Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season
Other PFT Content
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season
Other PFT Content
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
2025 is Bengals' chance to finally start hot
May 15, 2025 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why if the Bengals can button up offseason distractions and be ready to go come Week 1, they could build confidence early.
Related Videos
07:21
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
05:18
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season
04:07
Patriots have chance to ‘begin new era’ in 2025
04:34
Commanders wrap 2025 with four straight div. games
01:42
49ers ‘can build momentum early’ in 2025
05:42
How no Rodgers decision impacted Steelers’ slate
12:15
Chiefs land NFL-high seven primetime games in 2025
11:34
Eagles’ ‘25 schedule loaded with ’24 playoff teams
13:19
Analyzing NFL schedule release social media videos
01:01
Cowboys’ Blue has a path to be RB1 by end of 2025
01:14
Bears’ Burden III has uncertain fantasy potential
01:44
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
02:04
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams
11:03
Lions to have tougher road to playoffs in 2025
05:31
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
07:49
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving
07:28
Morton ‘not changing much’ as new Lions OC
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
02:30
Graham vomited during day two of rookie minicamp
06:46
Scale of 1-10: Doing deals before training camp
Latest Clips
01:41
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
16:00
MIL, CLE lead NBA’s awkward offseason situations
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
01:26
Sasaki has no timeline for return from 15-day IL
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
01:28
Braves star Acuna Jr. homers in first rehab game
15:56
Bench supports MLB’s decision to reinstate Rose
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
03:43
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
01:40
van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
02:54
How UMich’s Caruso applies statistics to baseball
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue