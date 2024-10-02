Backfield Report: Chuba Hubbard flourishing in revived Panthers offense

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (Week 4: 33 snaps, 19 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Emari Demercado (Week 4: 14 snaps, 5 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Trey Benson (Week 4: 11 snaps, 9 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: James Conner continued to handle most of the workload for Cardinals running backs and was solid in his Week 4 outing against the Commanders. Conner rushed for 18-104-1 in the defeat while averaging 5.8 YPC and had two runs of 15 or more yards on the day. Conner has five breakaway runs on the year, with 32.6 percent of his yardage coming on said runs, per PFF, which ranks 11th amongst running backs with 40 or more carries this season. Trey Benson’s nine opportunities came strictly in garbage time, which has been routine for him thus far. Conner has a solid RB2 in Week 5 against the 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 4: 31 snaps, 11 opportunities, 21 routes, 4 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 4: 21 snaps, 10 opportunities, 12 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Tyler Allgeier played his most snaps of the season in the Falcons’ Week 4 win over the Saints and had a near 50-50 split in opportunities with Bijan Robinson. Allgeier was the far more efficient player in this one, rushing eight times for 60 yards while adding another two receptions for 20 yards. Robinson (hamstring) was listed as limited on the Falcons’ injury report on Monday and Tuesday this week as they prepare to face the Buccaneers on a short week. It’s possible this injury played a role in Allgeier seeing a heavier workload, but if Bijan is active, he should be in every fantasy lineup. Allgeier, who has been an impressive runner since entering the league in 2022, shouldn’t be viewed as anything more than an RB3 until we see more consistent usage.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 4: 35 snaps, 27 opportunities, 6 routes, 3 targets)

Justice Hill (Week 4: 19 snaps, 10 opportunities, 9 routes, 6 targets)

Notes: The Big Dog continues to set the standard for high-level running in the NFL. Derrick Henry ripped off an 87-yard touchdown run on the Ravens’ first play against the Bills and finished the night with 24-199-1 on the ground while adding another 3-10-1 through the air. Henry being the Ravens’ RB1 is no secret, but he’s also on a 17-game pace to rush for 2,040 yards and 21 touchdowns in his age-30 season — which would be one of the more impressive feats we’ve seen in recent years. Justice Hill had another high-target day, catching 6-of-6 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 19-yard reception in the end zone to give the Ravens an early 21-3 lead. Despite the high-target outing, fantasy managers need to consider what chasing Hill in fantasy means. Of the 18 targets Hill has earned on the season, 14 of them came in Weeks 1 and 4. Hill has finished as the RB29, RB44, RB42, and RB7 in PPR leagues this year. His usage continues to be difficult to predict, and the floor is that of a player nobody should want to start. Approach Hill with caution in Week 5 against the Bengals.

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings, and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% off at checkout. Click here to get started

Buffalo Bills

James Cook (Week 4: 33 snaps, 10 opportunities, 18 routes, 1 target)

Ray Davis (Week 4: 12 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 4: 8 snaps, 1 opportunity, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Bills took a 35-10 beating against the Ravens on Sunday night, as their offense averaged a paltry 4.1 yards per play in the defeat. James Cook totaled just 48 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches and was weirdly not involved in the passing game despite the Bills playing catch-up all night long. It was the second time this year that Cook has seen one target, but he’s been a solid fantasy producer through the first month of the season. He currently ranks as the RB14 in fantasy points per game (16.8) and is the RB4 in fantasy points over expected (19.4). There’s nothing to panic about here. Cook is a high-end RB2 in Week 5 against the Texans.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (Week 4: 51 snaps, 22 opportunities, 24 routes, 4 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 4: 23 snaps, 10 opportunities, 10 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: It was another big week for Chuba Hubbard, who gashed the Bengals for 18-104-1 on the ground while adding another four receptions for 17 yards in the 34-24 defeat. Hubbard has shined in his two games with Andy Dalton under center, averaging 145.0 yards from scrimmage in those games while scoring two touchdowns. Hubbard has had 69 opportunities this season (17.3 opps/gm) to Miles Sanders’ 35 (8.8 opps/gm). Until rookie Jonathon Brooks (ACL) is activated, Hubbard will continue to see an elite workload for fantasy. Brooks won’t be returning in Week 5 against the Bears, meaning it’s another wheels-up week for Hubbard.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 4: 36 snaps, 23 opportunities, 15 routes, 7 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 4: 18 snaps, 7 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Before Week 4’s matchup against the Rams, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Roschon Johnson could get an “extended look” after D’Andre Swift’s slow start. Fantasy managers banking on that were left sorely disappointed, as Johnson ran for 7-26-1 in the win while failing to catch a pass. His touchdown saved him from being a completely disastrous start in fantasy, but it still wasn’t pretty. Swift, on the other hand, finally looked like a player worthy of a three-year, $24 million contract, as he broke out for 16-93-1 on the ground and caught seven passes for 72 yards. It was a big game for Swift, but it’s worth noting that it came against a Rams defense that’s allowed the most rushing yards per game (165.5) this season and the fourth-highest YPC (5.0). It appears the volume will continue to be there for Swift, who gets a banged-up Panthers defense that’s allowing 148.8 rushing yards per game in Week 5. He profiles as a boom-or-bust RB3, while Roschon Johnson is nothing more than a bench stash.

Cincinnati Bengals

Zack Moss (Week 4: 35 snaps, 19 opportunities, 15 routes, 4 targets)

Chase Brown (Week 4: 27 snaps, 18 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Chase Brown finally drew close to even with Zack Moss in Week 4, as his 29.5 percent opportunity share narrowly trailed Moss’ 31.1 percent opportunity share. Both Brown and Moss had productive fantasy days, as Brown totaled 23.2 PPR on 92 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while Moss posted 17.8 fantasy points on 78 total yards and one touchdown. Both Brown and Moss saw their touchdowns come from inside the Panthers’ five-yard line, and they saw a nearly even number of opportunities in every quarter. If this backfield is truly headed toward more of a 50-50 split, Brown will have some increased fantasy upside on a week-to-week basis. His nine targets are four less than Moss’ 15, but Moss has also run 83 routes to Browns’ 32. Both backs have a challenging Week 5 matchup against the Ravens, who just stifled the Bills in Week 4.

Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford (Week 4: 44 snaps, 17 opportunities, 25 routes, 7 targets)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 4: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: After being out-worked by D’Onta Foreman 15-9 in Week 2, Jerome Ford has seen 31 opportunities to Foreman’s seven over the last two weeks and appears firmly entrenched as the Browns’ RB1. Ford was the RB28 in Week 3 against the Giants and finished as the RB15 in last week’s loss to the Raiders, totaling 15.5 PPR points. Outside of his Week 2 disaster, Ford is averaging a solid 14.8 fantasy points per game, which would rank him as the RB20 ahead of Zack Moss. Ford is also tied with Alvin Kamara for the third-most targets (20) and receptions (17) this season, giving him plenty of upside as a PPR scammer. Ford gets a Commanders defense that is allowing 24.8 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. The 5.3 YPC they’ve allowed thus far is second-most in the league, trailing only the Bills (5.7). There should be plenty of fantasy goodness for Ford in Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle (Week 4: 24 snaps, 12 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 4: 10 snaps, 7 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Rico Dowdle again led the Cowboys’ backfield in snaps and opportunities, but the production continues to be lacking. If not for a 15-yard receiving touchdown in Week 4’s win over the Giants, Dowdle would have managed just 4.6 fantasy points on the week and would have failed to crack double-digit fantasy points in any of his four outings. Fantasy managers should continue to shy away from this backfield, which has no running back of note and could struggle to find room to run against the Steelers.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 4: 34 snaps, 19 opportunities, 10 routes, 3 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 4: 18 snaps, 10 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Tyler Badie (Week 4: 4 snaps, 3 opportunities, 3 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Tyler Badie suffered a serious back injury in the Broncos’ Week 4 win over the Jets and had to be carted from the field. The third-year back appeared to be in line for a busy day before going down, which resulted in Javonte Williams being the runaway leader on Sunday. Williams totaled 77 yards on the ground in the win — a season-high and also averaged a season-high 4.8 YPC against a stout Jets defense. Denver’s backfield is tough to trust. Amongst 29 running backs who have 40-plus carries on the season, Williams’ 3.2 YPC ranks 24th, while his 2.20 YCO/ATT is 26th. As an offense, the Broncos have the fourth-lowest yards before contact per attempt (1.09), which is an indictment on an offensive line that has the third-lowest run-blocking grade on the season, per PFF. The combined struggles of Williams and Denver’s line, coupled with an offense that ranks 27th in yards per game, makes Williams hard to trust in Week 5 against the Raiders.

Detroit Lions

David Montgomery (Week 4: 21 snaps, 13 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 4: 27 snaps, 14 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In one of the strangest developments of the 2024 season, Jahmyr Gibbs has now failed to draw a target in two straight games. Gibbs finished last season as the RB8 in fantasy points per game, thanks in part to a productive receiving line, when he went for 52-316-1 on 72 targets. While we shouldn’t expect this target shortage to be the norm for Gibbs, it’s certainly caught the attention of his fantasy managers. His six routes run in Week 4’s win over the Seahawks also marked a new career for the versatile back. Fortunately, Gibbs’ lack of work in the passing game didn’t hurt fantasy managers, as he managed to run for 14-78-2 while finishing with 19.8 fantasy points. He outscored David Montgomery, who totaled 14.0 fantasy points on 80 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, in what was otherwise a perfectly normal week for the Lions. Gibbs and Montgomery continue to see a near 50-50 split of the team’s backfield touches and will continue to do so as long as they are both healthy.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 4: 45 snaps, 13 opportunities, 20 routes, 4 targets)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 4: 29 snaps, 8 opportunities, 12 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Josh Jacobs totaled 78 scoreless yards in the Packers Week 4 loss to the Vikings. Scoreless yards have become a common theme for Jacobs, who is one of only four running backs with 50-plus touches (Najee Harris, Rachaad White, Javonte Williams) who has yet to score a touchdown this season. Jacobs still has a firm hold on the backfield opportunities in Green Bay, boasting a 33 percent opportunity share while averaging 20.3 opportunities per game. We’ll see if Jacobs can turn around his bad touchdown fortunes in Week 5 when the Packers visit the lowly Rams, who were torched by D’Andre Swift last week.

Houston Texans

Cam Akers (Week 4: 26 snaps, 13 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 4: 27 snaps, 6 opportunities, 19 routes, 4 targets)

J.J. Taylor (Week 4: 14 snaps, 7 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: With Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce both in line to return for Week 5 against the Bills, most of what we see here will be irrelevant for Week 5’s matchup against the Bills. Cam Akers led the team with 13 carries for 53 yards — a season-high, but Dare Ogunbowale scored the only touchdown in the Texans backfield when he caught a one-yard touchdown pass to secure the win for the Texans. Mixon nearly played in this game but was held out after testing his ankle in pre-game warmups. Assuming he’s back, he’ll be a must-start against the Bills after seeing a 37 percent opportunity share through the first two weeks before going down.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor (Week 4: 47 snaps, 24 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 4: 16 snaps, 5 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jonathan Taylor was punishing the Steelers’ vaunted defense in Week 4, and finished the day with 21-88-1 on the ground. He also caught three passes for 20 yards. Unfortunately, a high-ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter has put his Week 5 availability in question, which could create an opening for Trey Sermon to start against the Jaguars. Taylor’s status will be one to watch as the Colts release their daily injury reports. If he’s unable to go, Sermon will be hard to trust as anything more than a volume-based RB2. Sermon has managed just 31 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 10 touches this season, and has never seen more than 44 touches in a season since entering the league in 2021. There’s a reason he’s been a journeyman in the league. Fantasy managers may find out why if they opt to start him Week 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne (Week 4: 30 snaps, 13 opportunities, 12 routes, 2 targets)

Tank Bigsby (Week 4: 17 snaps, 7 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Travis Etienne suffered a shoulder injury in the Jaguars’ Week 4 loss to the Texans but returned to total 60 scoreless yards from scrimmage. Etienne has averaged just 4.6 yards per touch this season and has found the end zone only twice. Bigsby, who suffered a shoulder injury of his own in Week 2, saw limited usage in his Week 3 return but totaled seven touches for 90 yards in Week 4. Bigsby has been surprisingly efficient on limited opportunities this season. On just 21 touches, he’s totaled 172 yards from scrimmage and has an elite 8.2 yards per touch, but has totaled 84 yards on two of those touches. He also has yet to earn a target through four weeks. Bigsby is an intriguing handcuff behind Etienne but doesn’t have any stand-alone fantasy value at this time.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 4: 25 snaps, 16 opportunities, 11 routes, 2 targets)

Samaje Perine (Week 4: 25 snaps, 5 opportunities, 13 routes, 0 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 4: 11 snaps, 4 opportunities, 4 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: In his first game back with the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt surprisingly tied for the team lead in backfield snaps but more than doubled Samaje Perine’s five opportunities, which were second-most on the team. Hunt was surprisingly effective in his return, running for 14-69-0 (4.9 YPC), while also catching two passes for 16 yards. His return has all but banished rookie Carson Steele to the shadow realm for the foreseeable future, as Andy Reid appears more than comfortable with inserting Hunt into a volume-heavy role. With the Chiefs appearing to have lost Rashee Rice (knee) for the season, there’s a chance the Chiefs will also find more ways to involve Hunt in the passing game, which has been his calling card since he first entered the league in 2017. Whatever the case, it appears Hunt, 29, will very much be a thing moving forward.

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings, and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% off at checkout. Click here to get started

Las Vegas Raiders

Zamir White (Week 4: 33 snaps, 18 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Alexander Mattison (Week 4: 18 snaps, 6 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Raiders have a lot of issues, running back notwithstanding. Zamir White has rushed for 49-152-1 on the year (3.1 YPC), while veteran Alexander Mattison has rushed for 17-87-2 and caught seven passes for 80 yards and another score. Mattison appears to be the best back here, but head coach Antonio Pierce can’t decide which back he wants to give more touches to. A few weeks ago, he said White needed to get more touches despite failing to produce with the opportunities given to him. After Week 4’s win over the Browns, Pierce said Mattison “deserves more reps, and he’ll get them.” Based on this, it sounds like Mattison is the back to roll with in the Raiders’ Week 5 matchup against the Broncos, but it may be best to avoid this backfield altogether against a defense that’s been one of the better run-stopping units in the league. Last week, the Broncos held the Jets to just 64 rushing yards on 23 team carries.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 4: 38 snaps, 18 opportunities, 13 routes, 4 targets)

Gus Edwards (Week 4: 13 snaps, 6 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Whether he’s producing or not, J.K. Dobbins continues to be the only running back to roster in the Chargers’ backfield. Dobbins had an unproductive day in the Chargers’ Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, rushing 14 times for 32 scoreless yards while catching three passes for 30 yards. His 32 percent opportunity share is nearly double that of Gus Edwards’ 19 percent opportunity share. Edwards, on the year, has 38 carries for 113 yards with no pass-catching upside. The Chargers are on bye in Week 5.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 4: 46 snaps, 23 opportunities, 18 routes, 4 targets)

Ronnie Rivers (Week 4: 12 snaps, 6 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was another week of Kyren Williams monopolizing the Rams’ backfield touches and rookie third-rounder Blake Corum not seeing the field. Everything was status quo for the Rams in Week 4, as Williams ran for 19-94-1 against the Bears while catching four passes for 10 yards. It goes without saying that Williams is the only Rams running back worth starting in Week 5 against the Packers.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane (Week 4: 39 snaps, 13 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Jaylen Wright (Week 4: 25 snaps, 10 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 targets)

Jeff Wilson (Week 4: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: De’Von Achane continued to lead the broken Miami offense in opportunities. Rookie Jaylen Wright mixed in on occasional downs and totaled 32 yards in the team’s 31-12 loss to the Titans. The Dolphins get the Patriots in Week 5 and may also have Raheem Mostert (chest) returning from injury. Mostert saw just eight touches in the Dolphins’ Week 1 matchup, so it’s hard to know how his splits with Achane could look once both backs are on the field together. Unfortunately, every piece of this offense is hard to trust as long as Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains sidelined. Tagovailoa has to miss at least two more games before he’s eligible to return from injured reserve, and the Dolphins have a Week 6 bye, meaning the earliest he can return is in Week 8 against the Cardinals.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 4: 53 snaps, 27 opportunities, 20 routes, 5 targets)

Ty Chandler (Week 4: 7 snaps, 4 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: In his return to Green Bay, Aaron Jones played a true bell-cow role for the Vikings. The veteran running back played on a season-high 56 snaps in the victory and rushed 22 times for 93 yards while catching four passes for another 46 yards. He didn’t find the end zone in this one, but Jones has now surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in three games this season and has the fifth-most yards from scrimmage (464) amongst running backs. Jones, 29, has looked spry as ever and has been an integral part of the Vikings’ 4-0 start. His 19 targets are also good for fifth-most at the position. He gets a tough Week 5 match against the Jets in London, but Jones is well worth starting in fantasy lineups given his usage.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 4: 34 snaps, 18 opportunities, 17 routes, 5 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 4: 21 snaps, 10 opportunities, 10 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: We’ve now had back-to-back disappointing outings for Rhamondre Stevenson. After rushing six times for 23 scoreless yards against the Jets, Stevenson ran 13 times for 43 yards in Week 4 against the 49ers and caught four passes for another 19 yards. Stevenson has averaged less than four yards per touch in every game but Week 1, when he totaled 126 yards and one touchdown against the Bengals. He’s still the unquestioned RB1 in New England’s backfield, but Antonio Gibson, who was signed this offseason, has averaged 73.0 yards from scrimmage over the last three weeks while averaging 10 opportunities per game. Always an efficient player with his opportunities, Gibson’s 6.6 YPT is currently the 5.8 YPT he averaged last season — which was a career-high. Gibson’s volume has been decent, but he’s also benefitted from a few long plays. He hasn’t earned more than four targets in a game, and a PPR scam is likely his best path to fantasy relevance. Until we see a more steady increase in targets, Gibson is probably best left on fantasy benches.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (Week 4: 57 snaps, 28 opportunities, 24 routes, 9 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 4: 11 snaps, 5 opportunities, 4 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Alvin Kamara is the only Saints back worth rostering and starting, and we’re still starting him every week despite Taysom Hill vulturing not one but two touchdowns from him in Week 4’s loss to the Falcons. Kamara continued running hot in Week 4, rushing for 19-77-1 while also earning a season-high nine targets. Kamara will be in for another busy night against the Chiefs in Week 5 in a game that has the potential to be fun for fantasy managers.

New York Giants

Devin Singletary (Week 4: 45 snaps, 15 opportunities, 14 routes, 1 target)

Tyrone Tracy (Week 4: 14 snaps, 5 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Notes: He didn’t do much in Week 4 against the Cowboys, but Devin Singletary (14-24-0) remains the lead back for the Giants by a wide margin. Rookie Tyrone Tracey ran for two yards on four carries but did take his lone target for a 19-yard reception. The Giants don’t appear interested in taking the ball out of Singletary’s hands anytime soon. His 67 opportunities on the year are well ahead of Tracy’s 18. He’ll be a volume-based RB2 in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 4: 50 snaps, 14 opportunities, 23 routes, 4 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 4: 24 snaps, 9 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Jets were atrocious in Week 4 against the Broncos. In the 10-9 defeat, Breece Hall ran 10 times for four yards, while rookie Braelon Allen was slightly better, toting the rock eight times for 34 yards. Perhaps we should have seen this coming from Hall, who entered the game averaging just 3.9 yards per carry through the first three weeks of the season. Allen’s success on the ground thus far (27-130-1, 4.8 YPC) continues to make him a threat to vulture valuable work from Hall. Fortunately for Hall and his fantasy managers, he remains the favorite in the passing game, which helps raise his fantasy floor even in games where he struggles to produce on the ground. It also helps that he’s averaging 20 opportunities per game. Hall and the Jets will look to rebound in Week 5 against the Vikings in London.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 4: 23 snaps, 13 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 4: 23 snaps, 3 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Saquon Barkley continued his hot running in Week 4’s loss to the Buccaneers. He only saw 10 carries in the defeat but ran for 84 yards and added another 32 yards through the air. Barkley has surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in every game this season and has 88 of the team’s 98 running back opportunities. There’s not much to say here. Barkley is a bell cow who will continue to fuel fantasy lineups as long as he is healthy. He and the Eagles now head into their bye before continuing their season in Week 6 against the Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris (Week 4: 47 snaps, 18 opportunities, 23 routes, 5 targets)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 4: 9 snaps, 8 opportunities, 3 routes, 2 targets)

Aaron Shampklin (Week 4: 12 snaps, 1 opportunity, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: With Jaylen Warren (knee) sidelined in Week 4, Cordarrelle Patterson appeared to be in line for a big day before exiting in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Patterson saw six of his eight opportunities come in the second quarter, as he was seemingly called on to spark an offense that was stagnant in the first half. He was effective with the opportunities given to him, totaling 62 yards on his eight touches, and could see more work in Week 5 if he’s able to suit up against the Cowboys. Najee Harris managed just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries, looking like the inefficient volume hog we’ve come to know and love. As always, Harris is the back fantasy managers start because of that volume, but Patterson could be a guy worth starting as well. He was on pace for 16 opportunities before his injury last week. His status will be one to monitor throughout the week.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 4: 47 snaps, 17 opportunities, 29 routes, 5 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 4: 32 snaps, 7 opportunities, 18 routes, 5 targets)

