall. One team McBride caught 12 balls against? The Seahawks, with whom he is rematching this Sunday. … Jonnu Smith is all the way up to fifth on the year in tight end receptions. This is happening, etc. … George Kittle was part of the 49ers’ contingent that didn’t get off the bus in Buffalo. Expect him to be ridden much harder vs. Chicago. The 49ers’ run-game personnel is in tatters, and an injured Brock Purdy badly needs Kittle’s YAC skill-set.

David Njoku has caught fewer than five balls one time in five games since Jameis Winston was inserted under center. It was two weeks ago in snowy short-week conditions against the Steelers, and Njoku dropped a touchdown. We’ll give him a pass. … Mac Jones finally got the memo: Evan Engram and Parker Washington or death. The Titans seem to have the worst ever pass defense to be allowing the fewest weekly passing yards. … T.J. Hockenson isn’t the PPR metronome he’s been in years past. He’s a ceiling play, one whose offense has the sixth highest implied team total against a fraudulent Falcons defense. … Cade Otton has just five catches for 50 yards in two games since Mike Evans returned. His Evans bear case came to life instantaneously. We still lack better options at this part of the board, while the Raiders hand out the fourth most tight end fantasy points. Back to the Otton well for what could be the final time.

I’ve been a Tucker Kraft fantasy skeptic because of his volume problems, but I’ll slot him in ahead of Otton this week. There is ample reason to believe the Pack will have to rev up their passing attack for once. … With Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) all sorts of banged up, expect Will Dissly to immediately bounce-back from his Week 13 doughnut even if McConkey suits up. … Sam LaPorta has settled into the Mark Andrews zone. He’s an expected compiler who has instead come to rely on red-zone looks in an elite offense. It’s not the worst formula at a bad position, but it’s far from the best, too. … Jake Ferguson seems likely to return from his concussion, but it’s worth questioning if maybe he’s left the door a little too ajar for Luke Schoonmaker to keep commanding targets. … You can chase touchdowns with Noah Gray. You can chase Taysom Hill’s lost routes with Juwan Johnson. … Grant Calcaterra is a backup probably slotting into at least 3-4 targets.

Week 14 Kickers

1 Jake Bates DET vs GB 2 Chase McLaughlin TB vs LV 3 Chris Boswell PIT vs CLE 4 Brandon McManus GB at DET 5 Tyler Bass BUF at LAR 6 Jason Sanders MIA vs NYJ 7 Cameron Dicker LAC at KC 8 John Parker Romo MIN vs ATL 9 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs CIN 10 Jake Elliott PHI vs CAR 11 Jason Myers SEA at ARI 12 Matthew Wright KC vs LAC 13 Jake Moody SF vs CHI 14 Dustin Hopkins CLE at PIT 15 Chad Ryland ARI vs SEA 16 Cade York CIN at DAL 17 Younghoe Koo ATL at MIN 18 Joshua Karty LAR vs BUF 19 Cairo Santos CHI at SF 20 Nick Folk TEN vs JAC 21 Daniel Carlson LV at TB 22 Blake Grupe NO at NYG 23 Graham Gano NYG vs NO 24 Eddy Pineiro CAR at PHI 25 Cam Little JAC at TEN 26 Anders Carlson NYJ at MIA

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams