2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Kirk Cousins aims to get a hot streak going after his 500-yard performance, Caleb Williams greets his best matchup of the season against the Jags, and Jared Goff/Dak Prescott attempt to match points in JerryWorld.

Week 6 Quarterbacks

1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. WAS 2 Jayden Daniels WAS at BAL 3 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CLE 4 Kyler Murray ARI at GB 5 Joe Burrow CIN at NYG 6 Josh Allen BUF at NYJ 7 Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET 8 Jordan Love GB vs. ARI 9 Kirk Cousins ATL at CAR 10 Brock Purdy SF at SEA 11 Caleb Williams CHI vs. JAC 12 Jared Goff DET at DAL 13 C.J. Stroud HOU at NE 14 Baker Mayfield TB at NO 15 Geno Smith SEA vs. SF 16 Justin Fields PIT at LV 17 Daniel Jones NYG vs. CIN 18 Joe Flacco IND at TEN 19 Trevor Lawrence JAC at CHI 20 Andy Dalton CAR vs. ATL 21 Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. BUF 22 Justin Herbert LAC at DEN 23 Will Levis TEN vs. IND 24 Bo Nix DEN vs. LAC 25 Deshaun Watson CLE at PHI 26 Drake Maye NE vs. HOU 27 Spencer Rattler NO vs. TB 28 Aidan O’Connell LV vs PIT

QB Notes: Just like that, Lamar Jackson is averaging 3.1 more weekly fantasy points than any other quarterback. Jackson not only opened up the passing game in Week 5, he passed to win. Touchdown home favorites against a bad Commanders run defense, the Ravens could establish it, but Washington is almost as porous through the air. It’s just an awesome spot for Lamar. … The next best Lamar Jackson thing has been Jayden Daniels, who has finished outside the top eight just twice in three starts. The Ravens surprisingly continue to hemorrhage aerial production, while the Commanders are forecasted for pass-first game script. … Jalen Hurts comes off bye to the return of his top-two weapons, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Browns are in theory a tough pass defense, but the collapsing overall state of the team has the Eagles operating as massive Week 6 home favorites. … Fading Kyler Murray wasn’t my finest Week 5 moment, but he remains a disappointing QB9 by average fantasy points. He’s finished outside the top 12 three times in five starts. The Packers do project as a Week 6 shootout on the road.

There aren’t many holes to poke in Joe Burrow’s recent performance, though he continues to take an abundance of sacks. Week 6 opponent New York (Giants) has the most QB takedowns in the league. Keeping Burrow locked in as a high-end QB1 is a terrible Bengals defense that will probably shoot out another game as a narrow road favorite. … Josh Allen is suddenly playing his worst football since 2018-19. Circling the wagons following the firing of coach Robert Saleh and permitting the second fewest QB fantasy points, the Jets are not a Monday night get-right spot. We keep Allen in the QB6-8 range because you can never fully fade his rushing and big-play threats. … Dak Prescott has been steadily ascending the QB1 ranks. There are very few Week 6 outcomes where he isn’t slinging it all over the park as a three-point home underdog against the Lions in the week’s highest-totaled contest. Jalen Tolbert’s ongoing emergence has shored up Prescott’s floor and made his ceiling more easily attainable. The Cowboys badly needed that third weapon.

Alibis abound, but Jordan Love has not been good through his first three starts. It’s fair to wonder how pass-game committed the Packers are as they ponder Love’s (knee) health. The air will nevertheless undoubtedly be an emphasis against a Cardinals D coughing up more than eight yards per attempt. Romeo Doubs’ (suspension) return also balances and deepens the Packers’ receiver corps. … Kirk Cousins knocked off what remained of his rust in Week 5. It might seem a bit hasty to force him into the top 10, but the Panthers have been one of the league’s very worst defenses. This is one of those situations where we say the risk is that Andy Dalton can’t match blows, but the Falcons are on the road. They shouldn’t take their foot off the gas. … Brock Purdy is relying more on deep passing than yards after the catch during Christian McCaffrey’s never-ending absence, which is boosting his yardage but dinging his efficiency, including his touchdown percentage. We still like QBs averaging 275 yards per game with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle at their disposal. The Seahawks are not a concerning short-week matchup.

I hate overreacting to one Caleb Williams start, but we can point chase against a Jaguars pass D that is barely even taking the field, including against 39-year-old Joe Flacco in Week 5. … We love Jared Goff in a dome for a 52.5-totaled showdown. If there’s a concern, it’s that the Lions project to bludgeon the Cowboys on the ground. Goff is still a safe QB1 for a contest where the points spigot should turn on early and remain on late. … Off to a disappointing start, C.J. Stroud is headed on the road against a run-funnel Patriots defense missing his No. 1 receiver. The Texans are also touchdown favorites with a total below 40. “Sleepy” comes to mind for the likely scoring environment. Fantasy managers looking for something to cling to could highlight the Texans’ sub-par rushing attack and the Pats’ switch to Drake Maye under center. … Welp. That’s why we had been hesitating to get Justin Fields into the top 10. The Steelers, understandably so, aren’t interested in the more fantasy-friendly aspects of Fields’ game because of their propensity to create sacks and turnovers. They’re also now throttling Geoge Pickens’ snaps, and perhaps even preparing to turn back to Russell Wilson. We may have already seen the high point here.

Headed to New Orleans with a low total vs. a backup quarterback, Baker Mayfield isn’t going to have Week 6 volume. He’s had efficiency all year, however, keeping him on the QB1 periphery with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin always capable of getting him there on only 18-20 completions. … I’m not entirely sure if Geno Smith has been good. He has been prolific. The 49ers’ supposedly strong pass defense has been middle of the pack through the season’s first third. … If Joe Flacco makes another start over Anthony Richardson (oblique), the Titans are the anti-Jags when it comes to matchups. Flacco will still be a QB2 whose weapons and volume could easily sneak him back into the top 12. I wouldn’t start Richardson against a defense allowing under six yards per attempt. … People are going to want to stream Daniel Jones against the Bengals’ barely-there pass defense. It’s not a horrible idea. It’s never a great idea with a QB whose ceiling remains limited even in plus matchups. … Week 5 was one of the best starts of Trevor Lawrence’s career, but the Bears are no place to point chase. Permitting the fewest QB fantasy points, they are holding enemy signal callers to a 68.2 QB rating.

