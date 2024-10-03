2024 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jordan Love greets a favorable Rams matchup, Justin Fields hopes to start a hot streak vs. Dallas, and Geno Smith welcomes himself to the top 10.

Week 5 Quarterbacks



1 Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN 2 Josh Allen BUF at HOU 3 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CLE 4 Jordan Love GB at LAR 5 Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI 6 Justin Fields PIT vs. DAL 7 Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL 8 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BUF 9 Kyler Murray ARI at SF 10 Geno Smith SEA vs. NYG 11 Baker Mayfield TB at ATL 12 Dak Prescott DAL at PIT 13 Sam Darnold MIN vs. NYJ 14 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. NO 15 Derek Carr NO at KC 16 Joe Flacco IND at JAC 17 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND 18 Caleb Williams CHI vs. CAR 19 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. TB 20 Andy Dalton CAR at CHI 21 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at MIN 22 Deshaun Watson CLE at WAS 23 Daniel Jones NYG at SEA 24 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. GB 25 Gardner Minshew LV at DEN 26 Bo Nix DEN vs. LV 27 Tyler Huntley MIA at NE 28 Jacoby Brissett NE vs. MIA

QB Notes: Lamar Jackson is 20th in pass attempts — and first in fantasy points. Averaging 7.5 yards per carry and 77 rushing yards per game will do that. Now he gets a Bengals defense that couldn’t contain Jayden Daniels either through the air or on the ground two weeks ago. … Josh Allen had a Week 4 clunker, to put it mildly. The Texans have surrendered the seventh most QB fantasy points but have actually been pretty strong against the pass. The 47.5 game total on the road should at least ensure Allen has to throw. … Yes, Jayden Daniels is attempting lots of easy passes, but he’s been so efficient in the process, checking in with the league’s second best completion percentage over expected. The Browns are by far his stiffest challenge of the young season, though Cleveland hasn’t really been tested, either. It’s weeks like this where it is so great to have your legs to fall back on. … Brock Purdy is once again averaging over 9.0 yards per attempt, but this time it’s deep-passing fueled instead of YAC. Pretty amazing since his best down-field weapons have yet to really even kick into gear. The Cardinals are a tissue-soft matchup.

There’s no way the Packers had 58 dropbacks on the menu for Jordan Love’s Week 4 return, but it had the side effect of knocking the rust off as he nearly rallied the Pack from a 28-0 deficit. Provided he avoided further injury — he seemed to be having trouble planting and driving last week — Love should be ready to rock vs. the Rams’ everything-funnel defense. … With three straight multi-score starts, Joe Burrow is doing his best to prevent the complete implosion of the QB6-10 pocket passer tier. Josh Allen got dominated by the Ravens in Week 4, but they maintain poor pass defense rate stats. It’s not an overly-concerning Burrow spot in the second highest totaled game of the week. … We all knew that Justin Fields start was coming. He’s now up to QB8 status by average points if you exclude Jordan Love’s two appearances. Fields’ “real life” effectiveness could go either vs. the Cowboys’ boom/bust defense, but it’s hard to envision an outcome without QB1 output in fantasy. … It’s been an extremely sleepy start for C.J. Stroud. We’ll bet on weapons and game environment for Sunday’s domed showdown with the Bills.

Kyler Murray is once again underachieving. His 5/45 rushing floor at least hints at better fantasy days to come. Perhaps it will be of the junk variety, but he’s going to achieve passing volume as a touchdown road ‘dog in San Francisco. … Geno Smith and Ryan Grubb are producing the hoped-for results after the Seahawks revved up their pass rate following a low-wattage Week 1. It could be hard to go HAM as 6.5-point home favorites in a low(ish)-totaled contest against the Giants, but Smith’s weapons and approach have earned him QB1 benefit of the doubt in these trying times. … It hasn’t been a terrible season for Dak Prescott. It’s just a question of, what is the ceiling when the No. 2 weapon is a tight end and the No. 3 is either Brandin Cooks or Jalen Tolbert? Sunday doesn’t profile as shootout game script with the Steelers. … Baker Mayfield has been a bit feast or famine. Of course, many of his compatriots have been famine or famine. The Falcons are playing reasonably solid pass defense, but Mayfield is a fine low-end QB1 bet with four teams on bye.

Sunday morning in London is the biggest test yet for Sam Darnold. The Jets are permitting the second fewest passing yards and second fewest quarterback fantasy points. Escaping with a 260/2 performance would perhaps hint at a dark horse MVP run to come. … We are on paragraph four and just now getting to Patrick Mahomes. Such is the sorry state of affairs at quarterback. Hunting for cope following the loss of Rashee Rice (knee), I think I’ve settled on: Maybe this will inadvertently produce better fantasy performances for the league’s best player? There is no one to replace Rice’s silky-smooth short-to-intermediate targets. That, by definition, should mean more down-field freelancing with Travis Kelce and big-play hunting with Xavier Worthy. It won’t be a better offense. Maybe, just maybe, it will score more fantasy points. Again, this is probably rather absurd cope. … Things came crashing down even faster than expected for Derek Carr. Considering his weapons and the demonstrated upside of this offense, however, I am not entirely ready to render this Just Another Derek Carr Campaign. ... For now, it appears the Colts will get Joe Flacco‘s receiver fantasy-friendly game against the Jaguars, though Anthony Richardson (oblique) seems genuinely questionable.

Some people are trying to excite themselves about a “good Trevor Lawrence matchup.” Does such a thing even exist anymore? He does still at least have the weapons. Especially if Evan Engram finally returns and joins a percolating Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk, we might finally start to get some usable fake football from the NFL’s (almost) highest-paid player. … Caleb Williams has been all over the map the past two weeks. That’s an improvement on the first two weeks, where he couldn’t escape Antarctica. We at least now know rhythm is possible for the young passer in this offense. The Panthers are not a matchup to run from. … Andy Dalton’s second-start returns were predictably weaker than the first. The trend should continue against a Bears pass defense that’s bordered on elite. The difference from Dalton to Bryce Young is, you can still start him and reasonably hope for 250/2 if you’re in a bad QB2/superflex spot. … Aaron Rodgers suffered through a miserable Week 4 and must now cross the Atlantic Ocean to face a Brian Flores Vikings pass D that’s made every QB it has faced miserable.

