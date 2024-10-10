2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Brock Bowers wonders if he can put the Raiders’ offense on his back, Kyle Pitts looks to pull us back in, and Mark Andrews falls ever further from grace.
Week 6 Tight Ends
|1
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. DET
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|at SEA
|3
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at GB
|4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs PIT
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at DAL
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. ARI
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. CLE
|8
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|at CHI
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at CAR
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at NYJ
|11
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. JAC
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at LV
|13
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|vs. BUF
|14
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at NE
|15
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at NO
|16
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. WAS
|17
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at PHI
|18
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at BAL
|19
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. WAS
|20
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. HOU
|21
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|vs. SF
|22
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at NYG
|23
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. IND
|24
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|vs. ARI
|25
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. TB
|26
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. CIN
|27
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|at DEN
|28
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs. ATL
|29
|Austin Hooper
|NE
|vs. HOU
TE Notes: With at least six catches in three straight games, Jake Ferguson has been the most reliable player at the most unreliable of positions. … The TE1 overall by average PPR points, George Kittle has been probably the biggest beneficiary of Christian McCaffrey’s lineup absence. … Trey McBride has been merely a poor man’s Jake Ferguson so far this season. There are worse things, of course. You would have to assume a big bang is coming. … Brock Bowers got back in everyone’s good graces in Week 5. There are going to be many more valleys in this dysfunctional offense, but it’s the peaks fantasy managers must cling to. Bowers has had several of the best performances by any tight end all season. … Banged up and posting mediocre statlines, Sam LaPorta seemed like someone who was probably ready to take full advantage of the Lions’ Week 5 bye. Hopefully LaPorta’s ankle was the main reason he was struggling to get open before the break.
This season I keep feeling like I’m just making stuff up at tight end. Do I really trust Tucker Kraft this much? The Packers, who seem to want to run the ball right now, have so much target competition. And yet, there’s Kraft as the TE5 overall by average PPR points. “It is what it is.” … Dallas Goedert’s Weeks 3-4 dominance was all about who wasn’t playing for the Eagles. It still made more sense than his Weeks 1-2 silence. Even that Goedert was still producing like a low-end TE1. He’s a good player who has produced, so we ride. … Evan Engram’s return: This time it counts. It could be the perfect time for the return of his short looks with the Bears likely to derail the Jags’ deep passing attack. … We had never been more out on Kyle Pitts. That, of course, means we must now be immediately back in. So is life at the tight end position in 2024, and with Pitts in general. It’s at least an aces matchup in the Panthers.
Dalton Kincaid is in the danger zone. His routes and target share both improved with Khalil Shakir sidelined for Week 5, but Kincaid continues to be plagued by drops. Now he must contend with a Jets defense surrendering the third fewest TE fantasy points. … I’m having trouble taking Pat Freiermuth seriously as a TE1 because of the seeming complete lack of ceiling in this offense. He has at least established an acceptable floor. … Now on as many MRIs as games played, David Njoku will be difficult to trust as a TE1 if he suits up against the Eagles. … Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton have thankfully turned into the empty-volume all stars we were expecting before the season. There’s no shame in spamming them if you got left out in the cold amidst the TE apocalypse. … Mark Andrews’ 4/55 was his first production in literal weeks and maybe somehow his most concerning performance yet. If that’s all he can muster during a career-type Lamar Jackson effort, it might actually be over.
Week 6 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. DET
|2
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs. WAS
|3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at NYG
|4
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at DAL
|5
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|at CAR
|6
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|at BAL
|7
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. JAC
|8
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. CLE
|9
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at NE
|10
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at NO
|11
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. SF
|12
|Greg Joseph
|NYG
|vs. CIN
|13
|Brayden Narveson
|GB
|vs. ARI
|14
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at LV
|15
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|at NYJ
|16
|Matthew Wright
|SF
|at SEA
|17
|Matt Gay
|IND
|at TEN
|18
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. LAC
|19
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at DEN
|20
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|vs. BUF
|21
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs. ATL
|22
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|vs. IND
|23
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at CHI
|24
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. PIT
|25
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. TB
|26
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at GB
|27
|Joey Slye
|NE
|vs. HOU
|28
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|at PHI
Week 6 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|vs. CLE
|2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|at LV
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|at NO
|4
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|at NE
|5
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|vs. JAC
|6
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|vs. LAC
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|at NYJ
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|at CAR
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|at DEN
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|at SEA
|11
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|vs. BUF
|12
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|vs. IND
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|at TEN
|14
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. ARI
|15
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|at GB
|16
|New York Giants
|NYG
|vs. CIN
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|vs. WAS
|18
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|vs. SF
|19
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|at PHI
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|vs. PIT
|21
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|at DAL
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|vs. DET
|23
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|at CHI
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|vs. TB
|25
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|at BAL
|26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|at NYG
|27
|New England Patriots
|NE
|vs. HOU
|28
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs. ATL