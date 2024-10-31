2024 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Cade Otton aims to prove he belongs in the TE1 ranks, T.J. Hockeson makes his long-awaited return from his knee injury, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in the Packers’ crowded skill group.

Week 9 Tight Ends

1 Travis Kelce KC vs TB 2 Trey McBride ARI vs CHI 3 Evan Engram JAC at PHI 4 Brock Bowers LV at CIN 5 David Njoku CLE vs LAC 6 Cade Otton TB at KC 7 Kyle Pitts ATL vs DAL 8 Jake Ferguson DAL vs HOU 9 Sam LaPorta DET at GB 10 Dalton Schultz HOU at NYJ 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs MIA 12 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs IND 13 Hunter Henry NE at TEN 14 Cole Kmet CHI at ARI 15 Taysom Hill NO at CAR 16 Tucker Kraft GB vs DET 17 Mark Andrews BAL vs DEN 18 Will Dissly LAC at CLE 19 Zach Ertz WAS at NYG 20 Isaiah Likely BAL vs DEN 21 Tyler Conklin NYJ vs HOU 22 Jonnu Smith MIA at BUF 23 Noah Fant SEA vs LAR 24 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs NE 25 Brenton Strange JAC at PHI 26 Noah Gray KC vs TB 27 Colby Parkinson LAR at SEA 28 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs NO 29 Juwan Johnson NO at CAR 30 Theo Johnson NYG vs WAS 31 Mike Gesicki CIN vs LV 32 Grant Calcaterra PHI vs JAC 33 Erick All CIN vs LV

TE Notes: With at least seven receptions for 70 yards in three of his past four appearances, Travis Kelce has re-established his floor, and it’s an elite one. Even with DeAndre Hopkins joining the Chiefs’ offense, Kelce projects for target share dominance for the foreseeable future. … Miraculously, unfathomably Trey McBride remains without a receiving score. Thank goodness he’s back to No. 2 overall in tight end receptions (42). … You don’t have to ask Trevor Lawrence twice to target Evan Engram, and he now has little choice with Gabe Davis (shoulder) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ribs) both in danger of joining Christian Kirk (collarbone) on the shelf. … Brock Bowers has 10 more receptions (52) than any other seam stretcher. So why is he not my runaway TE1 overall? Well, for starters, let’s be real: You’re not benching him. Beyond that, it’s just all about offensive environment. If we are going through the weekly rankings motions, Bowers’ situation isn’t yet foolproof enough to set-and-forget him at No. 1.

David Njoku was a surprising fourth in receiving for the Browns in Jameis Winston’s debut. The really good news? It still translated to 5/61/1. The Chargers are a tougher assignment for all involved than the Ravens were. … You could frankly make a case for Cade Otton at No. 1 overall. He’s exploded the box score both before and after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin’s injuries. He’s the only proven pair of hands for a Bucs team trying to knock off the two-time defending champion Chiefs. … It’s hard to shake the feeling that another Kyle Pitts rug pull is around the corner, but he’s facing a ruined Cowboys defense in the highest totaled game of the week. Not today, satan. … Jake Ferguson has quietly been one of 2024’s more surprising disappointments, but he’s still hanging around as the TE12 by average PPR points. With his floor mostly holding steady, it’s only a matter of time before the ceiling returns. … Jameson Williams missed one game and Sam LaPorta immediately provided TE9 overall returns.

Dalton Schultz has no ceiling to speak of, but with Stefon Diggs joining Nico Collins on the shelf, low-end TE1 returns are a reasonable expectation against a Jets defense missing C.J. Mosley. … Dalton Kincaid has more target competition than ever. Good thing the Bills suddenly have more 2024 passing volume than ever. Hopefully this rising attempts tide continues to lift Kincaid’s admittedly disappointing boat. … Speaking of attempts, the Vikings have not had them this season. That makes a returning T.J. Hockenson a TE1 wait-and-see despite a lovely Week 9 matchup. … Hunter Henry is the Jake Ferguson of Dalton Kincaids. … Taysom Hill miraculously avoided further injury in his Week 9 return. With Derek Carr’s expected return against the pathetic Panthers likely to improve the Saints’ overall offensive environment, Hill is a decent touchdown bet. … There is too much backup quarterback target competition for Tucker Kraft to fight his way into the TE1 mix this week. … Will Dissly’s 18 targets in two games demand mention, but the Chargers’ passing attack is likely to cool a bit vs. Cleveland.

Week 9 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs HOU 2 Jake Bates DET at GB 3 Harrison Butker KC vs TB 4 Austin Seibert WAS at NYG 5 Justin Tucker BAL vs DEN 6 Younghoe Koo ATL vs DAL 7 Will Reichard MIN vs IND 8 Cameron Dicker LAC at CLE 9 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at NYJ 10 Brandon McManus GB vs DET 11 Tyler Bass BUF vs MIA 12 Chase McLaughlin TB at KC 13 Wil Lutz DEN at BAL 14 Evan McPherson CIN vs LV 15 Jason Myers SEA vs LAR 16 Matt Gay IND at MIN 17 Jake Elliott PHI vs JAC 18 Blake Grupe NO at CAR 19 Jason Sanders MIA at BUF 20 Joshua Karty LAR at SEA 21 Cairo Santos CHI at ARI 22 Dustin Hopkins CLE vs LAC 23 Cam Little JAC at PHI 24 Chad Ryland ARI vs CHI 25 Daniel Carlson LV at CIN 26 Nick Folk TEN vs NE 27 Greg Joseph NYG vs WAS 28 Joey Slye NE at TEN 29 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs NO 30 Riley Patterson NYJ vs HOU

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams