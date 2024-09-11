Backfield Report: Saquon Barkley riding dominant performance into Week 2

We’re back, baby.

Like a moth to the flame, football fans across America felt the return of football drawing them to their couch, basement, or wherever their preferred place of isolation might be.

It was a chaotic Week 1, as several teams appeared sluggish out of the gate. Add to that the painfully low passing numbers we saw, and it’s safe to say most teams were not at the top of their game in the season opener.

Sunday afternoon passing yards leaders: pic.twitter.com/LB4u5J3jsL — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 9, 2024

Despite the underwhelming start, the excitement of football’s return cannot be squelched. With this return also comes actionable data we can now apply to our fantasy rosters ahead of Week 2. This season, I’ll be taking a look at the week-to-week snaps/opportunities/routes/targets each team’s backfield provided in hopes of giving managers a bit more information to add to their proverbial fantasy tool belt.

Without further delay, let’s dive into the numbers.

NOTE: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

Arizona Cardinals



James Conner (Week 1: 40 snaps, 19 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

Emari Demercado (13 snaps, 2 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Trey Benson (8 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Fantasy managers stashing Trey Benson will have to exercise some patience here. The rookie second-rounder was clearly eased into his first game of NFL action and operated as the RB3 behind second-year UDFA Emari Demercado. Demercado won’t play ahead of Benson for long, but Benson won’t have any stand-alone fantasy upside as long as James Conner continues to monopolize the snaps/opportunities in this backfield. Despite a solid fantasy day (17.3 PPR), Conner averaged just 3.1 YPC. A few more inefficient weeks on the ground could open up more opportunities for Benson — even if it’s only on early downs.

Atlanta Falcons



Bijan Robinson (Week 1: 45 snaps, 23 opportunities, 20 routes, 5 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 1: 9 snaps, 3 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was a big first week for Bijan Robinson. His 90 percent snap share trailed only Jonathan Taylor (95.3 percent) and Kyren Williams (90.4 percent), while his 20 routes tied Rachaad White and Tyjae Spears for eighth-most on the week. On the reverse side of things, it couldn’t have been a worse opener for Tyler Allgeier. The third-year back saw a 32.1 percent snap share last season but appears to be little more than a breather back for Robinson at this point. We’re only one week into this thing, and a lot can change, but Allgeier should only be rostered as a handcuff to Robinson managers. That said, he has a chance to be a high-end handcuff if Robinson ever misses time.

Baltimore Ravens



Derrick Henry (Week 1: 36 snaps, 14 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Justice Hill (Week 1: 38 snaps, 8 opportunities, 26 routes, 7 targets)

Notes: As expected, Derrick Henry is the unquestioned early-down back and goal-line option in the Ravens offense. The more surprising development is the high rate of routes/targets Justice Hill saw in the season-opener against the Chiefs. From 2021-2023, the Ravens, as a team, ranked 31st in total targets to running backs (225). Hill’s 26 routes run in Week 1 were the fourth-highest total of his career, while his seven targets were good for the second-most in his career and tied with the most of any running back this week. Henry averaged just 3.5 YPC in this one, and the Ravens were never in enough control to lean on the ground game in a way that’s conducive to Henry’s fantasy success. Considering the Ravens’ lack of receiving talent and Hill’s capability as a pass-catcher, we could finally see a PPR scam that has been six years in the making.

Buffalo Bills



James Cook (Week 1: 35 snaps, 22 opportunities, 14 routes, 3 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 13 snaps, 3 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Ray Davis (Week 1: 6 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: James Cook played on 60.3 percent of the snaps in this one and handled 57.6 percent of the rushing share. Both are final totals for the younger Cook brother, who totaled 13.3 PPR points in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Cardinals. Ty Johnson, who saw an 18.4 percent snap share from Weeks 11-18 last season, was the clear RB2 in the opener but is well behind Cook and just narrowly ahead of rookie Ray Davis, who the team used a fourth-round pick on earlier this year. Davis averaged an effective 6.8 yards per touch on his four opportunities and should eventually emerge as Cook’s primary backup sooner rather than later. If there’s a running back to stash in this offense, it always was and continues to be Davis, whose snaps should only go up in the coming weeks.

Carolina Panthers



Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 30 snaps, 6 opportunities, 17 routes, 0 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 20 snaps, 6 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Newly-minted head coach Dave Canales funneled 70 targets to Rachaad White last season, while White’s 451 routes led all running backs. That Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders could muster only one target on 26 combined routes in a 47-10 blowout is concerning. Their combined 12 opportunities are a whole other problem in itself, but we’ll give Canales a mulligan in his head coaching debut. That said, it was a lot of the same old Panthers, who were outclassed by the Saints in a way most did not expect in Week 1. Neither Hubbard nor Sanders were particularly attractive fantasy options heading into the season, as Sanders went undrafted in in most redraft leagues. The back fantasy managers are holding out for is rookie Jonathon Brooks, who is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last November while playing for the Texas Longhorns. There’s not a lot to get excited about here.

Chicago Bears



D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 38 snaps, 11 opportunities, 16 routes, 1 target)

Travis Homer (Week 1: 11 snaps, 2 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Khalil Herbert (Week 1: 6 snaps, 2 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: D’Andre Swift saw the snap share (71.7 percent) and opportunity share (47.8 percent) fantasy managers hoped for, but a disastrous outing by the Bears offense as a whole made fantasy production hard to come by. The Bears rode the coattails of two defensive touchdowns to victory in a game where the offense mustered only 148 total yards and 64 passing yards. If you missed depression-era football, Sunday’s Bears vs. Titans matchup surely scratched that itch in a way few could have anticipated. Swift wasn’t great with his opportunities, rushing for 10-30-0 while failing to haul in his lone target. Things will hopefully go up from here in their Week 2 matchup against the Texans.

Cincinnati Bengals



Zack Moss (Week 1: 31 snaps, 13 opportunities, 15 routes, 4 targets)

Chase Brown (Week 1: 17 snaps, 6 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Zack Moss handled 64.6 percent of the Bengals’ backfield snaps and outsnapped Chase Brown 11-1 on third/fourth downs. The veteran running back totaled 9-44-1 on the ground while also catching two passes for 17 additional yards. Brown turned his six opportunities into 23 yards from scrimmage (3.8 YPT) and did not find the end zone on Sunday. Overall, Moss was the preferred back in this one, although Brown did mix in on seven first downs in the loss to the Patriots. Until we see more work/efficiency out of Brown, he’ll be hard to trust on a week-to-week basis.

Cleveland Browns



Jerome Ford (Week 1: 50 snaps, 19 opportunities, 34 routes, 7 targets)

Pierre Strong (Week 1: 18 snaps, 5 opportunities, 14 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: It was business as usual for the Browns in Week 1. Deshaun Watson was terrible. The offense struggled as a result, and the backfield was the only thing keeping things somewhat competitive — which is putting it nicely. As expected, Jerome Ford shouldered the majority of the work here, running the second-most routes of any back this week while tying for a league-high seven targets. His 18.9 PPR points tied with Aaron Jones and Kenneth Walker for an RB8 finish on the week. As long as Nick Chubb (knee) is out, Ford will continue to lead the Browns’ backfield in snaps and opportunities. He’s a high-upside RB2 every week and should be in for another strong outing against the Jaguars this week.

Dallas Cowboys



Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 30 snaps, 12 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Rico Dowdle (Week 1: 27 snaps, 9 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Cowboys’ backfield was among the most puzzling and highly debated backfields this offseason. The idea of Mike McCarthy featuring a dusty Ezekiel Elliott as his RB1 seemed unserious at the time, but it was Zeke who narrowly edged out Rico Dowdle in snaps/opportunities in this one. Elliott rushed for 10-40-1 against a stout Browns defense, while Dowdle totaled 26 scoreless yards on the ground on eight carries. Regardless of our opinion on the backfield, things were very much split between Elliott and Dowdle — which was expected. The Cowboys had only one rush attempt in the green zone, which went to Elliott. It’s a small sample size, but his perceived goal-line usage gives him a slight edge over Dowdle as far as fantasy viability is concerned, making Dowdle a risky play for the time being.

Denver Broncos



Javonte Williams (Week 1: 35 snaps, 10 opportunities, 19 routes, 2 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 1: 25 snaps, 15 opportunities, 12 routes, 5 targets)

Audric Estime (Week 1: 3 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Javonte Williams led the Broncos’ backfield with a 50.7 percent snap share, but it was McLaughlin who led them in opportunities and targets despite running seven fewer routes. On third and fourth downs, Williams had 10 snaps to McLaughlin’s six. Neither back was efficient with the opportunities given them, as Williams averaged a meager 2.6 yards per touch while McLaughlin averaged 1.9 YPT. On the plus side, any concern about this backfield being a three-way split can be put to bed for the time being. Rookie Audric Estime played strictly as a backup and lost a fumble on one of the three opportunities given to him. There’s a good chance he’s been banished to the Shadow Realm. Williams and McLaughlin can’t be counted on as anything more than RB3 plays in PPR leagues until a clear/more efficient leader emerges.

Detroit Lions



Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 1: 31 snaps, 17 opportunities, 17 routes, 6 targets)

David Montgomery Week 1: 30 snaps, 18 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Week 1 split between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery felt all too familiar on Sunday night. It wasn’t unexpected, however. Gibbs totaled 17.4 PPR points in the prime-time win over the Rams, while David Montgomery, who ended the game with his game-sealing touchdown, totaled 16.3 PPR points. As expected, Gibbs also led the backfield in targets and tied with Rachaad White for the second-most targets of any running back despite running just 17 routes, which ranked 15th at the position. While both backs are at risk of vulturing productive fantasy weeks from one another, the upside is exactly what we saw in Week 1. Playing in one of the league’s top offenses, Gibbs and Montgomery both have high-end RB2 upside and could sneak into an RB1 finish if things simply break right for one or the other. The weekly outcomes are tough to predict, but both are worth starting where rostered.

Green Bay Packers



Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 42 snaps, 19 opportunities, 17 routes, 3 targets)

Emmanuel Wilson (Week 1: 15 snaps, 7 opportunities, 10 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: A hamstring injury kept rookie MarShawn Lloyd on the sidelines in Week 1 against the Eagles and subsequently paved the way for a busy day for Josh Jacobs. Things got off to a slow start for Jacobs in the beginning, but he eventually got things going and finished the week with 104 yards from scrimmage while averaging 5.8 YPT. Emmanuel Wilson, for the time being, is the handcuff to Jacobs, but that could change once Lloyd is active and up to speed after missing a significant portion of the offseason. Regardless, the only back with true stand-alone fantasy value is Jacobs, who gets a Colts team that’s fresh off allowing a big rushing day to Joe Mixon — who will be discussed below.

Houston Texans



Joe Mixon (Week 1: 54 snaps, 33 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 1: 13 snaps, 1 opportunity, 8 routes, 1 target)

Dameon Pierce (Week 1: 9 snaps, 3 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: After trading for Joe Mixon this offseason, the Texans made the curious decision to give the 28-year-old back a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season. Whether or not that works out for the long-term is to be determined, but the decision looked like a good one in Week 1 against the Colts when he rushed for 30-159-1, completely monopolizing the Texans’ backfield touches. In addition to finishing as fantasy RB2 with 26.8 PPR points, Mixon also averaged a solid 3.37 YCO/ATT and racked up 101 yards after contact. It was a far more efficient day than we’re accustomed to seeing from Mixon, but as usual, he could ride a high-volume season into a strong fantasy finish even when the efficiency declines.

Indianapolis Colts



Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 41 snaps, 16 opportunities, 17 routes, 0 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 1: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jonathan Taylor led all running backs with a 95.3 percent snap share last week. His 16 opportunities feel strangely low given how much he was on the field — and the fact that Anthony Richardson only attempted 19 passes, but Richardson also rushed six times for 56 yards and a score. Taylor’s rushing line of 16-48-1 won’t get anybody excited, but unlike the split he saw with Zack Moss last season, this backfield belongs to him (and Richardson).

Jacksonville Jaguars



Travis Etienne (Week 1: 33 snaps, 15 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Tank Bigsby (Week 1: 18 snaps, 12 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Note: The usage Tank Bigsby saw in Week 1 against the Dolphins was exactly the kind of usage fantasy managers hoped for last season after the Jaguars drafted him in the third round. Bigsby more or less red-shirted his rookie season, rushing for 50-132-2 in 17 games while seeing just four targets. After just one game, Bigsby is on a 17-game pace for 204 carries and 1,241 yards. It was a surprisingly strong day for Bigsby, who has undoubtedly struck fear into the hearts of fantasy managers who drafted Travis Etienne this offseason. Despite Bigsby’s strong day, Etienne still led the way with 15 opportunities and dominated in both routes and targets. He also handled the team’s only rush attempt in the green zone. It goes without saying that Etienne is a must-start player in all formats, but Bigsby is the unquestioned RB2 in this backfield who could carry some stand-alone value if his role continues to grow.

Kansas City Chiefs



Isiah Pacheco (Week 1: 40 snap, 18 opportunities, 19 routes, 3 targets)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 8 snaps, 2 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 1: 4 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: In a backfield that’s short on experience (UDFA Carson Steele) and familiarity with the Chiefs’s offensive system (Samaje Perine), Isiah Pacheco saw 80 percent of the backfield snaps while handling 81.8 percent of the backfield’s opportunities. Perine snuck in two targets later in the game, but Week 1 belonged to Pacheco. Pacheco played on just 60.9 percent of the Chiefs snaps last season, so it’s fair to question whether or not what we saw in Week 1 will become the norm. Perine feels like a strong candidate to handle more work in the passing game as he familiarizes himself with the offense, so we’ll see how things shape up in the coming weeks. I continue to like Perine as a deep stash in full/half-PPR leagues.

Las Vegas Raiders



Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 35 snaps, 10 opportunities, 21 routes, 5 targets)

Zamir White (Week 1: 23 snaps, 15 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: The concern for Zamir White has always been his lack of production as a pass-catcher. The third-year back entered this season with just 15 career receptions to his name and only caught 17 passes in three seasons at Georgia. Just as expected, White was a near non-factor in the passing game in Week 1 against the Chargers, while Alexander more than doubled his route total and had five targets to White’s two. White still led the backfield in total opportunities but averaged just 46 scoreless yards from scrimmage, while Mattison totaled 62 yards on five fewer touches and found the end zone. Rookie Dylan Laube could eventually emerge as the third down/pass-catching back in this offense, but he was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Mattison was solid out of the gate and may just have some stand-alone PPR upside in him this season.

Los Angeles Chargers



J.K. Dobbins (Week 1: 32 snaps, 13 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Gus Edwards (Week 1: 22 snaps, 12 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: It was a triumphant return for J.K. Dobbins in his Chargers debut. After suffering a torn Achilles in last year’s season-opener, the former Raven made the most of his 13 opportunities, rushing for an impressive 10-135-1 while catching three passes for four yards. Dobbins looked surprisingly explosive for a player whose injury history also includes a torn ACL (2021) and was far and away the Chargers’ best running back on Sunday. Veteran Gus Edwards had just one less opportunity than Edwards but averaged just 2.3 yards per touch. The situation in this backfield should be viewed the same as it was in Week 1. Dobbins will have the higher upside on a week-to-week basis, while Edwards’ fantasy production will often hinge on whether or not he falls into the end zone from a yard out.

Los Angeles Rams



Kyren Williams (Week 1: 67 snaps, 21 opportunities, 38 routes, 3 targets)

Ronnie Rivers (Week 1: 7 snaps, 2 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 1: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: After a week of fantasy managers overreacting to the idea of Kyren Williams returning punts, the Rams’ bell-cow back earned a 90.5 percent snap share in his 2024 debut while seeing 92.3 percent of the backfield opportunities. In other words, everything we came to know and love about Williams in 2023 was there in Week 1. Relative to his workload, Williams underwhelmed by scoring “just” 14.4 PPR points, but he was the RB5 in expected fantasy points (19.8), trailing only Joe Mixon, De’Von Achane, Jerome Ford, and Saquon Barkley. The most surprising thing in the Rams’ backfield was the donuts in Blake Corum’s box score, as the rookie third-rounder failed to take an offensive snap in his debut.

Miami Dolphins



De’Von Achane (Week 1: 32 snaps, 17 opportunities, 19 routes, 7 targets)

Raheem Mostert (Week 1: 28 snaps, 9 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Jeff Wilson (Week 1: 11 snaps, 5 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Head coach Mike McDaniel stuck to his word when he said De’Von Achane would see more work as a receiver. The second-year back lined up as a receiver on 15 snaps and caught a career-high seven passes against the Jaguars while posting 76 receiving yards — also a career-high. Achane’s opportunities nearly doubled that of Mostert, who rushed six times for nine yards. Despite a strong season in which he rushed for 209-1012-18, we can’t ignore how unexpected Mostert’s 2023 performance was. We also can’t deny that father time comes for every running back and that a 32-year-old Mostert could, at any moment, look like a shell of the player he once was. It’s too early to say this is happening, but it’s not too early to say that Achane’s usage suggests he’s the preferred go-to back in Miami’s backfield, even if the snaps were a near 50-50 split.

Notes: 2.0 Both Mostert (chest) and Achane (ankle) were DNPs on Monday and Tuesday. Mostert was ruled out for Thursday night’s matchup against the Bills shortly before this article was published, while Achane is considered a game-time decision. Achane’s status will be one to watch on Thursday, and rookie Jaylen Wright should be more involved than he was in Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings



Aaron Jones (Week 1: 27 snaps, 16 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Ty Chandler (Week 1: 20 snaps, 11 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Aaron Jones was back to his old ways in his Vikings debut, rushing 14 times for 94 yards and a touchdown (6.4 YPC) while catching two passes for an additional 15 yards. Jones ran only one more route than backup Ty Chandler, who was far less productive with his 11 opportunities (3.8 yards per touch), but Chandler is the unquestioned RB2 in this Vikings’ backfield. As we saw last season, Jones’ age and injury history could open the door for another back to take up the mantle at a moment’s notice. Myles Gaskin, who was activated from the practice squad for Week 1, played on just two snaps. Chandler is a strong handcuff to scoop up if he’s available in your league.

New England Patriots



Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 1: 52 snaps, 28 opportunities, 21 routes, 3 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 13 snaps, 7 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The 28 opportunities Rhamondre Stevenson saw in Week 1 against the Bengals set a new career-high for the four-year vet. Stevenson was a true bell-cow for the Patriots in the team’s first game under head coach Jerod Mayo and appears to have relegated Antonio Gibson to little more than a breather back for now. Gibson, whose calling card has been his pass-catching, managed only three routes and didn’t draw a target. His truthers, what few remain, are down incredibly bad as things stand right now. Perhaps this should have been expected after the Patriots signed Stevenson to a four-year, $36 million extension this offseason in an era where teams are hesitant to give running backs big contracts, but even the best-case scenario for Stevenson didn’t include an 80 percent opportunity share in Week 1. Stevenson is a must-start next week against the Seahawks, while Gibson is nothing more than a stash — and a potentially low-value one at that.

New Orleans Saints



Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 30 snaps, 20 opportunities, 13 routes, 5 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 22 snaps, 12 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Jordan Mims (Week 1: 5 snaps, 4 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: The snap and opportunities in this game look far closer than they were in reality. Of the 30 snaps Kamara played on, 29 of them came in the first three quarters. All but one of his 20 opportunities also came in the first three quarters. Jamaal Williams is the RB2 behind Kamara, but the gap between the two is far wider than what any box score scout would tell you. In a more competitive game, it’s possible Kamara would’ve led all running backs in targets and opportunities. Williams’ 12.1 fantasy points look like something worth chasing until you realize he rushed for 4-18-1 in the fourth quarter in mop-up duty. Stash him on your bench if you’d like, but he can’t be trusted in Week 2 against the Cowboys. This is Kamara’s backfield, per usual.

New York Giants



Devin Singletary (Week 1: 49 snaps, 15 opportunities, 21 routes, 5 targets)

Tyrone Tracy (Week 1: 14 snaps, 5 opportunities, 10 routes, 3 targets)

Eric Gray (Week 1: 6 snaps, 3 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Tasked with replacing Saquon Barkley as the Giants’ bell-cow this season, Devin Singletary did all he could in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. His 72.1 percent snap share was good for 11th-highest amongst running backs, and he totaled 52 yards from scrimmage while also catching four balls. It wasn’t a good performance for Singletary, or any member of the Giants’ offense for that matter, as Daniel Jones continues to lower whatever ceiling this team has in 2024. Rookie Tyrone Tracy worked in a bit with the offense, but it wasn’t anything to get excited about. Singletary is a volume-based play against the Commanders in Week 2, and nothing more.

New York Jets



Breece Hall (Week 1: 41 snaps, 22 opportunities, 20 routes, 6 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 1: 8 snaps, 2 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The only running back of note here was Breece Hall. The Jets’ RB1 played on every meaningful snap until the game was well out of reach in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers. Braelon Allen saw seven of his eight snaps come in the fourth quarter in mop-up duty. Allen remains a solid stash behind Hall but doesn’t have any fantasy upside at this time.

Philadelphia Eagles



Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 60 snaps, 26 opportunities, 23 routes, 2 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 14 snaps, 2 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Will Shipley (Week 1: 4 snaps, 0 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Saquon Barkley dominated the night in his Eagles’ debut. Barkley totaled 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns while seeing 92.9 percent of the Eagles’ backfield opportunities. The biggest threat to Barkley’s fantasy upside is Jalen Hurts, who still stands to vulture goal-line touches on Philly’s signature “Tush Push,” but Hurts didn’t find the end zone in Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers



Najee Harris (Week 1: 38 snaps, 22 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Jaylen Warren (Week 1: 19 snaps, 4 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 9 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The split we saw between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in 2023 was a non-issue for Harris managers in Week 1. In total, Harris handled 22 of the Steelers’ 30 backfield opportunities while also receiving a 57.6 percent snap share. It’s only one week, but Warren’s lack of involvement ahead of Week 2’s matchup against the Broncos is concerning. Harris wasn’t overly impressive, rushing 20 times for 70 scoreless yards, so it’s possible the Steelers will give Warren more looks next time out, but that’s all to be determined.

San Francisco 49ers



Jordan Mason (Week 1: 57 snaps, 29 opportunities, 20 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Jordan Mason filled in for Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), and turned in a career night. Mason rushed for 28-147-1 while ranking ninth in YCO/ATT (3.44) and forced a missed tackle on 32.1 percent of his carries — an impressive mark for the third-year back. The only other player who took meaningful backfield snaps for the 49ers was Deebo Samuel, who rushed eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown. With McCaffrey a potential long-shot to play in Week 2 against the Vikings, it’s possible we’ll be in line for another heavy dosage of Mason, who would have RB1 upside.

