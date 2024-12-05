2024 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Brock Bowers begins to ponder the NFL record books, George Kittle aims for a better day at the office, and Cade Otton looks to prove he still belongs in the top 12.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 14 Tight Ends
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at TB
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. SEA
|3
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. LAC
|4
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|vs. NYJ
|5
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. CHI
|6
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at PIT
|7
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|at TEN
|8
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at DET
|10
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. GB
|11
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. LV
|12
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|at KC
|13
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. CIN
|14
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at SF
|15
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs. LAC
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|17
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at MIN
|18
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at LAR
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at NYG
|20
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|vs. CIN
|21
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|at PHI
|22
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at DAL
|23
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|at ARI
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|25
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|at MIA
|26
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|vs. CAR
|27
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|at PHI
|28
|Foster Moreau
|NO
|at NYG
|29
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|vs. NO
TE Notes: As I mentioned Monday, you don’t have to cite someone just for pointing out the league leaderboard, but the possibility that Brock Bowers led the league in catches would have never occurred to me had Gregg Rosenthal not posted it. Rather than being a death knell for Bowers’ status, new QB Aidan O’Connell seems like he might further enhance it. … Catching 24 passes in two weeks without scoring a touchdown is a feat that would make the aforementioned Jarvis Landry blush. It also makes Trey McBride the runaway TE2 overall. One team McBride caught 12 balls against? The Seahawks, with whom he is rematching this Sunday. … Jonnu Smith is all the way up to fifth on the year in tight end receptions. This is happening, etc. … George Kittle was part of the 49ers’ contingent that didn’t get off the bus in Buffalo. Expect him to be ridden much harder vs. Chicago. The 49ers’ run-game personnel is in tatters, and an injured Brock Purdy badly needs Kittle’s YAC skill-set.
David Njoku has caught fewer than five balls one time in five games since Jameis Winston was inserted under center. It was two weeks ago in snowy short-week conditions against the Steelers, and Njoku dropped a touchdown. We’ll give him a pass. … Mac Jones finally got the memo: Evan Engram and Parker Washington or death. The Titans seem to have the worst ever pass defense to be allowing the fewest weekly passing yards. … T.J. Hockenson isn’t the PPR metronome he’s been in years past. He’s a ceiling play, one whose offense has the sixth highest implied team total against a fraudulent Falcons defense. … Cade Otton has just five catches for 50 yards in two games since Mike Evans returned. His Evans bear case came to life instantaneously. We still lack better options at this part of the board, while the Raiders hand out the fourth most tight end fantasy points. Back to the Otton well for what could be the final time.
I’ve been a Tucker Kraft fantasy skeptic because of his volume problems, but I’ll slot him in ahead of Otton this week. There is ample reason to believe the Pack will have to rev up their passing attack for once. … With Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) all sorts of banged up, expect Will Dissly to immediately bounce-back from his Week 13 doughnut even if McConkey suits up. … Sam LaPorta has settled into the Mark Andrews zone. He’s an expected compiler who has instead come to rely on red-zone looks in an elite offense. It’s not the worst formula at a bad position, but it’s far from the best, too. … Jake Ferguson seems likely to return from his concussion, but it’s worth questioning if maybe he’s left the door a little too ajar for Luke Schoonmaker to keep commanding targets. … You can chase touchdowns with Noah Gray. You can chase Taysom Hill’s lost routes with Juwan Johnson. … Grant Calcaterra is a backup probably slotting into at least 3-4 targets.
Week 14 Kickers
|1
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs GB
|2
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs LV
|3
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs CLE
|4
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at DET
|5
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|at LAR
|6
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|vs NYJ
|7
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at KC
|8
|John Parker Romo
|MIN
|vs ATL
|9
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs CIN
|10
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs CAR
|11
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at ARI
|12
|Matthew Wright
|KC
|vs LAC
|13
|Jake Moody
|SF
|vs CHI
|14
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|at PIT
|15
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs SEA
|16
|Cade York
|CIN
|at DAL
|17
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|at MIN
|18
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs BUF
|19
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at SF
|20
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|vs JAC
|21
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at TB
|22
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at NYG
|23
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|vs NO
|24
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|at PHI
|25
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at TEN
|26
|Anders Carlson
|NYJ
|at MIA
Week 14 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|vs. CAR
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|3
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|at NYG
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|vs. LV
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|at LAR
|8
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|at TEN
|9
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|vs. NYJ
|10
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|at SF
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|at ARI
|12
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|at PIT
|13
|New York Giants
|NYG
|vs. NO
|14
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|vs. CHI
|15
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|vs. GB
|16
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|vs. LAC
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|at DAL
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|vs. SEA
|19
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|at DET
|20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|at KC
|21
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|at MIA
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|vs. CIN
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|at TB
|24
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|at MIN
|25
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|vs. BUF
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|at PHI