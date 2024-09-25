Backfield Report: Derrick Henry running hot entering Week 4

Arizona Cardinals



James Conner (Week 3: 40 snaps, 10 opportunities, 17 routes, 1 target)

Emari Demercado (Week 3: 11 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Trey Benson (Week 3: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Everything was status quo in the Cardinals backfield during their Week 3 loss to the Lions. James Conner continued to dominate in opportunity share despite managing just 17 rushing yards on one carry. Emari Demercado narrowly out-snapped Trey Benson after playing behind him in Week 2, but neither back is seeing enough of a workload to earn fantasy considerations. Conner will continue to handle the bulk of the touches in Week 4’s matchup against a Commanders defense that’s allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.1) and yards before contact per attempt (2.19).

Atlanta Falcons



Bijan Robinson (Week 3: 47 snaps, 16 opportunities, 11 routes, 2 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 3: 12 snaps, 7 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Bijan Robinson Show continues to be in full effect for the Falcons. Through three weeks, Robinson has earned 60 opportunities to Tyler Allgeier’s 20 and is averaging a respectable 15.2 fantasy points per game. Allgeier’s continues to be a bench stash and shouldn’t be counted on in Week 4 when the Falcons take on the Saints.

Baltimore Ravens



Derrick Henry (Week 3: 36 snaps, 26 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Justice Hill (Week 3: 24 snaps, 7 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Everything was going right for the Big Dog in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Cowboys. Looking dominant as ever, Derrick Henry rumbled for 25-151-2 and took his lone reception on a screen pass for a 23-yard gain. Henry has scored four touchdowns in his first three games as a Raven and is averaging 5.0 YPC to kick off his age-30 season. Amongst 41 running backs who have handled 20 or more rush attempts on the season, Henry ranks 10th in YCO/ATT (3.55) and has forced a missed tackle on 25.6 percent of his carries in his last two games. Justice Hill, who continues to see solid snaps, isn’t drawing enough work in the passing game to be considered a viable start in PPR leagues.

Buffalo Bills



James Cook (Week 3: 30 snaps, 16 opportunities, 13 routes, 5 targets)

Ray Davis (Week 3: 12 snaps, 8 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Bills trounced the visiting Jaguars 47-10 on Monday night, and as a result of that lead, James Cook played on just one snap in the fourth quarter, while rookie Ray Davis led the backfield with six. Despite missing nearly an entire quarter of play, Cook again gave his fantasy managers plenty to be excited about, as he racked up 18.7 fantasy points in the win while totaling 87 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Amongst 37 running backs who are averaging at least 10 touches per game, Cook leads the group with 1.23 fantasy points per touch in PPR leagues and should be in for another high-volume day next week against the Ravens.

Carolina Panthers



Chuba Hubbard (Week 3: 42 snaps, 26 opportunities, 8 routes, 5 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 3: 28 snaps, 9 opportunities, 12 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Through the first two weeks of the season, Panthers running backs averaged a combined 10.7 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues — the expected byproduct of a team that scored just 13 points in those first two games with Bryce Young under center. In Week 3, head coach Dave Canales ordered the code red and named Andy Dalton the starter against the Raiders. The result? A 36-22 win in which the Panthers totaled 437 yards of offense while finding the end zone four times. Of those four touchdowns, three came on passes from Dalton — which included a six-yard toss to Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard has played on 99 of a possible 171 (57.9 percent) offensive snaps for the Panthers this season and has earned 46 opportunities to Miles Sanders’ 25. Hubbard dominated in backfield opportunities this week and should continue to see a plus role as long as rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee) is sidelined. Dalton gets a revenge game against the Bengals in Week 4, who have been atrocious at all three levels defensively. Hubbard profiles as a high-end RB2 after last week’s performance, in which he totaled 169 yards from scrimmage and a score.

Chicago Bears



D’Andre Swift (Week 3: 44 snaps, 17 opportunities, 21 routes, 4 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 3: 32 snaps, 13 opportunities, 21 routes, 5 targets)

Khalil Herbert (Week 3: 8 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: D’Andre Swift managers wouldn’t be surprised to know that the Bears are currently the lowest-scoring fantasy backfield on a points-per-game basis, averaging a paltry 13.1 fantasy points per game. The main culprit for this is D’Andre Swift, whose 47 opportunities are 34 more than the next closest back, Roschon Johnson, who saw 13 looks in Week 3’s loss to the Colts. Swift’s time as the Bears’ RB1 could be coming to an end at any moment. The veteran back is averaging a laughable 1.8 YPC and has caught six passes for 46 yards. A pass-catching role may still exist for Swift, but the Bears cannot continue with rolling him out as their primary ball-carrier. Last week, Roschon Johnson, who was active for the first time all season, operated as the Bears’ RB2 and rushed for 30 scoreless yards on eight carries while catching 4-of-5 targets for 32 yards. He didn’t find the end zone and averaged just 5.2 YPT, but Johnson looked like Walter Payton compared to Swift, who the team signed to a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason. We’ll see what the team has in store for Week 4 against the Rams, but Swift is best left on fantasy benches while we wait and see how Johnson’s workload evolves in the coming weeks. Johnson is an intriguing stash in full/half-PPR leagues.

Cincinnati Bengals



Zack Moss (Week 3: 46 snaps, 18 opportunities, 29 routes, 6 targets)

Chase Brown (Week 3: 14 snaps, 10 opportunities, 5 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Another backfield that’s provided little fantasy utility through three weeks is the Bengals. Cincinnati’s running backs are averaging a combined 14.1 fantasy points per game — the second-lowest total behind the Bears and didn’t do anything of note in Week 3’s loss to the Commanders. As has been the case every week, Zack Moss played well ahead of Chase Brown and found the end zone for the second time this season on a one-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Moss totaled a season-high 97 yards from scrimmage in the defeat and should make for a solid volume-based play in Week 4 against the Panthers. We still need to see more out of Brown before we can feel comfortable with him as a stand-alone play.

Cleveland Browns



Jerome Ford (Week 3: 53 snaps, 14 opportunities, 23 routes, 4 targets)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 3: 9 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: After playing second fiddle to D’Onta Foreman in Week 2, Jerome Ford was back leading the Browns’ backfield in Week 3 against the Giants. Ford saw 14 of the team’s 16 running back opportunities but totaled just 10.7 fantasy points in the upset loss. Ever since taking over for Nick Chubb following last year’s season-ending injury, Ford has been a reliable volume-based play. He’s averaged less than 4.0 YPC in two of three games this year, but even after a down Week 2, he’s seen 42 of the Browns 80 running back opportunities this season. Fantasy managers can continue to start him where needed, as he should be in for a nice Week 5 matchup against the lowly Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys



Rico Dowdle (Week 3: 32 snaps, 13 opportunities, 15 routes, 5 targets)

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 3: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Deuce Vaughn (Week 3: 5 snaps, 3 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Ezekiel Elliott’s snaps and opportunities have gone down each of the last two weeks. After rushing for 10-40-1 on 30 snaps in Week 1, Elliott has played on just 42 snaps over the last two weeks while rushing 9 times for 32 scoreless yards. It’s been long over for Elliott, who has averaged just 3.6 YPC dating back to 2022, and the Cowboys appear more than willing to acknowledge as much given Rico Dowdle’s increased workload. Even with the increased opportunities, Dowdle is averaging just 12.5 opportunities per game over the last two weeks and has averaged only 9.3 fantasy points per game in that same span. Dowdle was an interesting Zero RB option late in fantasy drafts, but he’s offered little return thus far. He’s the only Cowboys running back worth rostering, but he’s a boom or bust option in Week 4 against the Giants.

Denver Broncos



Javonte Williams (Week 3: 34 snaps, 9 opportunities, 17 routes, 4 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 3: 15 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Tyler Badie (Week 3: 12 snaps, 9 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: An already underwhelming backfield took another hit in Week 3 when former 2022 sixth-rounder Tyler Badie wound up tying for the team lead with nine opportunities despite playing on only 12 snaps. The pivot to Badie came in the fourth quarter with the Broncos up 20-7. Seven of Badie’s nine rush attempts came in the final quarter, and he made the most of his touches by totaling 70 yards on the ground — thanks in part to a 43-yard run. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are both averaging a paltry 2.2 YPC with 42 combined carries between the two backs. To make matters worse for McLaughin truthers, he’s also managed just eight yards on six catches. The Broncos have every reason to go with Badie or another back in Week 4 when they take on the Jets. He’s an interesting stash for the time being and could find his way into a three-down role after rushing for 513-2740-23 during his days at Missouri while also catching 126 passes.

