2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

A.J. Brown suits up for the first time since the opener, Jayden Reed hunts for another WR1 effort vs. the Cardinals, and Brian Thomas Jr. hopes to continue moving up the ranks in Chicago.

Week 6 Receivers

1 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET 2 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at NYG 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL 4 A.J. Brown PHI vs. CLE 5 Drake London ATL at CAR 6 DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF 7 DJ Moore CHI vs. JAC 8 Jayden Reed GB vs. ARI 9 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF 10 Stefon Diggs HOU at NE 11 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at GB 12 Chris Godwin TB at NO 13 Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA 14 Mike Evans TB at NO 15 Deebo Samuel SF at SEA 16 Tee Higgins CIN at NYG 17 Diontae Johnson CAR vs. ATL 18 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CLE 19 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at CHI 20 Terry McLaurin WAS at BAL 21 Zay Flowers BAL vs. WAS 22 Josh Downs IND at TEN 23 Darnell Mooney ATL at CAR 24 Jameson Williams DET at DAL 25 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. CIN 26 Tank Dell HOU at NE 27 Chris Olave NO vs. TB 28 Amari Cooper CLE at PHI 29 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF 30 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. ARI 31 Christian Kirk JAC at CHI 32 George Pickens PIT at LV 33 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT 34 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. DET 35 Darius Slayton NYG vs. CIN 36 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. IND 37 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB 38 Ladd McConkey LAC at DEN 39 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC 40 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF 41 Rome Odunze CHI vs. JAC 42 DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND 43 Romeo Doubs GB vs. ARI 44 Tre Tucker LV vs. PIT 45 Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF 46 Michael Wilson ARI at GB 47 Keenan Allen CHI vs. JAC 48 Jerry Jeudy CLE at PHI 49 Jauan Jennings SF at SEA 50 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at CAR 51 Alec Pierce IND at TEN 52 Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ 53 Xavier Legette CAR vs. ATL 54 Quentin Johnston LAC at DEN 55 DeMario Douglas NE vs. HOU 56 Mike Williams NYJ vs. BUF 57 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. WAS 58 Adonai Mitchell IND at TEN 59 Andrei Iosivas CIN at NYG 60 Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN 61 Noah Brown WAS at BAL 62 Greg Dortch ARI at GB 63 Ja’Lynn Polk NE vs. HOU 64 Curtis Samuel BUF at NYJ 65 Luke McCaffrey WAS at BAL

WR Notes: CeeDee Lamb hasn’t reached 10 targets since Week 1, though he’s combined for 17 over the past two weeks. A track meet Lions matchup should push him back over the top. … Behind Lamb, Jalen Tolbert is WR3 percolating. The third-year pro is now fairly regularly in the 6-8 target range. That feels all but assured in a game where the Cowboys will have to throw to keep up. … I’ll have Malik Nabers in the top three if he gains concussion clearance. It wasn’t looking terribly likely as of Wednesday afternoon. That keeps Wan’Dale Robinson in the WR3 PPR mix and makes Darius Slayton a worthy WR4 punt vs. the Bengals’ atrocious defense. … A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are both coming off bye healthy. The Browns are a mixed matchup in that they still police the pass well enough, but the defense can’t get off the field because of the atrocious offense. The Eagles should dominate time of possession and play volume in this one. … DK Metcalf hasn’t been as volatile as he’s been in recent seasons, while the 49ers’ pass defense hasn’t been as good. I’m expecting enough Metcalf targets and big-play opportunities on Thursday evening.

Now this is what we had in mind for Drake London with Kirk Cousins. All the way up to WR9 status by average PPR points, London is seventh in targets amongst wideouts. He’s second over the past three weeks. The Panthers are a glorious matchup. … Mike Evans hasn’t scored against the Saints and arch-nemesis Marshon Lattimore in three years. First off, lol. Secondly, it’s hard to get caught up in such a small-sample size, especially since the Saints are now reeling following the loss of Derek Carr. I’ll still let it force Evans into more of the mid-range WR2 ranks than low-end WR1 he is in a vacuum. … Top 10 in receiver targets, DJ Moore is finally back inside the top 20 in terms of average PPR points. He’s heating up just in time for a glorious matchup with a Jaguars defense surrendering the most receiver fantasy points. … That same matchup provides hope for a struggling Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen, who have become something of a four-car pileup with Cole Kmet and D’Andre Swift behind Moore. There’s upside. There’s also downside in a Bears offense that has gotten back on track by going balanced and asking less of Caleb Williams.

About the only thing going right in the Packers’ receiver corps, Jayden Reed is all the way up to WR6 status by average PPR points. Romeo Doubs returns this week after Reed and Dontayvion Wicks had the corps to themselves last weekend, but Reed is a high-floor, potentially high-ceiling WR1 bet against a feisty Cardinals pass D that nevertheless gives up plenty of big plays. … As for Wicks and Doubs … Wicks is leaving too much meat on the bone to get another WR2 shot. It’s difficult to predict how the Pack might deploy Doubs following his team-imposed suspension. They do need his down-field production. … Nico Collins’ hamstring injury escalated extremely quickly. As was the case last season, Stefon Diggs doesn’t look like the same guy he was in his prime. That hasn’t stopped him from absorbing a low-end WR1 level of targets even when Collins was in the lineup. … Tank Dell re-enters the picture in Collins’ absence. It’s been Collins making the plays down the field. Hopefully Dell gets that opportunity now as Diggs and Dalton Schultz clean up “MOF” work.

Garrett Wilson’s 23 Week 5 targets were “extension of the running game” wide receiver usage if I’ve ever seen it. No one in the Jets’ organization seemed happy about anything that happened in London Town. I’m not expecting a repeat. I am expecting 8-10 target gravity to finally apply as this team attempts to pull itself out of the dumps. … It’s not really all that surprising that Marvin Harrison Jr. is living off touchdowns and contested-catch opportunities. It is a little surprising he isn’t having more success doing so. For now we have to be content with his Mike Evans-esque game on the WR1/2 borderline. … Brandon Aiyuk finally had a big game. Deebo Samuel hasn’t had one since Week 2. I don’t know, man. They’re both good. The Seahawks are more of a zone team, aka Deebo SZN, but so are the Cardinals, whom Aiyuk roughed up last Sunday. They’re good. You’re starting them. I have nothing cool to say. … Terry McLaurin has had some nice usage efforts, some nice yardage outputs, and some strong scoring days. He hasn’t really put all three together. The Ravens’ struggling pass defense could finally be the place.

All the way up to sixth in receiving, Brian Thomas Jr. still isn’t quite commanding WR1 target totals. As much as I would love to jam him into the top 12, he still merits a mid-range WR2 hedge vs. the Bears’ stout pass defense. … It was already dark times for Chris Olave even before Derek Carr (oblique) got hurt. Now it’s Spencer Rattler under center and targets Olave was suddenly splitting with Rashid Shaheed will be of lower quality. The Saints also figure to go super-heavy run mode. Olave is a good enough player to keep on the WR2/3 borderline, but only just. Shaheed reverts to his ancestral boom/bust WR4 homeland after pushing for top-30 status the past two weeks. … Michael Pittman is apparently debilitated by a back ailment and out for Week 5. Josh Downs is battling a toe issue. If he plays, it all comes down to the quarterback. He will be difficult to leave outside the top 20 if it’s Joe Flacco. … Darnell Mooney is pushing top-20 status by average PPR points. I’m not going to fight it vs. the Panthers’ awful D. … Ladd McConkey’s pre-bye usage was trending in the right direction, but Patrick Surtain II is a nightmare Week 6 matchup.