Seattle Seahawks



Kenneth Walker (Week 1: 40 snaps, 23 opportunities, 13 routes, 3 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 1: 20 snaps, 10 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Kenneth Walker played on 66.7 percent of the Seahawks’ snaps and turned in a highly productive Week 1, rushing for 20-103-1 against the Broncos while adding two receptions for six additional yards. Of the 20 snaps Charbonnet played, 11 came in the fourth quarter after Charbonnet left with a core injury. Walker will be a name to look for on the injury report when it drops on Wednesday. Should he miss time, Charbonnet would be in for a busy Week 2 against the Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Rachaad White (Week 1: 43 snaps, 21 opportunities, 20 routes, 6 targets)

Bucky Irving (Week 1: 19 snaps, 12 opportunities, 7 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Rachaad White totaled 106 yards from scrimmage but did not find the end zone in Sunday’s win over the Commanders. He was inefficient on the ground, rushing 15 times for 31 yards, but caught six passes for 75 yards to salvage what would have otherwise been an underwhelming day. Rookie Bucky Irving was viewed as an immediate challenger to White for touches after the team drafted him in the fourth round earlier this year. In his rookie debut, Irving only strengthened his case to see more work on the ground after rushing nine times for 62 yards. He didn’t force a missed tackle on any of his carries, per PFF, but did add two receptions for 14 yards. White will likely stay busy in the passing game for much of the season, but his fantasy value could take a serious hit if Irving continues to emerge in the coming weeks. Irving is currently available in 75 percent of Sleeper leagues, and is a strong stash for anybody in need of running back help.

Tennessee Titans



Tony Pollard (Week 1: 38 snaps, 20 opportunities, 14 routes, 4 targets)

Tyjae Spears (Week 1: 27 snaps, 8 opportunities, 20 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: As far as snaps are concerned, the 50-50 split many expected to see in the Titans’ backfield was swung in Tony Pollard’s favor in Week 1. Pollard saw a 62.3 percent snap share to Tyjae Spears’ 44.3 percent but more than doubled Spears in opportunities. In the red zone, Pollard saw four snaps to Spears’ 1, although it’s worth noting the Titans didn’t spend much time in the red zone — something that could be a common theme for them in 2024. For now, Pollard is the back to have in fantasy. He ran the ball 16 times to Spears’ four and saw the same number of targets. Pollard was also solid on the ground, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. As was always the case, Spears’ upside will often come in the passing game, but if Week 1 is any indicator, his production could prove inconsistent this season.

Washington Commanders



Brian Robinson (Week 1: 32 snaps, 16 opportunities, 7 routes, 4 targets)

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 28 snaps, 6 opportunities, 15 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: Brian Robinson led the Commanders’ backfield in early downs, with 14 of his 16 opportunities coming on first or second down. Interestingly, five of Ekeler’s also came on first or second down, as the Commanders lightly utilized their backs on third downs. In fairness, their drives were short, and they faced only eight third downs compared to the 14 the Buccaneers found themselves in. Robinson rushed 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Tampa and saw Jayden Daniels rush in two short-yardage scores of his own to ruin what may have been a more productive fantasy outing. Ekeler totaled 62 yards and averaged an impressive 10.3 yards per touch, with his biggest play coming on a 22-yard reception. The Commanders’ offense didn’t give folks much to be excited about in Week 1. In true Kliff Kingsbury Horizontal Raid fashion, the offense’s attempt to utilize short passes led to little success, resulting in a relatively one-sided affair in the 37-20 defeat. Ekeler’s explosiveness in limited opportunities could lend itself to more looks in Week 2 against the Giants, but neither back should be viewed as anything more than an RB3 for the time being.