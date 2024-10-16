Backfield Report: Sean Tucker shakes up Bucs’ backfield ahead of Week 7

Week 7 Byes: CHI, DAL

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (Week 6: 17 snaps, 12 opportunities, 7 routes, 5 targets)

Emari Demercado (Week 6: 28 snaps, 11 opportunities, 19 routes, 7 targets)

Trey Benson (Week 6: 10 snaps, 5 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: James Conner was held to just 24 rushing yards on seven carries in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. The veteran running back wound up playing behind Emari Demercado in the defeat, as Demercado emerged to lead the backfield in snaps, routes, and targets. His 64 yards from scrimmage also led the Cards’ backfield. Rookie Trey Benson handled five carries and has now rushed 14 times for 76 yards in the last two weeks. It’s too early to say if this is a backfield fully in flux, but with the Cards sitting on a 2-4 record and the trade deadline approaching, Demercado and Benson both make for interesting stashes with Conner in the final year of his deal.

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 6: 38 snaps, 18 opportunities, 17 routes, 3 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 6: 28 snaps, 19 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Falcons leaned heavily on both of their running backs in this one, and both had highly productive days for their fantasy managers. Bijan Robinson totaled 105 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on his 18 opportunities, while Tyler Allgeier led the backfield with 19 opportunities and totaled 108 yards and a score. Since Week 4, Robinson has played on 94 snaps to Allgeier’s 52, but their opportunities are far closer, with Robinson holding the narrow lead at 45-38. Allgeier’s 19 opportunities were a new season-high, and it was only the third time this season that he earned double-digit opportunities. His solid day is going to make him hard to sit moving forward, but expectations should remain tempered. He should be viewed as a high-upside RB3 in Week 7 against the Seahawks, while Robinson remains in his typical RB1 role.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 6: 42 snaps, 24 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Justice Hill (Week 6: 25 snaps, 2 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The only guarantees in life are death, taxes, and Derrick Henry mauling hapless defenses for big gains and touchdowns. The league’s leading rusher ran for 24-132-2 in Week 6’s win over the Commanders and handled 24 of the team’s 37 rush attempts on the day. Justice Hill saw only one carry and is averaging just 4.5 opportunities per game over the last two weeks. Even when he’s at his most productive, I’ve continuously said Hill is a player to avoid in fantasy as long as Henry is healthy. The usage is just too inconsistent. Henry gets a juicy Week 7 matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Buffalo Bills

Ray Davis (Week 6: 36 snaps, 23 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 6: 20 snaps, 4 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: With James Cook (toe) sidelined, rookie Ray Davis emerged to lead the Bills’ backfield in every facet. In addition to dominating snaps and opportunities, Davis averaged an impressive 6.6 YPT in Monday’s win over the Jets while totaling 152 yards on 23 touches. A 42-yard reception buoyed a big part of his production, but Davis averaged a solid 3.45 YCO/ATT on the night against a physical Jets defense and forced seven missed tackles — the second-most of any running back this week (min. 10 carries). Davis is the unquestioned RB2 in Buffalo’s backfield and would be a must-start in Week 7 against the Titans if Cook is unable to go. If Cook plays, Davis shouldn’t be viewed as more than a boom-or-bust RB3.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (Week 6: 51 snaps, 24 opportunities, 26 routes, 6 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 6: 14 snaps, 4 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Chuba Hubbard’s days remain numbered, with the Panthers officially opening Jonathon Brooks’ 21-day return window. Hubbard didn’t have the elite fantasy week we’ve seen from him on several occasions this season, but he still totaled 103 scoreless yards on 23 opportunities in last week’s loss to the Falcons. While he didn’t find the end zone, a five-catch day certainly helped his fantasy production, as he finished as the RB18 on the week with 15.3 points in PPR leagues. It’s unlikely Brooks would be activated ahead of Week 7’s game against the Commanders, making Hubbard a smash for at least one more week.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 6: 42 snaps, 21 opportunities, 16 routes, 4 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 6: 16 snaps, 7 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: A brutal three-week stretch to start the season feels like a thing of the past for D’Andre Swift, who has gone for 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last three weeks. Swift has been one of the most productive backs in the league since Week 4, totaling 54-257-3 on the ground while adding another 13 catches for 147 yards in the passing game. The only threat to Swift’s production is Roschon Johnson, who has vultured a few short-yardage touchdowns in recent weeks but didn’t find the end zone in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Swift and the Bears now head into their bye week, but he gets a favorable Week 8 tilt with the Commanders when they return.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown (Week 6: 32 snaps, 13 opportunities, 13 routes, 3 targets)

Zack Moss (Week 6: 24 snaps, 7 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Notes: In the Bengals win over the Giants on Sunday night, the backfield touches favored Chase Brown after Zack Moss lost a fumble to open the second half. With Moss seemingly benched, Brown handled the backfield opportunities the rest of the way and was productive with the opportunities given to him. Brown ran 10 times for 53 yards and a score in the win and caught two passes for 11 additional yards. In Weeks 4 and 5, Brown had 33 opportunities to Moss’ 32, as the backfield was moving more toward a 50-50 split. Whether or not Moss is now behind Brown is to be determined, but Brown should see plenty of volume in Week 7 against the Browns. Moss, on the other hand, is a far more risky bet after his recent benching. It also doesn’t help that Moss has averaged just 3.8 YPT in his last three games.

Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford (Week 6: 4 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Pierre Strong (Week 6: 28 snaps, 11 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 6: 19 snaps, 12 opportunities, 3 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: A lot of what we saw from the Browns backfield in Week 6 can be disregarded, with Nick Chubb officially set to return in Week 7. Chubb has been working his way back from last year’s devastating knee injury and will likely resume his role as the Browns’ RB1. It’s possible the Browns will ease Chubb back into the mix, but with Jerome Ford (hamstring) now week-to-week, a bigger workload could be in store. Pierre Strong did well in relief of Ford last week, totaling 78 yards on 10 touches, but his Week 7 usage is hard to predict with Chubb now back. Unless you’re starting Chubb against the Bengals, I’d fade the rest of Cleveland’s backfield in Week 7 just out of caution.

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 6: 26 snaps, 8 opportunities, 12 routes, 0 targets)

Rico Dowdle (Week 6: 19 snaps, 11 opportunities, 10 routes, 6 targets)

Notes: The squeaky wheel got the grease in Week 6, as Ezekiel Elliott out-snapped Rico Dowdle 26-19 in a blowout loss to the Lions while also leading the backfield in carries. Reportedly “dumbfounded” by his lack of opportunities this season, Zeke’s heart-to-heart with the team about his minimal usage may have helped nudge things in his favor a bit last week. Unfortunately, his 17 yards on eight carries — which feels par for the course for Zeke at this point — likely reminded the Cowboys why they have long given up on the former All-Pro back. Rico Dowdle is the only back worth rostering on this team. He’s averaged 14.3 fantasy points per game over the last three weeks, thanks in part to two receiving touchdowns, but he’s yet to find the end zone on the ground. The Cowboys have a lot to figure out during their Week 7 bye and will look to avoid another bad loss in Week 8 when they travel to San Fran to face the 49ers.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 6: 36 snaps, 11 opportunities, 24 routes, 5 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 6: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 2 targets)

Audric Estime (Week 6: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: What’s left to be said at this point? The Broncos offense has looked completely broken all season, and the duo of Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin has left fans and fantasy managers disappointed. Williams totaled 36 yards on nine touches in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, while McLaughlin racked up a whopping 25 yards on five touches. It doesn’t help that the team is averaging the seventh-lowest yards before contact per attempt (1.23) in the league, but neither back is worth starting at this point. Denver gets a Thursday night tilt against the Saints in Week 7. Rookie Audric Estime may get an extended look to see what he can do, but there’s not much to get excited about here. Play this backfield at your own risk.

Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 6: 35 snaps, 17 opportunities, 13 routes, 5 targets)

David Montgomery (Week 6: 21 snaps, 13 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Craig Reynolds (Week 6: 11 snaps, 6 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lion in snaps and opportunities and saw a bounce-back in targets after failing to draw a target in Weeks 3 and 4. His 91 yards from scrimmage are exactly what we’ve come to expect, but so were the two touchdowns we saw David Montgomery score on Sunday. Monty led the Lions with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys, with one of his scores coming on a physical 16-yard run in the first quarter. Gibbs’ production was still enough for him to finish as the RB22 in PPR leagues, but fantasy managers weren’t drafting him as a low-end RB2 all offseason. Gibbs was the RB8 in fantasy points per game as a rookie but is currently the RB18 in fantasy points per game. His weekly ceiling is sky-high, but as long as Montgomery is healthy, we should continue to expect these low-end RB2 finishes from Gibbs in a backfield that continues to split its opportunities down the middle.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 6: 45 snaps, 21 opportunities, 20 routes, 3 targets)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 6: 21 snaps, 9 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Chris Brooks (Week 6: 10 snaps, 4 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Josh Jacobs continues to dominate the backfield touches in Green Bay. Unfortunately, his inefficient play has also persisted. Jacobs has averaged just 3.6 YPC in his last two games and currently ranks as the RB117 in fantasy points over expected at -8.1 FPOE. Jacobs has scored just one touchdown on the season and is nothing more than a volume-based play in Week 7 against the Texans.