Detroit Lions



Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 3: 31 snaps, 16 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

David Montgomery (Week 3: 35 snaps, 26 opportunities, 7 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: The Lions continued the near 50-50 split of their backfield, but Jahmyr Gibbs was weirdly out-targeted by David Montgomery in Monday’s win over the Cardinals. Gibbs went the whole day without seeing a target, while Montgomery saw three targets and found the end zone on a one-yard run in the first quarter. This game can be considered a one-off for Gibbs, who had never been held without a target before last week. The second-year back has averaged 4.7 targets per game for his career and should get back to his pass-catching ways in Week 4 against the Seahawks.

Green Bay Packers



Josh Jacobs (Week 3: 30 snaps, 15 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 3: 25 snaps, 14 opportunities, 6 routes, 2 targets)

Chris Brooks (Week 3: 4 snaps, 3 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Josh Jacobs narrowly out-touched Emanuel Wilson in this one, but that can be largely blamed on the Packers holding a 27-14 lead over the Packers entering the fourth quarter. Of the 14 opportunities Wilson saw in Week 3, six of them came in the fourth quarter. To his credit, however, Wilson also hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass on a perfectly designed screen and finished the day with 85 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Wilson remains a solid handcuff to Jacobs, but this was his first good fantasy performance of the season. I’d pump the breaks on chasing Week 3’s production in Week 4 when the Packers host the Vikings.

Houston Texans



Cam Akers (Week 3: 28 snaps, 10 opportunities, 12 routes, 1 target)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 3: 25 snaps, 2 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

J.J. Taylor (Week 3: 10 snaps, 3 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: With Joe Mixon out, Cam Akers drew the start for the Texans in Week 3 against the Vikings. It was an underwhelming day for Akers, who rushed nine times for 21 yards, which has become the norm for Akers, who has dealt with two season-ending Achilles injuries since 2021. The Texans would later rotate in Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor, but it goes without saying that the only Texans back worth rostering is Mixon. If Mixon is unable to return in Week 4 against the Jaguars, I’m more than comfortable fading the group they rolled out last week.

Indianapolis Colts



Jonathan Taylor (Week 3: 46 snaps, 25 opportunities, 18 routes, 2 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 3: 5 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jonathan Taylor continues to dominate in the Colts’ backfield. Indy’s undisputed RB1 has seen 57 of the team’s 63 running back opportunities and is averaging a solid 17.6 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. Taylor has forced only four missed tackles on his 51 rush attempts this season, per PFF, but he’s still ranked ninth amongst all running backs (min. 20 ruATTS) with a 5.1 YPA and is ranked 12th in fantasy points per touch (0.98).

Jacksonville Jaguars



Travis Etienne (Week 3: 49 snaps, 17 opportunities, 22 routes, 6 targets)

Tank Bigsby (Week 3: 6 snaps, 2 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 3: 11 snaps, 3 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Note: After surprising with a 12-carry, 73-yard performance in Week 1 against the Dolphins, Tank Bigsby has handled just two rush attempts over the last two weeks. In fairness, he exited Week 2’s contest against the Browns with an early injury, so it’s possible his low-volume performance in Week 3 had partially to do with that. Travis Etienne dominated Jacksonville’s backfield in the loss to the Bills. Etienne totaled 85 scoreless yards from scrimmage in the blowout loss and also saw a season-high four receptions on six targets. Etienne is the only back with fantasy value in Jacksonville.

Kansas City Chiefs



Carson Steele (Week 3: 46 snaps, 19 opportunities, 18 routes, 2 targets)

Samaje Perine (Week 3: 26 snaps, 10 opportunities, 11 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: One of the biggest questions entering Week 3 was how the Chiefs would split their backfield snaps/touches between rookie Carson Steele and long-time vet Samaje Perine. We finally got our answer in their win over the Falcons, as Steele nearly doubled Perine in snaps and opportunities and finished the day with a rushing line of 17-72-0. Steele hasn’t been a dominant runner on the ground, averaging just 3.8 YPC on 26 carries, but he was solid enough in last week’s win to earn additional work going forward and made a few nice plays as a pass blocker against the Falcons. The biggest question mark in this backfield moving forward is Kareem Hunt, who was signed last week and promoted to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Hunt’s best days are undoubtedly behind him after he averaged 3.0 YPC last season with the Browns. With that said, he still has value as a goal-line back after scoring a career-high nine rush touchdowns last season while contributing 15 receptions. Until Steele does something to lose his role, I’d expect him to continue to operate as the Chiefs’ early-down back. Perine’s workload may be the first to be threatened by Hunt’s arrival.

Las Vegas Raiders



Zamir White (Week 3: 14 snaps, 10 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Alexander Mattison (Week 3: 25 snaps, 6 opportunities, 17 routes, 3 targets)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 3: 20 snaps, 2 opportunities, 18 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has repeatedly talked about the need to get Zamir White more involved, but his Week 3 usage against the Panthers looked eerily familiar to the first two weeks. In fact, White’s 10 opportunities in the defeat were his fewest on the year, although a negative game script did force the Raiders into more passing, which is not White’s forte. Even if White were to see more work, the third-year back has rushed for 102 scoreless yards on 32 carries this season (3.2 YPC), and has found little room to run. As a team, the Raiders rank last in rushing yards per game, 31st in YPC as a team (2.8), and 30th in YBCO/ATT (0.87). White, and every running back in Vegas’ backfield, will be tough to trust in Week 4 against the Browns — whether the volume is there or not.

Los Angeles Chargers



J.K. Dobbins (Week 3: 29 snaps, 18 opportunities, 13 routes, 3 targets)

Gus Edwards (Week 3: 16 snaps, 3 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: After rushing for 130-plus yards in back-to-back games to start the season, J.K. Dobbins was held to just 44 rushing yards on 15 carries in Week 3’s loss to the Steelers. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have been one of the top defenses in the league, allowing the fewest yards and points per game while also ranking second in opponent YPC (3.5). Gus Edwards saw just three opportunities in the defeat and continues to be nothing more than a touchdown-dependent backup. He has no fantasy value at this time.

Los Angeles Rams



Kyren Williams (Week 3: 48 snaps, 26 opportunities, 18 routes, 2 targets)

Ronnie Rivers (Week 3: 7 snaps, 2 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 3: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Few rookies are down more badly than Blake Corum. The third-rounder saw eight snaps in garbage time during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Cardinals, but if not for that, he could be looking at three straight weeks without logging a snap. Kyren Williams played in his typical bell-cow role in Sunday’s win over the 49ers, while Ronnie Rivers spelled him on the occasional down. It’s anybody’s guess as to why Corum can’t find his way onto the field, but he’s trending toward redshirting his rookie season as long as Williams is healthy.

Miami Dolphins



De’Von Achane (Week 3: 41 snaps, 15 opportunities, 23 routes, 4 targets)

Jeff Wilson (Week 3: 14 snaps, 3 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Jaylen Wright (Week 3: 13 snaps, 2 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Fins suffered an embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Seahawks. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out for at least four games, Miami was forced to start Skylar Thompson and later had to go with Tim Boyle after Thompson was knocked from the game with a chest injury. Miami’s offense struggles unsurprisingly led to a disappointing fantasy day for De’Von Achane, who managed just 58 yards from scrimmage and did not find the end zone. With Raheem Mostert (chest) out, Achane still managed the majority of Miami’s backfield opportunities (15-of-20), but Mostert is on the mend after being a limited participant in every practice last week. His return, coupled with the Dolphins’ quarterback issues, could have an adverse on Achane’s fantasy impact. However, Achane’s explosiveness and expected volume still make him a top fantasy option, even if expectations should be tempered.

Minnesota Vikings



Aaron Jones (Week 3: 37 snaps, 25 opportunities, 17 routes, 6 targets

Ty Chandler (Week 3: 21 snaps, 7 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Aaron Jones punished the Texans defense in Week 3, running for 102 yards on 19 carries while adding another 5-46-1 through the air. It was the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Jones over the years, who, despite entering his age 29 season, has looked spry as ever in the first month of the season. Through three games, Jones has totaled 325 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 54 touches. Jones’ 6.0 yards per touch ranks sixth amongst all qualified running backs this season, while his 325 yards from scrimmage ranks fourth amongst all running backs. Injuries slowed Jones in 2023, but he’s been a full participant in all but one of the Vikings’ practices this season. Things are looking good for Jones and the 3-0 Vikings, who travel to Green Bay for a tilt with the Packers in Week 4.

New England Patriots



Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 3: 22 snaps, 6 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 3: 17 snaps, 8 opportunities, 6 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Fantasy managers were sorely disappointed by Rhamondre Stevenson’s Week 3 outing against the Jets. It was brutal, folks. After averaging 108 yards from scrimmage in his first two games of the season, Stevenson totaled just 23 yards on six touches as the Patriots were outclassed by the Jets in nearly every facet of the game on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson also had two fewer opportunities than Antonio Gibson, although we shouldn’t read too much into their usage in a 24-3 defeat. On the whole, Stevenson has totaled 60 opportunities to Gibsons’ 27. He’s averaging a lousy 4.2 yards per touch, which is just below the 4.4 he averaged last season, but he’s averaged a respectable 4.3 YPC on the ground and is ninth amongst running backs (min. 20 carries) in YCO/ATT (3.58) and has forced a missed tackle on 28.8 percent of his carries. It’s safe to assume Stevenson will have a bounce-back outing in Week 4 at San Francisco.

New Orleans Saints



Alvin Kamara (Week 3: 49 snaps, 29 opportunities, 18 routes, 3 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 3: 8 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: After being doubted all month by the fantasy community, Alvin Kamara is the RB2 in PPR leagues with 81.7. He’s fifth in expected fantasy points with 54.0, while his 27.7 fantasy points over expected is second only to Saquon Barkley. Kamara is the unquestioned RB1 in the Saints’ backfield and leads all backs with a 43 percent opportunity share on the year. Jamaal Williams continues to play strictly in garbage time and can be left on waivers. Kamara is back and in a big way.

New York Giants



Devin Singletary (Week 3: 48 snaps, 20 opportunities, 17 routes, 4 targets)

Tyrone Tracy (Week 3: 20 snaps, 7 opportunities, 11 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Much like Alvin Kamara, Devin Singletary is also the unquestioned RB1 in the Giant’s backfield. Singletary has a 30 percent opportunity share on the season and has been on the receiving end of 52 of the Giants’ 69 running back opportunities. Rookie Tyrone Tracy did see his busiest day of the year, playing on a season-high 20 snaps while also earning a season-high seven opportunities. The former Purdue Boilermaker totaled 40 yards from scrimmage in Sunday’s win and continues to make for an interesting handcuff to Singletary.

New York Jets



Breece Hall (Week 3: 50 snaps, 21 opportunities, 20 routes, 5 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 3: 21 snaps, 14 opportunities, 7 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Over the last two weeks, Breece Hall has seen 43 opportunities to Braelon Allen’s 25. The rookie fourth-rounder is on the verge of being a major thorn in the side of fantasy managers, even if it hasn’t been fully realized yet. Allen has only one touchdown on the season and has yet to earn an opportunity in the red zone, but it’s safe to say we didn’t have the rookie earning double-digit touches per game in the first month of the season. Hall will be a must-start in fantasy as long as he is healthy, but Allen could have some standalone value in plus matchups. With that said, the Broncos, whose defense ranks sixth in points allowed and third in total yards allowed, probably isn’t the matchup fantasy managers want to test Allen in.

Philadelphia Eagles



Saquon Barkley (Week 3: 44 snaps, 21 opportunities, 25 routes, 4 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 3: 12 snaps, 3 opportunities, 7 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Saquon Barkley has seen 74 of the Eagles’ 81 running back opportunities this season. The current RB1 in fantasy points across PPR leagues has been everything the Eagles and fantasy managers hoped for when they added him this offseason. Barkley hasn’t provided a ton in the passing game, catching just 10 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, but that doesn’t matter. He’s leading the league with 351 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns and is 11th in YCO/ATT (3.51).

Pittsburgh Steelers



Najee Harris (Week 3: 38 snaps, 23 opportunities, 16 routes, 5 targets)

Jaylen Warren (Week 3: 22 snaps, 4 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 3: 22 snaps, 9 opportunities, 13 routes, 5 targets)

Notes: Najee Harris wasn’t impressive in Sunday’s win over the Chargers, rushing 18 times for 70 yards, with a 21-yard scamper on his final carry of the game bolstering a meager rushing line. The team announced on Tuesday that Jaylen Warren is week-to-week with a knee injury, so we can safely assume that Cordarrelle Patterson will operate as the RB2 behind Harris. Patterson totaled 48 yards from scrimmage in last week’s win, but Harris has a 36 percent opportunity share on the season and has 64 opportunities compared to the 34 opportunities between Warren and Patterson combined. There’s no reason to shoehorn Patterson into your Week 4 lineup when the Steelers face the Colts, who have been dismal against the run.

San Francisco 49ers



Jordan Mason (Week 3: 51 snaps, 21 opportunities, 25 routes, 2 targets)

Isaac Guerendo (Week 3: 9 snaps, 5 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jordan Mason is the only running back of note in San Francisco. Through three games, his 37 percent opportunity share is tied for 10th-highest amongst running backs, while his 71 total touches trails only Saquon Barkley (74) and Alvin Kamara (72). Mason is averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game this season and has been a top-12 PPR back in two games. He’ll be a fringe top-12 PPR back in Week 4 when the 49ers play host to the Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks



Zach Charbonnet (Week 3: 51 snaps, 22 opportunities, 26 routes, 4 targets)

Kenny McIntosh (Week 3: 9 snaps, 3 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Zach Charbonnet again led the Seahawks’ backfield by a wide margin with Kenneth Walker (oblique) out. Charbonnet showed much better in Week 3 than he did in Week 2, rushing for 18-91-2 while adding another three catches for 16 yards. His 91 rushing yards against the Dolphins marked a new career-high for the second-year back, but if Walker returns in Week 4, Charbonnet’s volume stands to take a decent hit. In 15 games played with Walker, Charbonnet has averaged a mere eight opportunities per game compared to the 20 opportunities per game he’s averaged in games without Walker. If Walker returns this week, Charbonnet managers may want to consider other options until we see how this touch distribution goes with both backs in the fold.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Rachaad White (Week 3: 40 snaps, 12 opportunities, 20 routes, 6 targets)

Bucky Irving (Week 3: 19 snaps, 12 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Rachaad White and Bucky Irving saw a 50-50 split of the Buccaneers’ backfield opportunities in their Week 3 loss to the Broncos. In a game that should have been ripe for PPR production from White, the Bucs’ PPR scammer managed just five receptions for 18 yards on six targets and has totaled just 58 yards from scrimmage over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Irving has totaled 106 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches over that span and could continue to threaten White’s workload — particularly on the ground. Irving is averaging 6.2 YPC to White’s 2.1 YPC and is third amongst running backs in YCO/ATT at 4.00. Irving is undoubtedly the best runner in Tampa’s backfield. The sooner the Buccaneers lean into this fact, the more detrimental it will be to White’s fantasy upside.

Tennessee Titans



Tony Pollard (Week 3: 34 snaps, 9 opportunities, 23 routes, 3 targets)

Tyjae Spears (Week 3: 18 snaps, 6 opportunities, 12 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: Tyjae Spears made the most of a negative game script, totaling 61 yards from scrimmage on just six touches, with 54 of those yards coming through the air. After exiting Week 2’s contest with an ankle injury, Spears looked healthy in Week 3’s loss to the Packers and should continue to see work in the passing game in negative game scripts. Tony Pollard was a non-factor in last week’s game and managed just 14 rushing yards on six carries. Now set to face the down-bad Dolphins in Week 4, there’s a chance Pollard sees more run against a team that has yet to run a single play with the lead. Miami also doesn’t know who they’re starting at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) on IR and Skylar Thompson (chest) considered a long shot to play. The Titans aren’t good, but this is a game they should have as good a chance as any to win.

Washington Commanders



Brian Robinson (Week 3: 43 snaps, 17 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Austin Ekeler (Week 3: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Austin Ekeler exited in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals with a concussion and is now in concussion protocol. With the rest of the team practicing in Arizona this week ahead of their tilt with the Cardinals, Ekeler is back in Virginia for evaluation. His short outing in Week 3 paved the way for Brian Robinson to have another busy week, as he totaled 17 opportunities in the blowout win. A touchdown bailed out Robinson’s fantasy managers in Week 3, as he managed just 37 yards from scrimmage and a paltry 2.2 yards per touch, but if Ekeler can’t go in Week 4, Robinson will again have top-24 fantasy upside this week. Ekeler’s status is up in the air, but it is worth noting that he’s currently leading all running backs with 9.3 yards per touch and did find the end zone against the Bengals before exiting. He’ll have decent standalone value as a boom-or-bust RB3 against the Cards if he can go.

Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.