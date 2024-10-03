2024 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Jake Ferguson throws his hat in the ring for TE1 overall status, Tucker Kraft replaces Mike Gesicki as the “why not?” TE1 du jour, and Kyle Pitts wonders if his moment of relevance has ended.

Week 5 Tight Ends

1 George Kittle SF vs. ARI 2 Jake Ferguson DAL at PIT 3 Trey McBride ARI at SF 4 Travis Kelce KC vs. NO 5 Dalton Kincaid BUF at HOU 6 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. DAL 7 David Njoku CLE at WAS 8 Evan Engram JAC vs. IND 9 Brock Bowers LV at DEN 10 Tucker Kraft GB at LAR 11 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. BUF 12 Cole Kmet CHI vs. LAR 13 Mark Andrews BAL at CIN 14 Cade Otton TB at ATL 15 Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIN 16 Taysom Hill NO at KC 17 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. TB 18 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. BAL 19 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. GB 20 Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN 21 Zach Ertz WAS vs. CLE 22 Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA 23 Noah Fant SEA vs. NYG 24 Jonnu Smith MIA at NE 25 Juwan Johnson NO at KC 26 Noah Gray KC vs. NO 27 Austin Hooper NE vs. MIA 28 Luke Musgrave GB at LAR 29 Erick All CIN vs. BAL 30 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at CHI 31 Dawson Knox BUF at HOU 32 Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV 33 Johnny Mundt MIN vs. NYJ

TE Notes: Even with the 49ers’ skill corps finally approaching full strength (sans CMC), George Kittle seems like the best bet for default TE1 status right now. His 2024 floor has been fine. Everyone knows about the ceiling. The Cardinals are a glorious Week 5 matchup. … Jake Ferguson is the rare 2024 tight end draft plan actually going to plan. Matchups shouldn’t matter much for the Cowboys’ No. 2 weapon. … The Cardinals expect Trey McBride back after a one-week absence with a concussion. A struggling Kyler Murray seemed totally out of ideas without his seam safety valve. Despite his rib injury, 49ers LB Fred Warner is an unideal Week 5 McBride welcoming committee. … Rashee Rice got hurt and Travis Kelce instantly had a usable effort. Overdue for positive touchdown regression, Kelce could end up back in his traditional top spot before long. … Dalton Kincaid still isn’t running enough routes, but he continues to command targets when doing so. Hopefully Texans/Bills actually shoots out.

Pat Freiermuth hasn’t really had a good game. He also hasn’t really had a bad one. Evidently that’s enough to make you a safe mid-range TE1 these days. … David Njoku (ankle) is practicing. If he returns from his three-game absence, it will be as a desperately needed No. 2 weapon for the Browns against a super leaky Commanders defense, albeit one that has so far limited tight end production against a soft slate of enemy seam stretchers. … Evan Engram (hamstring) is also fighting to get back from his three-game sabbatical. If he can make it, the Colts have been a land of opportunity for rival pass catchers. … Brock Bowers is predictably slumping after proving he needed to be a defensive focal point. Even with Davante Adams staging something of an in-season hold-in, Bowers’ Week 5 targets outlook isn’t amazing since the Broncos figure to wreck the Raiders’ entire passing-game operation. … Dalton Schultz is a poor man’s Pat Freiermuth in that he’s at least doing no evil. As for his good fantasy works? He’ll get back to you on that.

I decided to panic a little more than expected with Mark Andrews. With so many tight ends struggling, it’s tempting to fall back on fundamentals, one of which is: Andrews has been good a long time. But Andrews was struggling to even get on the field for the Ravens’ most important Week 4 snaps. I am holding Andrews at least one more week, but looking for starting alternatives vs. the Bengals. It should at least be a high-scoring affair where the Ravens need to pass. … We are rush returning Tucker Kraft to the TE1 ranks after Jordan Love immediately revived his fantasy relevance. How much of that was due to 28-0 comeback game script is a fair question. It’s also fair to focus on Kraft being one of the tight ends to have a good game in any circumstance this season. … Relative to the rest of the industry, I’ve never really been a Kyle Pitts booster. But even I have to stop pretending he’s relevant at all right now. The guy is losing target battles to Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud and no longer even looks fast. … Cade Otton is tied for fourth in tight end targets at 21 (lol).

Week 5 Kickers

1 Jake Moody SF vs. ARI 2 Brandon Aubrey DAL at PIT 3 Tyler Bass BUF at HOU 4 Harrison Butker KC vs. NO 5 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB 6 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BUF 7 Will Reichard MIN vs. NYJ 8 Austin Seibert WAS vs. CLE 9 Blake Grupe NO at KC 10 Chase McLaughlin TB at ATL 11 Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL 12 Justin Tucker BAL at CIN 13 Chris Boswell PIT vs. DAL 14 Jason Myers SEA vs. NYG 15 Matt Prater ARI at SF 16 Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIN 17 Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV 18 Dustin Hopkins CLE at WAS 19 Cairo Santos CHI vs. CAR 20 Eddy Pineiro CAR at CHI 21 Cam Little JAC vs. IND 22 Daniel Carlson LV at DEN 23 Matt Gay IND at JAC 24 Joshua Karty LAR vs. GB 25 Brayden Narveson GB at LAR 26 Greg Joseph NYG at SEA 27 Joey Slye NE vs. MIA 28 Jason Sanders MIA at NE

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams