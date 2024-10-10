2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Brock Bowers wonders if he can put the Raiders’ offense on his back, Kyle Pitts looks to pull us back in, and Mark Andrews falls ever further from grace.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 6 Tight Ends

1 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET 2 George Kittle SF at SEA 3 Trey McBride ARI at GB 4 Brock Bowers LV vs PIT 5 Sam LaPorta DET at DAL 6 Tucker Kraft GB vs. ARI 7 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CLE 8 Evan Engram JAC at CHI 9 Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR 10 Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ 11 Cole Kmet CHI vs. JAC 12 Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV 13 Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. BUF 14 Dalton Schultz HOU at NE 15 Cade Otton TB at NO 16 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. WAS 17 David Njoku CLE at PHI 18 Zach Ertz WAS at BAL 19 Mark Andrews BAL vs. WAS 20 Hunter Henry NE vs. HOU 21 Noah Fant SEA vs. SF 22 Mike Gesicki CIN at NYG 23 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. IND 24 Luke Musgrave GB vs. ARI 25 Juwan Johnson NO vs. TB 26 Theo Johnson NYG vs. CIN 27 Will Dissly LAC at DEN 28 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs. ATL 29 Austin Hooper NE vs. HOU

TE Notes: With at least six catches in three straight games, Jake Ferguson has been the most reliable player at the most unreliable of positions. … The TE1 overall by average PPR points, George Kittle has been probably the biggest beneficiary of Christian McCaffrey’s lineup absence. … Trey McBride has been merely a poor man’s Jake Ferguson so far this season. There are worse things, of course. You would have to assume a big bang is coming. … Brock Bowers got back in everyone’s good graces in Week 5. There are going to be many more valleys in this dysfunctional offense, but it’s the peaks fantasy managers must cling to. Bowers has had several of the best performances by any tight end all season. … Banged up and posting mediocre statlines, Sam LaPorta seemed like someone who was probably ready to take full advantage of the Lions’ Week 5 bye. Hopefully LaPorta’s ankle was the main reason he was struggling to get open before the break.

This season I keep feeling like I’m just making stuff up at tight end. Do I really trust Tucker Kraft this much? The Packers, who seem to want to run the ball right now, have so much target competition. And yet, there’s Kraft as the TE5 overall by average PPR points. “It is what it is.” … Dallas Goedert’s Weeks 3-4 dominance was all about who wasn’t playing for the Eagles. It still made more sense than his Weeks 1-2 silence. Even that Goedert was still producing like a low-end TE1. He’s a good player who has produced, so we ride. … Evan Engram’s return: This time it counts. It could be the perfect time for the return of his short looks with the Bears likely to derail the Jags’ deep passing attack. … We had never been more out on Kyle Pitts. That, of course, means we must now be immediately back in. So is life at the tight end position in 2024, and with Pitts in general. It’s at least an aces matchup in the Panthers.

Dalton Kincaid is in the danger zone. His routes and target share both improved with Khalil Shakir sidelined for Week 5, but Kincaid continues to be plagued by drops. Now he must contend with a Jets defense surrendering the third fewest TE fantasy points. … I’m having trouble taking Pat Freiermuth seriously as a TE1 because of the seeming complete lack of ceiling in this offense. He has at least established an acceptable floor. … Now on as many MRIs as games played, David Njoku will be difficult to trust as a TE1 if he suits up against the Eagles. … Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton have thankfully turned into the empty-volume all stars we were expecting before the season. There’s no shame in spamming them if you got left out in the cold amidst the TE apocalypse. … Mark Andrews’ 4/55 was his first production in literal weeks and maybe somehow his most concerning performance yet. If that’s all he can muster during a career-type Lamar Jackson effort, it might actually be over.

Week 6 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. DET 2 Justin Tucker BAL vs. WAS 3 Evan McPherson CIN at NYG 4 Jake Bates DET at DAL 5 Younghoe Koo ATL at CAR 6 Austin Seibert WAS at BAL 7 Cairo Santos CHI vs. JAC 8 Jake Elliott PHI vs. CLE 9 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at NE 10 Chase McLaughlin TB at NO 11 Jason Myers SEA vs. SF 12 Greg Joseph NYG vs. CIN 13 Brayden Narveson GB vs. ARI 14 Chris Boswell PIT at LV 15 Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ 16 Matthew Wright SF at SEA 17 Matt Gay IND at TEN 18 Wil Lutz DEN vs. LAC 19 Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN 20 Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF 21 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ATL 22 Nick Folk TEN vs. IND 23 Cam Little JAC at CHI 24 Daniel Carlson LV vs. PIT 25 Blake Grupe NO vs. TB 26 Chad Ryland ARI at GB 27 Joey Slye NE vs. HOU 28 Dustin Hopkins CLE at PHI

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams