2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 10, 2024 11:08 AM
Swift 'is here to stay' as a viable fantasy option
October 9, 2024 12:04 PM
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss D'Andre Swift's increasing fantasy value with the Chicago Bears after a slow start to the season.

Brock Bowers wonders if he can put the Raiders’ offense on his back, Kyle Pitts looks to pull us back in, and Mark Andrews falls ever further from grace.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 6 Tight Ends

1Jake FergusonDALvs. DET
2George KittleSFat SEA
3Trey McBrideARIat GB
4Brock BowersLVvs PIT
5Sam LaPortaDETat DAL
6Tucker KraftGBvs. ARI
7Dallas GoedertPHIvs. CLE
8Evan EngramJACat CHI
9Kyle PittsATLat CAR
10Dalton KincaidBUFat NYJ
11Cole KmetCHIvs. JAC
12Pat FreiermuthPITat LV
13Tyler ConklinNYJvs. BUF
14Dalton SchultzHOUat NE
15Cade OttonTBat NO
16Isaiah LikelyBALvs. WAS
17David NjokuCLEat PHI
18Zach ErtzWASat BAL
19Mark AndrewsBALvs. WAS
20Hunter HenryNEvs. HOU
21Noah FantSEAvs. SF
22Mike GesickiCINat NYG
23Chig OkonkwoTENvs. IND
24Luke MusgraveGBvs. ARI
25Juwan JohnsonNOvs. TB
26Theo JohnsonNYGvs. CIN
27Will DisslyLACat DEN
28Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs. ATL
29Austin HooperNEvs. HOU

TE Notes: With at least six catches in three straight games, Jake Ferguson has been the most reliable player at the most unreliable of positions. … The TE1 overall by average PPR points, George Kittle has been probably the biggest beneficiary of Christian McCaffrey’s lineup absence. … Trey McBride has been merely a poor man’s Jake Ferguson so far this season. There are worse things, of course. You would have to assume a big bang is coming. … Brock Bowers got back in everyone’s good graces in Week 5. There are going to be many more valleys in this dysfunctional offense, but it’s the peaks fantasy managers must cling to. Bowers has had several of the best performances by any tight end all season. … Banged up and posting mediocre statlines, Sam LaPorta seemed like someone who was probably ready to take full advantage of the Lions’ Week 5 bye. Hopefully LaPorta’s ankle was the main reason he was struggling to get open before the break.

This season I keep feeling like I’m just making stuff up at tight end. Do I really trust Tucker Kraft this much? The Packers, who seem to want to run the ball right now, have so much target competition. And yet, there’s Kraft as the TE5 overall by average PPR points. “It is what it is.” … Dallas Goedert’s Weeks 3-4 dominance was all about who wasn’t playing for the Eagles. It still made more sense than his Weeks 1-2 silence. Even that Goedert was still producing like a low-end TE1. He’s a good player who has produced, so we ride. … Evan Engram’s return: This time it counts. It could be the perfect time for the return of his short looks with the Bears likely to derail the Jags’ deep passing attack. … We had never been more out on Kyle Pitts. That, of course, means we must now be immediately back in. So is life at the tight end position in 2024, and with Pitts in general. It’s at least an aces matchup in the Panthers.

Dalton Kincaid is in the danger zone. His routes and target share both improved with Khalil Shakir sidelined for Week 5, but Kincaid continues to be plagued by drops. Now he must contend with a Jets defense surrendering the third fewest TE fantasy points. … I’m having trouble taking Pat Freiermuth seriously as a TE1 because of the seeming complete lack of ceiling in this offense. He has at least established an acceptable floor. … Now on as many MRIs as games played, David Njoku will be difficult to trust as a TE1 if he suits up against the Eagles. … Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton have thankfully turned into the empty-volume all stars we were expecting before the season. There’s no shame in spamming them if you got left out in the cold amidst the TE apocalypse. … Mark Andrews’ 4/55 was his first production in literal weeks and maybe somehow his most concerning performance yet. If that’s all he can muster during a career-type Lamar Jackson effort, it might actually be over.

Week 6 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. DET
2Justin TuckerBALvs. WAS
3Evan McPhersonCINat NYG
4Jake BatesDETat DAL
5Younghoe KooATLat CAR
6Austin SeibertWASat BAL
7Cairo SantosCHIvs. JAC
8Jake ElliottPHIvs. CLE
9Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat NE
10Chase McLaughlinTBat NO
11Jason MyersSEAvs. SF
12Greg JosephNYGvs. CIN
13Brayden NarvesonGBvs. ARI
14Chris BoswellPITat LV
15Tyler BassBUFat NYJ
16Matthew WrightSFat SEA
17Matt GayINDat TEN
18Wil LutzDENvs. LAC
19Cameron DickerLACat DEN
20Greg ZuerleinNYJvs. BUF
21Eddy PineiroCARvs. ATL
22Nick FolkTENvs. IND
23Cam LittleJACat CHI
24Daniel CarlsonLVvs. PIT
25Blake GrupeNOvs. TB
26Chad RylandARIat GB
27Joey SlyeNEvs. HOU
28Dustin HopkinsCLEat PHI

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams

1Philadelphia EaglesPHIvs. CLE
2Pittsburgh SteelersPITat LV
3Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBat NO
4Houston TexansHOUat NE
5Chicago BearsCHIvs. JAC
6Denver BroncosDENvs. LAC
7Buffalo BillsBUFat NYJ
8Atlanta FalconsATLat CAR
9Los Angeles ChargersLACat DEN
10San Francisco 49ersSFat SEA
11New York JetsNYJvs. BUF
12Tennessee TitansTENvs. IND
13Indianapolis ColtsINDat TEN
14Green Bay PackersGBvs. ARI
15Arizona CardinalsARIat GB
16New York GiantsNYGvs. CIN
17Baltimore RavensBALvs. WAS
18Seattle SeahawksSEAvs. SF
19Cleveland BrownsCLEat PHI
20Las Vegas RaidersLVvs. PIT
21Detroit LionsDETat DAL
22Dallas CowboysDALvs. DET
23Jacksonville JaguarsJACat CHI
24New Orleans SaintsNOvs. TB
25Washington CommandersWASat BAL
26Cincinnati BengalsCINat NYG
27New England PatriotsNEvs. HOU
28Carolina PanthersCARvs. ATL