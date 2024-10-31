2024 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Malik Nabers wonders if his game is “Daniel Jones proof” after all, Puka Nacua looks to stack strong performances, and Calvin Ridley and Ladd McConkey hope to build off big days.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 9 Receivers

1 CeeDee Lamb DAL at ATL 2 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND 3 A.J. Brown PHI vs. JAC 4 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. LV 5 Puka Nacua LAR at SEA 6 Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB 8 Drake London ATL vs. DAL 9 Malik Nabers NYG vs. WAS 10 Cooper Kupp LAR at SEA 11 Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG 12 DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR 13 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. JAC 14 Chris Olave NO at CAR 15 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU 16 Davante Adams NYJ vs. HOU 17 Zay Flowers BAL vs. DEN 18 DJ Moore CHI at ARI 19 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. CHI 20 Josh Downs IND at MIN 21 Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF 22 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. DAL 23 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NE 24 Tank Dell HOU at NYJ 25 Ladd McConkey LAC at CLE 26 Jayden Reed GB vs. DET 27 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIA 28 Cedric Tillman CLE vs. LAC 29 Amari Cooper BUF vs. MIA 30 Keon Coleman BUF vs. MIA 31 Courtland Sutton DEN at BAL 32 Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET 33 Xavier Worthy KC vs. TB 34 DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. TB 35 Jakobi Meyers LV at CIN 36 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at MIN 37 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR 38 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. LAC 39 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR 40 Diontae Johnson BAL vs. DEN 41 Keenan Allen CHI at ARI 42 Jordan Addison MIN vs. IND 43 Rome Odunze CHI at ARI 44 Jalen Tolbert DAL at ATL 45 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. WAS 46 Elijah Moore CLE vs. LAC 47 Jalen McMillan TB at KC 48 Xavier Legette CAR vs. NO 49 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. DEN 50 DeMario Douglas NE at TEN 51 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. DET 52 Joshua Palmer LAC at CLE 53 Parker Washington JAC at PHI 54 Michael Wilson ARI vs. CHI 55 Tre Tucker LV at CIN 56 Noah Brown WAS at NYG 57 Darius Slayton NYG vs. WAS 58 Christian Watson GB vs. DET 59 Trey Palmer TB at KC 60 Alec Pierce IND at MIN 61 Kayshon Boutte NE at TEN 62 Tyler Boyd TEN vs. NE 63 Ray-Ray McCloud III ATL vs. DAL 64 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. NE 65 Sterling Shepard TB at KC 66 Jalen Coker CAR vs. NO 67 Mason Tipton NO at CAR 68 Tim Patrick DET at GB 69 Gabe Davis JAC at PHI 70 Troy Franklin DEN at BAL 71 Demarcus Robinson LAR at SEA 72 Tutu Atwell LAR at SEA 73 Xavier Hutchinson HOU at NYJ 74 Kalif Raymond DET at GB 75 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. IND

WR Notes: With 31 targets over the past two weeks, CeeDee Lamb is finally seizing the means of Cowboys production. … Justin Jefferson has never quite reached his full ceiling this season. Now T.J. Hockenson is back to join the targets combat. Just something to keep an eye on. It’s certainly nothing to worry about vs. the Colts’ rough defense. … Although he did not smash in Week 8, it still seems like only a matter of time before Tyreek Hill resumes his Tyreek Hill ways with Tua Tagovailoa back at the controls. The Bills have limited enemy receiver numbers, but considerable road ‘dog Miami is going to have to throw a lot on Sunday. … Malik Nabers is looking a little less Daniel Jones-proof with each passing week. The Giants still don’t have any better ideas, especially with Tyrone Tracy (concussion) now on the shelf. … DK Metcalf remains on track to return from his knee injury. The only Seahawks wideout to offer any semblance of consistency this season, the big dog’s return immediately dispatches Jaxon Smith-Njigba back to low-end WR3 compiling status. Tyler Lockett is a dart throw WR4.

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp made their triumphant returns at the same time. We knew Kupp was ready. We heard Nacua would supposedly be snap counted. One dominant Nacua performance later, we are left with a data point that says: Rank Nacua higher and wait for more information. Things were already trending this way last season, of course. Both players have concerning injury histories, but Nacua’s youth is a bullet point in his favor. We love both players as WR1s vs. the Seahawks’ leaky defense. … Zay Flowers went from injury question mark to the WR13 overall in Week 8. It would have been much higher had his 7/115 not happened to be scoreless. Triumphant, though difficult to point chase vs. the Broncos’ elite pass defense. This could be a rare recent establishment game for massive home favorite Baltimore. … That’s one reason we are giving Diontae Johnson a “WR4 wait-and-see” week in his Ravens debut. ... I guess we just have to accept Marvin Harrison Jr.’s down-field game is going to make him volatile, though he finally saw some more creative usage in Week 8. Encouraging. The Bears will also be a tough spot to start a hot streak. … Chris Olave has had his fair share of 2024 disappointments. It will nevertheless be hard to do against the Panthers.

Josh Downs can never just be a regular WR2. The second-year pro has either never been more over or so, so back. It’s the latter for Week 9 with Joltin’ Joe Flacco getting Anthony Richardson benched. The Vikings are a brutal matchup, albeit one a similarly-styled Matthew Stafford just carved up. At the very least, Flacco will be ready for the exotic pressures. Flacco’s return also means a WR3 return for Michael Pittman Jr. and his balky back. … DJ Moore is really feeling the effects of: 1. The Bears’ increasingly run-heavy ways. 2. Keenan Allen actually staying in the lineup. The Cardinals provide hope for Week 9 upside, but the downside is a lot lower than it appeared like it was going to be during Allen’s absence. … Calvin Ridley’s monster Week 8 was one game with a clear coaching staff directive: Get the expensive guy the ball. It’s also true there are only so many wideouts who have 10-of-15 for 143 yards in their range of outcomes. Of course, that was with Mason Rudolph under center, who is nothing if not a No. 1 wideout targeter. Will Levis? Is he anything at this point? He does have a strong Week 9 matchup in the Patriots.

Tank Dell is just about out of target competition. We would like to say it “has to be happen” in Week 9, but it’s a short week on the road vs. a tough Jets pass defense. Behind Dell, you can take your blindfolded WR5 pick between Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie. … I’m finally giving up the Jayden Reed ghost. It sort of feels like a Kyle Pitts situation, where the second you cry uncle the obviously-talented player immediately resumes being obviously talented, but the five-man pass catcher rotation is bad enough when it is Jordan Love under center. Malik Willis? Maybe the Pack will shorten things up for the backup, but volume will be too elusive. Reed will need a true “Baby Deebo” day to provide WR2 returns. … What to make of the Bills’ unpredictable receiver output since Amari Cooper’s acquisition? Well one point of clarity emerged on Wednesday when it was revealed Cooper suffered a Week 8 wrist injury. Whereas his 1/3 statline at first appeared to be a case of “Cooper being Cooper,” it was Cooper being hurt. If Cooper can play, he will slot into the WR24-30 range. If he goes, Khalil Shakir remains a floor-based WR3 with Keon Coleman suddenly a WR3 ceiling option.

The Chiefs seem likely to ramp up DeAndre Hopkins’ routes after he managed just 14 in his Chiefs debut. It couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bucs’ pass D seems to be in the process of falling apart. That’s also good news for Xavier Worthy, who seems closer than ever to hitting some bigger plays. … This is the highest you will see Courtland Sutton ranked for the rest of the year. Coming off his best game, he now has by far his best matchup in the Ravens. … Well there goes my Cedric Tillman theory. I thought maybe the young man’s big Week 7 was all about practice squad chemistry with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But he was just as good for Jameis Winston in Week 8, who also sparked Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. There will again be weeks where Winston feeds all three, but the Chargers are a much tougher matchup than Baltimore. For now we just have to rely on what the box scores and eye test have revealed, and that’s WR1 Tillman. There is still time for an actual pass-first QB like Winston to finally make Jeudy the No. 1 wideout he was drafted as, however.