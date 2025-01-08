24 stats to know from 2024 NFL regular season: Lamar Jackson’s greatness, Marvin Mims’ emergence, more

The dust has barely settled on the 2024 NFL regular season, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already burning the midnight oil while poring over our spreadsheets in hopes of gaining an edge in our 2025 fantasy drafts.

In hopes of giving my fellow fantasy managers some things to consider as they map out their future drafts, I went ahead and strung together 24 stats from the 2024 NFL regular season that I found in my spare time between shoveling my walkway and tending to a three-month-old. Within some of these nuggets lies more than a single stat for a single player.

Bookmark this article as a reference point for the months ahead, and come join me on my first data dive of the “offseason.”

1. Tyreek Hill’s 3.5 yards after catch per reception (YAC/REC) and 1.75 yards per route run (YPRR) were both career lows for the nine-year vet. Among 84 receivers with a minimum of 50 targets, his YAC/REC ranked 51st. His YPRR ranked 39th. In 11 games with Tua Tagovailoa, Hill had a 4.2 YAC/REC and a 1.81 YPRR.

2. From Weeks 13-18, Marvin Mims’ 82 routes ranked 103rd among all wide receivers. His 0.309 targets per route run (TPRR) over that span ranked third amongst all receivers (min. 20 targets) behind Puka Nacua (0.411) and Drake London (0.310).

3. Under recently fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, the Seahawks had the third-highest pass rate in neutral game scripts at 59 percent. Their 1.7 percent pass rate over expected (PROE) ranked fifth.

4. The Bengals’ 8.1 percent PROE was the seventh-highest PROE of any team since 2016.

5. From Weeks 6-18, Drake Maye rushed for 409 yards, the fourth-highest total of any quarterback in the league over that span.

6. Per PFF, Lamar Jackson’s 1.4 percent turnover-worthy play rate (TWP) was the lowest of any quarterback since 2017 (min. 300 dropbacks) and the fourth-lowest of any quarterback since 2011.

7. From Week 9-18, Bengals running back Chase Brown’s 38 percent opportunity share tied with Kyren Williams for the fourth-highest mark in the league among running backs. His 44 targets were second only to De’Von Achane (53).

8. In PPR leagues, Terry McLaurin was the WR7 in total fantasy points (269.8). However, he was the WR21 in expected fantasy points (195.9) and the WR2 in fantasy points over expected (73.9). His 117 targets were the second-lowest of his career and the 19th-most among wide receivers.

9. The Raiders and Bears rushing attacks were the only two to rank in the bottom 10 in stuff rate, yards before contact per attempt (YBCO/ATT), and YCO/ATT.

10. Chicago’s Cole Kmet (523) and Houston’s Dalton Schultz (514) ranked fourth and fifth in routes run amongst tight ends. Of the 44 tight ends who ran 200-plus routes on the season, Schultz’s 0.163 TPRR ranked 26th, while Kmet’s 0.105 TPRR ranked 40th.

11. Travis Kelce had more expected fantasy points in 2024 (222.6) than he did in 2023 (203.6) but averaged his fewest fantasy points per game (12.3) since 2015. His negative 25.2 fantasy points over expected (FPOE) marked the first time in his career he had a negative FPOE.

12. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 17 end zone targets trailed only Ja’Marr Chase (19), Mike Evans, Courtland Sutton, and Justin Jefferson (18).

13. James Cook saw 40.5 percent of his fantasy production come from touchdowns, leading all running backs. Kyren Williams ranked second, with 34.5 percent of his PPR production coming from touchdowns.

14. Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was one of 10 running backs to average 1.00 fantasy points per touch or more (min. 100 touches.) Kenneth Walker ranked 16th with 0.91 fantasy points per touch.

15. Najee Harris ranked 47th of 50 running backs in fantasy points per touch (0.48), while Jaylen Warren Ranked 31st (0.80). Warren also outperformed Harris in yards per carry (4.3 YPC), yards per touch (5.2 YPT), YCO/ATT (3.50), and missed tackles forced rate (25.8 percent).

16. Puka Nacua, Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Godwin, and Marvin Mims were the only four receivers (min. 50 targets) to rank in the top 10 in both yards YAC/REC and YPRR. Mims’ 12.3 YAC/REC led all receivers, while Jameson Williams’ 8.4 YAC/REC ranked second.

17. Jayden Daniels’ adjusted completion percentage (64.2 percent adjCOMP%) on passes of 10-plus air yards led all quarterbacks (min. 50 attempts). Caleb Williams’ 43.1 adjCOMP% on said passes ranked third-lowest, ahead of Mac Jones (41.3 percent) and Drew Lock (37.7 percent).

18. From Weeks 12-18, Rico Dowdle averaged 14.3 fantasy points per game (RB15) and the fifth-most opportunities per game (22.4). He also ranked top 10 in YPC (4.8) and YCO/ATT (3.51) over that span (min. 50 carries).

19. Tyler Allgeier saw fewer than 10 opportunities in 52.9 percent of his games this season. Despite playing in all 17 games, his 150 opportunities marked the fewest of his career and ranked 37th amongst all running backs.

20. From 2020-2024, teams have completed an average of 46.5 percent of their contested targets and averaged 5.7 touchdowns per season on contested targets. In 2024, the Commanders were the only team to throw double-digit touchdowns on contested targets (12) while also posting a completion percentage over 50 percent. Their 59.1 completion percent on said targets was the second-highest total of any team since 2020.

21. It’s a small sample size, but Michael Penix Jr.'s 9.1 percent big-time throw rate (BTT), per PFF, led all quarterbacks in 2024 (min. 100 dropbacks). His 10.7 ADOT ranked second behind Anthony Richardson, but his 70.1 adjCOMP% ranked 43rd among 47 quarterbacks.

22. From Weeks 8-18, Bryce Young ranked outside the top 25 QBs in completion percent (61.8), adjusted completion percent (73.4), and YPA (6.6). His 7.7 percent big-time throw rate ranked second (min. 100 dropbacks).

23. Rhamondre Stevenson’s 4.0 yards per touch ranked 48th among 50 running backs (min. 100 touches). Nick Chubb’s 3.4 YPT ranked 50th.

24. This season, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, and Ladd McConkey joined an elite group of rookie receivers who, since 2015, totaled 80-plus receptions and 1,100-plus yards.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.