Notes: During Kenneth Walker’s two-game absence, Zach Charbonnet saw an incredible 35 percent opportunity share while seeing 41 of the Seahawks’ 44 backfield opportunities. He also scored 43.6 fantasy points during that two-game span. The return of Walker in Week 4 against the Lions sent Charbonnet plummeting back to earth, as Charbonnet saw a season-low seven opportunities, with his 5-39-0 receiving line bailing him out of a completely lost fantasy day. Over the last two years, Charbonnet has averaged just 7.9 opportunities per game in games Walker has played in compared to the 20.0 opportunities per game he sees when Walker is out. Granted, most of the games came under the old regime, but considering the small sample size, new head coach Mike Macdonald appears to be following last year’s trend. Walker ran for 12-80-3 in his return and is a must-start in Week 5 against the Giants. For now, Charbonnet managers shouldn’t view him as anything more than a touchdown-dependent RB3.

San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason (Week 4: 44 snaps, 27 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

Isaac Guerendo (Week 4: 5 snaps, 1 opportunity, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Fantasy managers will get at least one more useful month out of Jordan Mason, who continues to be the only running back of note in the 49ers’ backfield. Mason ran for 24-123-1 in last week’s win over the Patriots and also caught two passes for 37 yards. The 49ers’ current RB1 is the RB6 in fantasy points per game (18.6) and has the third-highest opportunity share (34 percent ) of any running back in the league. Rookie Isaac Guerendo is a worthwhile stash given the workload he stands to see if Mason ever misses time, but he has no stand-alone fantasy value.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White (Week 4: 45 snaps, 13 opportunities, 23 routes, 3 targets)

Bucky Irving (Week 4: 29 snaps, 12 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Over the last two weeks, Rachaad White has earned 25 opportunities to Bucky Irving’s 24. The rookie continues to encroach on White’s volume, but White has out-targeted Irving 9-5 over that span and has played 40 snaps on third/fourth down compared to the 24 snaps Irving has seen in the same situation. Things are clearly moving to a split backfield in Tampa, with Irving looking more and more like the preferred back in the ground game. In fact, he’s out-rushed White 19-16 since Week 3. For now, White will continue to be an option in the passing game. He’s on pace for 68 targets, which are only two fewer than the 70 he saw last season. Both backs should have some fantasy value on Thursday night when the Bucs visit the Falcons.

Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard (Week 4: 38 snaps, 24 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Tyjae Spears (Week 4: 25 snaps, 17 opportunities, 2 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: The Titans put both of their running backs to work in Week 4’s win over the Dolphins as Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears combined for 41 opportunities, 147 yards from scrimmage, and two touchdowns. Both players found the end zone in this one, but Pollard was the more efficient back, averaging 4.5 yards per touch to Spears’ 2.3 YPT. Neither back was particularly efficient, but that’s the price you pay when Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are your quarterbacks. Pollard has totaled 33 opportunities to Spears’ 23 over the last two weeks and is the safer fantasy bet as it stands right now. The Titans now enter their bye week with some offensive issues to fix. They return in Week 6 for what could be a plus matchup against the Colts.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson (Week 4: 44 snaps, 24 opportunities, 17 routes, 3 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 4: 23 snaps, 9 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Notes: With Austin Ekeler (concussion) out for Week 4, Jeremy McNichols had the chance to mix in behind Brian Robinson and made the most of his opportunities. The seven-year journeyman turned in a career day against the Cardinals, running for a career-high 68 yards on eight carries while also scoring two touchdowns. McNichols wasn’t asked to handle the receiving workload we’d expect of Ekeler, as Robinson led the backfield in both routes and targets, but McNichols would make for an interesting dart throw in the future if either Robinson or Ekeler were to miss time. With that said, Robinson remains the primary ball-carrier in this backfield. He ran a season-high 21 times for 101 yards and one touchdown as Kliff Kingsbury did everything he could to grind out the clock with his three-headed rushing attack. The Commanders hope to have Ekeler back in Week 5 against a Browns defense that should give the Commanders their most difficult test to date.

Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.