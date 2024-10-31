2024 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Cade Otton aims to prove he belongs in the TE1 ranks, T.J. Hockeson makes his long-awaited return from his knee injury, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in the Packers’ crowded skill group.
Week 9 Tight Ends
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs TB
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs CHI
|3
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|at PHI
|4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at CIN
|5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs LAC
|6
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at KC
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs DAL
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs HOU
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at GB
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at NYJ
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs MIA
|12
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs IND
|13
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at TEN
|14
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at ARI
|15
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at CAR
|16
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs DET
|17
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs DEN
|18
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|at CLE
|19
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at NYG
|20
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs DEN
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|vs HOU
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|at BUF
|23
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|vs LAR
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs NE
|25
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at PHI
|26
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs TB
|27
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at SEA
|28
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs NO
|29
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at CAR
|30
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs WAS
|31
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs LV
|32
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|vs JAC
|33
|Erick All
|CIN
|vs LV
TE Notes: With at least seven receptions for 70 yards in three of his past four appearances, Travis Kelce has re-established his floor, and it’s an elite one. Even with DeAndre Hopkins joining the Chiefs’ offense, Kelce projects for target share dominance for the foreseeable future. … Miraculously, unfathomably Trey McBride remains without a receiving score. Thank goodness he’s back to No. 2 overall in tight end receptions (42). … You don’t have to ask Trevor Lawrence twice to target Evan Engram, and he now has little choice with Gabe Davis (shoulder) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ribs) both in danger of joining Christian Kirk (collarbone) on the shelf. … Brock Bowers has 10 more receptions (52) than any other seam stretcher. So why is he not my runaway TE1 overall? Well, for starters, let’s be real: You’re not benching him. Beyond that, it’s just all about offensive environment. If we are going through the weekly rankings motions, Bowers’ situation isn’t yet foolproof enough to set-and-forget him at No. 1.
David Njoku was a surprising fourth in receiving for the Browns in Jameis Winston’s debut. The really good news? It still translated to 5/61/1. The Chargers are a tougher assignment for all involved than the Ravens were. … You could frankly make a case for Cade Otton at No. 1 overall. He’s exploded the box score both before and after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin’s injuries. He’s the only proven pair of hands for a Bucs team trying to knock off the two-time defending champion Chiefs. … It’s hard to shake the feeling that another Kyle Pitts rug pull is around the corner, but he’s facing a ruined Cowboys defense in the highest totaled game of the week. Not today, satan. … Jake Ferguson has quietly been one of 2024’s more surprising disappointments, but he’s still hanging around as the TE12 by average PPR points. With his floor mostly holding steady, it’s only a matter of time before the ceiling returns. … Jameson Williams missed one game and Sam LaPorta immediately provided TE9 overall returns.
Dalton Schultz has no ceiling to speak of, but with Stefon Diggs joining Nico Collins on the shelf, low-end TE1 returns are a reasonable expectation against a Jets defense missing C.J. Mosley. … Dalton Kincaid has more target competition than ever. Good thing the Bills suddenly have more 2024 passing volume than ever. Hopefully this rising attempts tide continues to lift Kincaid’s admittedly disappointing boat. … Speaking of attempts, the Vikings have not had them this season. That makes a returning T.J. Hockenson a TE1 wait-and-see despite a lovely Week 9 matchup. … Hunter Henry is the Jake Ferguson of Dalton Kincaids. … Taysom Hill miraculously avoided further injury in his Week 9 return. With Derek Carr’s expected return against the pathetic Panthers likely to improve the Saints’ overall offensive environment, Hill is a decent touchdown bet. … There is too much backup quarterback target competition for Tucker Kraft to fight his way into the TE1 mix this week. … Will Dissly’s 18 targets in two games demand mention, but the Chargers’ passing attack is likely to cool a bit vs. Cleveland.
Week 9 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs HOU
|2
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at GB
|3
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs TB
|4
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|at NYG
|5
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs DEN
|6
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|vs DAL
|7
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs IND
|8
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at CLE
|9
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at NYJ
|10
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs DET
|11
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|vs MIA
|12
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at KC
|13
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at BAL
|14
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs LV
|15
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs LAR
|16
|Matt Gay
|IND
|at MIN
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs JAC
|18
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at CAR
|19
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|at BUF
|20
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at SEA
|21
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at ARI
|22
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|vs LAC
|23
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at PHI
|24
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs CHI
|25
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at CIN
|26
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|vs NE
|27
|Greg Joseph
|NYG
|vs WAS
|28
|Joey Slye
|NE
|at TEN
|29
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs NO
|30
|Riley Patterson
|NYJ
|vs HOU
Week 9 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|at CAR
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|vs. IND
|3
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|vs. DEN
|4
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|at NYG
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|vs. LV
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|at CLE
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|vs. TB
|8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|vs. JAC
|9
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|vs. MIA
|10
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|at ARI
|11
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|vs. HOU
|12
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|vs. NE
|13
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|at BAL
|14
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|at NYJ
|15
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|at GB
|16
|New England Patriots
|NE
|at TEN
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|vs. LAC
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|vs. CHI
|19
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|vs. LAR
|20
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|at SEA
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|vs. DAL
|22
|New York Giants
|NYG
|vs. WAS
|23
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. DET
|24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|at KC
|25
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|at ATL
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|at MIN
|27
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs. NO
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|at BUF
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|at PHI
|30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|at CIN