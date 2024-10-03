 Skip navigation
Kalel Mullings
It’s a championship game rematch as No. 10 Michigan travels to Washington in Big Ten clash
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega playoff race
Kaleb Johnson
No. 3 Ohio State faces toughest test yet against RB Kaleb Johnson and 3-1 Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_berry_haterbs_241003.jpg
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 3, 2024 11:15 AM
Jake Ferguson throws his hat in the ring for TE1 overall status, Tucker Kraft replaces Mike Gesicki as the “why not?” TE1 du jour, and Kyle Pitts wonders if his moment of relevance has ended.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 5 Tight Ends

1George KittleSFvs. ARI
2Jake FergusonDALat PIT
3Trey McBrideARIat SF
4Travis KelceKCvs. NO
5Dalton KincaidBUFat HOU
6Pat FreiermuthPITvs. DAL
7David NjokuCLEat WAS
8Evan EngramJACvs. IND
9Brock BowersLVat DEN
10Tucker KraftGBat LAR
11Dalton SchultzHOUvs. BUF
12Cole KmetCHIvs. LAR
13Mark AndrewsBALat CIN
14Cade OttonTBat ATL
15Tyler ConklinNYJat MIN
16Taysom HillNOat KC
17Kyle PittsATLvs. TB
18Mike GesickiCINvs. BAL
19Colby ParkinsonLARvs. GB
20Isaiah LikelyBALat CIN
21Zach ErtzWASvs. CLE
22Hunter HenryNEvs. MIA
23Noah FantSEAvs. NYG
24Jonnu SmithMIAat NE
25Juwan JohnsonNOat KC
26Noah GrayKCvs. NO
27Austin HooperNEvs. MIA
28Luke MusgraveGBat LAR
29Erick AllCINvs. BAL
30Ja’Tavion SandersCARat CHI
31Dawson KnoxBUFat HOU
32Greg DulcichDENvs. LV
33Johnny MundtMINvs. NYJ

TE Notes: Even with the 49ers’ skill corps finally approaching full strength (sans CMC), George Kittle seems like the best bet for default TE1 status right now. His 2024 floor has been fine. Everyone knows about the ceiling. The Cardinals are a glorious Week 5 matchup. … Jake Ferguson is the rare 2024 tight end draft plan actually going to plan. Matchups shouldn’t matter much for the Cowboys’ No. 2 weapon. … The Cardinals expect Trey McBride back after a one-week absence with a concussion. A struggling Kyler Murray seemed totally out of ideas without his seam safety valve. Despite his rib injury, 49ers LB Fred Warner is an unideal Week 5 McBride welcoming committee. … Rashee Rice got hurt and Travis Kelce instantly had a usable effort. Overdue for positive touchdown regression, Kelce could end up back in his traditional top spot before long. … Dalton Kincaid still isn’t running enough routes, but he continues to command targets when doing so. Hopefully Texans/Bills actually shoots out.

Pat Freiermuth hasn’t really had a good game. He also hasn’t really had a bad one. Evidently that’s enough to make you a safe mid-range TE1 these days. … David Njoku (ankle) is practicing. If he returns from his three-game absence, it will be as a desperately needed No. 2 weapon for the Browns against a super leaky Commanders defense, albeit one that has so far limited tight end production against a soft slate of enemy seam stretchers. … Evan Engram (hamstring) is also fighting to get back from his three-game sabbatical. If he can make it, the Colts have been a land of opportunity for rival pass catchers. … Brock Bowers is predictably slumping after proving he needed to be a defensive focal point. Even with Davante Adams staging something of an in-season hold-in, Bowers’ Week 5 targets outlook isn’t amazing since the Broncos figure to wreck the Raiders’ entire passing-game operation. … Dalton Schultz is a poor man’s Pat Freiermuth in that he’s at least doing no evil. As for his good fantasy works? He’ll get back to you on that.

I decided to panic a little more than expected with Mark Andrews. With so many tight ends struggling, it’s tempting to fall back on fundamentals, one of which is: Andrews has been good a long time. But Andrews was struggling to even get on the field for the Ravens’ most important Week 4 snaps. I am holding Andrews at least one more week, but looking for starting alternatives vs. the Bengals. It should at least be a high-scoring affair where the Ravens need to pass. … We are rush returning Tucker Kraft to the TE1 ranks after Jordan Love immediately revived his fantasy relevance. How much of that was due to 28-0 comeback game script is a fair question. It’s also fair to focus on Kraft being one of the tight ends to have a good game in any circumstance this season. … Relative to the rest of the industry, I’ve never really been a Kyle Pitts booster. But even I have to stop pretending he’s relevant at all right now. The guy is losing target battles to Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud and no longer even looks fast. … Cade Otton is tied for fourth in tight end targets at 21 (lol).

Week 5 Kickers

1Jake MoodySFvs. ARI
2Brandon AubreyDALat PIT
3Tyler BassBUFat HOU
4Harrison ButkerKCvs. NO
5Younghoe KooATLvs. TB
6Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. BUF
7Will ReichardMINvs. NYJ
8Austin SeibertWASvs. CLE
9Blake GrupeNOat KC
10Chase McLaughlinTBat ATL
11Evan McPhersonCINvs. BAL
12Justin TuckerBALat CIN
13Chris BoswellPITvs. DAL
14Jason MyersSEAvs. NYG
15Matt PraterARIat SF
16Greg ZuerleinNYJat MIN
17Wil LutzDENvs. LV
18Dustin HopkinsCLEat WAS
19Cairo SantosCHIvs. CAR
20Eddy PineiroCARat CHI
21Cam LittleJACvs. IND
22Daniel CarlsonLVat DEN
23Matt GayINDat JAC
24Joshua KartyLARvs. GB
25Brayden NarvesonGBat LAR
26Greg JosephNYGat SEA
27Joey SlyeNEvs. MIA
28Jason SandersMIAat NE

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams

1Denver BroncosDENvs. LV
2San Francisco 49ersSFvs. ARI
3Chicago BearsCHIvs. CAR
4Minnesota VikingsMINvs. NYJ
5Green Bay PackersGBat LAR
6Seattle SeahawksSEAvs. NYG
7Kansas City ChiefsKCvs. NO
8Pittsburgh SteelersPITvs. DAL
9Dallas CowboysDALat PIT
10New York JetsNYJat MIN
11New England PatriotsNEvs. MIA
12Miami DolphinsMIAat NE
13Las Vegas RaidersLVat DEN
14Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBat ATL
15Buffalo BillsBUFat HOU
16Baltimore RavensBALat CIN
17Washington CommandersWASvs. CLE
18Indianapolis ColtsINDat JAC
19Cleveland BrownsCLEat WAS
20New Orleans SaintsNOat KC
21Atlanta FalconsATLvs. TB
22Carolina PanthersCARat CHI
23New York GiantsNYGat SEA
24Jacksonville JaguarsJACvs. IND
25Houston TexansHOUvs. BUF
26Los Angeles RamsLARvs. GB
27Cincinnati BengalsCINvs. BAL
28Arizona CardinalsARIat SF