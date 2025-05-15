 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lions_250515.jpg
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
nbc_pft_bengals_250515.jpg
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
nbc_pft_ravens_250515.jpg
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lions_250515.jpg
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
nbc_pft_bengals_250515.jpg
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
nbc_pft_ravens_250515.jpg
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 is Bengals' chance to finally start hot

May 15, 2025 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why if the Bengals can button up offseason distractions and be ready to go come Week 1, they could build confidence early.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_lions_250515.jpg
07:21
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
nbc_pft_ravens_250515.jpg
05:18
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season
nbc_pft_patriotsschedule_250515.jpg
04:07
Patriots have chance to ‘begin new era’ in 2025
nbc_pft_commanders_250515.jpg
04:34
Commanders wrap 2025 with four straight div. games
nbc_pft_49ersschedule_250515.jpg
01:42
49ers ‘can build momentum early’ in 2025
USATSI_24547199.jpg
05:42
How no Rodgers decision impacted Steelers’ slate
nbc_pft_chiefsschedule_250515.jpg
12:15
Chiefs land NFL-high seven primetime games in 2025
nbc_pft_eaglesschedulev2_250515.jpg
11:34
Eagles’ ‘25 schedule loaded with ’24 playoff teams
nbc_pft_reactionsocialmedia_250515.jpg
13:19
Analyzing NFL schedule release social media videos
nbc_roto_blue_250514.jpg
01:01
Cowboys’ Blue has a path to be RB1 by end of 2025
nbc_roto_burden_250514.jpg
01:14
Bears’ Burden III has uncertain fantasy potential
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
01:44
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
02:04
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_jamesonwilliams_250514.jpg
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams
nbc_pft_lionsschedule_250514.jpg
11:03
Lions to have tougher road to playoffs in 2025
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
05:31
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
07:49
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving
nbc_pft_johnmorton_250514.jpg
07:28
Morton ‘not changing much’ as new Lions OC
nbc_fnia_willandersonintv_250513.jpg
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
nbc_fnia_fillintheblank_250513.jpg
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
nbc_pft_travishunter_250513.jpg
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
nbc_pft_masongraham_250513.jpg
02:30
Graham vomited during day two of rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_dealconfidence_250513.jpg
06:46
Scale of 1-10: Doing deals before training camp

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
01:41
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
xander_site.jpg
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_dps_nickwrightintv_v2_250514.jpg
16:00
MIL, CLE lead NBA’s awkward offseason situations
nbc_roto_baez_250514.jpg
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250514.jpg
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
nbc_roto_sasaki_250514.jpg
01:26
Sasaki has no timeline for return from 15-day IL
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250514.jpg
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_acunajr_250514.jpg
01:28
Braves star Acuna Jr. homers in first rehab game
bench.jpg
15:56
Bench supports MLB’s decision to reinstate Rose
nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
jalen_mpx.jpg
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend
nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_ncaa_michbaseball_250514.jpg
02:54
How UMich’s Caruso applies statistics to baseball
nbc_dps_celticsrally_250514.jpg
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_dps_peterose_250514.jpg
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting