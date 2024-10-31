 Skip navigation
2024 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 31, 2024 11:27 AM
Will Dell step up for Texans in Diggs' absence?
October 29, 2024 04:27 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter evaluate the Houston Texans wide receivers after the season-ending injury to Stefon Diggs, discussing if Tank Dell will become the No. 1 wideout for C.J. Stroud.

Cade Otton aims to prove he belongs in the TE1 ranks, T.J. Hockeson makes his long-awaited return from his knee injury, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in the Packers’ crowded skill group.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends

1Travis KelceKCvs TB
2Trey McBrideARIvs CHI
3Evan EngramJACat PHI
4Brock BowersLVat CIN
5David NjokuCLEvs LAC
6Cade OttonTBat KC
7Kyle PittsATLvs DAL
8Jake FergusonDALvs HOU
9Sam LaPortaDETat GB
10Dalton SchultzHOUat NYJ
11Dalton KincaidBUFvs MIA
12T.J. HockensonMINvs IND
13Hunter HenryNEat TEN
14Cole KmetCHIat ARI
15Taysom HillNOat CAR
16Tucker KraftGBvs DET
17Mark AndrewsBALvs DEN
18Will DisslyLACat CLE
19Zach ErtzWASat NYG
20Isaiah LikelyBALvs DEN
21Tyler ConklinNYJvs HOU
22Jonnu SmithMIAat BUF
23Noah FantSEAvs LAR
24Chig OkonkwoTENvs NE
25Brenton StrangeJACat PHI
26Noah GrayKCvs TB
27Colby ParkinsonLARat SEA
28Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs NO
29Juwan JohnsonNOat CAR
30Theo JohnsonNYGvs WAS
31Mike GesickiCINvs LV
32Grant CalcaterraPHIvs JAC
33Erick AllCINvs LV

TE Notes: With at least seven receptions for 70 yards in three of his past four appearances, Travis Kelce has re-established his floor, and it’s an elite one. Even with DeAndre Hopkins joining the Chiefs’ offense, Kelce projects for target share dominance for the foreseeable future. … Miraculously, unfathomably Trey McBride remains without a receiving score. Thank goodness he’s back to No. 2 overall in tight end receptions (42). … You don’t have to ask Trevor Lawrence twice to target Evan Engram, and he now has little choice with Gabe Davis (shoulder) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ribs) both in danger of joining Christian Kirk (collarbone) on the shelf. … Brock Bowers has 10 more receptions (52) than any other seam stretcher. So why is he not my runaway TE1 overall? Well, for starters, let’s be real: You’re not benching him. Beyond that, it’s just all about offensive environment. If we are going through the weekly rankings motions, Bowers’ situation isn’t yet foolproof enough to set-and-forget him at No. 1.

David Njoku was a surprising fourth in receiving for the Browns in Jameis Winston’s debut. The really good news? It still translated to 5/61/1. The Chargers are a tougher assignment for all involved than the Ravens were. … You could frankly make a case for Cade Otton at No. 1 overall. He’s exploded the box score both before and after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin’s injuries. He’s the only proven pair of hands for a Bucs team trying to knock off the two-time defending champion Chiefs. … It’s hard to shake the feeling that another Kyle Pitts rug pull is around the corner, but he’s facing a ruined Cowboys defense in the highest totaled game of the week. Not today, satan. … Jake Ferguson has quietly been one of 2024’s more surprising disappointments, but he’s still hanging around as the TE12 by average PPR points. With his floor mostly holding steady, it’s only a matter of time before the ceiling returns. … Jameson Williams missed one game and Sam LaPorta immediately provided TE9 overall returns.

Dalton Schultz has no ceiling to speak of, but with Stefon Diggs joining Nico Collins on the shelf, low-end TE1 returns are a reasonable expectation against a Jets defense missing C.J. Mosley. … Dalton Kincaid has more target competition than ever. Good thing the Bills suddenly have more 2024 passing volume than ever. Hopefully this rising attempts tide continues to lift Kincaid’s admittedly disappointing boat. … Speaking of attempts, the Vikings have not had them this season. That makes a returning T.J. Hockenson a TE1 wait-and-see despite a lovely Week 9 matchup. … Hunter Henry is the Jake Ferguson of Dalton Kincaids. … Taysom Hill miraculously avoided further injury in his Week 9 return. With Derek Carr’s expected return against the pathetic Panthers likely to improve the Saints’ overall offensive environment, Hill is a decent touchdown bet. … There is too much backup quarterback target competition for Tucker Kraft to fight his way into the TE1 mix this week. … Will Dissly’s 18 targets in two games demand mention, but the Chargers’ passing attack is likely to cool a bit vs. Cleveland.

Week 9 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs HOU
2Jake BatesDETat GB
3Harrison ButkerKCvs TB
4Austin SeibertWASat NYG
5Justin TuckerBALvs DEN
6Younghoe KooATLvs DAL
7Will ReichardMINvs IND
8Cameron DickerLACat CLE
9Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat NYJ
10Brandon McManusGBvs DET
11Tyler BassBUFvs MIA
12Chase McLaughlinTBat KC
13Wil LutzDENat BAL
14Evan McPhersonCINvs LV
15Jason MyersSEAvs LAR
16Matt GayINDat MIN
17Jake ElliottPHIvs JAC
18Blake GrupeNOat CAR
19Jason SandersMIAat BUF
20Joshua KartyLARat SEA
21Cairo SantosCHIat ARI
22Dustin HopkinsCLEvs LAC
23Cam LittleJACat PHI
24Chad RylandARIvs CHI
25Daniel CarlsonLVat CIN
26Nick FolkTENvs NE
27Greg JosephNYGvs WAS
28Joey SlyeNEat TEN
29Eddy PineiroCARvs NO
30Riley PattersonNYJvs HOU

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams

1New Orleans SaintsNOat CAR
2Minnesota VikingsMINvs. IND
3Baltimore RavensBALvs. DEN
4Washington CommandersWASat NYG
5Cincinnati BengalsCINvs. LV
6Los Angeles ChargersLACat CLE
7Kansas City ChiefsKCvs. TB
8Philadelphia EaglesPHIvs. JAC
9Buffalo BillsBUFvs. MIA
10Chicago BearsCHIat ARI
11New York JetsNYJvs. HOU
12Tennessee TitansTENvs. NE
13Denver BroncosDENat BAL
14Houston TexansHOUat NYJ
15Detroit LionsDETat GB
16New England PatriotsNEat TEN
17Cleveland BrownsCLEvs. LAC
18Arizona CardinalsARIvs. CHI
19Seattle SeahawksSEAvs. LAR
20Los Angeles RamsLARat SEA
21Atlanta FalconsATLvs. DAL
22New York GiantsNYGvs. WAS
23Green Bay PackersGBvs. DET
24Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBat KC
25Dallas CowboysDALat ATL
26Indianapolis ColtsINDat MIN
27Carolina PanthersCARvs. NO
28Miami DolphinsMIAat BUF
29Jacksonville JaguarsJACat PHI
30Las Vegas RaidersLVat CIN