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon (Week 6: 29 snaps, 16 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Dameon Pierce (Week 6: 19 snaps, 9 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Cam Akers (Week 6: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 6: 12 snaps, 2 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In his first game since Week 2, Joe Mixon returned to lead the Texans’ backfield and finished as the RB2 with 27.2 fantasy points. Mixon ran for 13-102-1 in the win over the Patriots and caught two passes for 30 yards and another score. In the two games he finished, Mixon has finished as the overall RB2 in both instances. Dameon Pierce, who also returned from injury in Week 6, surprised with an 8-78-1 line on the ground but saw his day boosted by a 54-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers looking to improve their backfield can chase the 14.7 points Pierce posted in Week 6, but he totaled just 22 yards on his other seven carries on the day. Mixon, who is playing like a legitimate bellcow for Houston, should have high-end RB1 upside in Week 7 against the Packers.

Indianapolis Colts

Trey Sermon (Week 6: 39 snaps, 18 opportunities, 12 routes, 0 targets)

Tyler Goodson (Week 6: 26 snaps, 13 opportunities, 13 routes, 5 targets)

Notes: With Jonathan Taylor out, Trey Sermon has led the Colts’ backfield with 34 opportunities since Week 5. Tyler Goodson trails him with 21 opportunities, but Goodson has narrowly out-targeted Sermon 8-6 over the last two weeks. Goodson was the far more efficient back in Week 6’s win over the Titans, running eight times for 51 yards (Sermon, 18-29-0), and was the only running back on the team to earn a target. However, the Colts’ backfield touches will see a bit of a shake-up in Week 7, with Anthony Richardson expected to return from an oblique injury. Richardson has averaged 6.0 carries per game in the three games he finished this season, and in Week 1-3, the Colts’ backfield averaged just 3.3 targets per game. From a talent perspective, Goodson has looked like the better back, but the rushing totals continue to favor Sermon. Unless head coach Shane Steichen surprises with a shift toward Goodson in Week 7, Sermon and Richardson could be the favorites to lead the team in rushing against the Dolphins.

Jacksonville Jaguars

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 6: 33 snaps, 8 opportunities, 21 routes, 2 targets)

Tank Bigsby (Week 6: 16 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Travis Etienne (Week 6: 12 snaps, 4 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Travis Etienne is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6’s loss to the Bears. This has created an interesting backfield situation for the Jaguars, who are seemingly going to try to split Etienne’s role between D’Ernest Johnson and Tank Bigsby. Etienne played only one snap in the second half of Sunday’s loss, while Johnson out-snapped Bigsby 27-7. Bigsby looks like a game-script-dependent back, which could hurt his fantasy upside on a 1-5 Jaguars team. It’s also probably not helpful that the Jaguars pass at a 58 percent rate in neutral game scripts and at a 66 percent rate when trailing. Bigsby has run only 11 routes this season, while Johnson topped out at 21 routes in Week 6 with Etienne out. Bigsby should have a favorable game script in Week 7 against the Patriots, paving the way for double-digit touches as long as the game is within reach. That said, Johnson could be in line for a decent PPR scam on a Jaguars team that’s targeting its running backs five times per game.

Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison (Week 6: 40 snaps, 19 opportunities, 21 routes, 5 targets)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 6: 19 snaps, 9 opportunities, 13 routes, 5 targets)

Dylan Laube (Week 6: 1 snap, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Disaster. That continues to be the best way to describe the fantasy environment for Raiders running backs. Alexander Mattison handled 14 of the team’s 19 rush attempts and plodded his way to a paltry 33 yards and one touchdown. His five catches for 32 yards helped mask the disappointing performance, but this remains a backfield to avoid when possible. As a team, the Raiders rank 31st in both rushing yards per game (79.5) and yards per attempt (3.7) and have the 12th-lowest YBCO/ATT (1.49). Rookie Dylan Laube finally got his first NFL touch in last week’s loss to the Steelers and fumbled it away. There’s a chance Zamir White (groin) returns in Week 7 against the Rams, but Mattison will still have some kind of a role even with White back in the fold.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 6: 55 snaps, 27 opportunities, 10 routes, 2 targets)

Kimani Vidal (Week 6: 18 snaps, 6 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Hassan Haskins (Week 6: 3 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: J.K. Dobbins dominated the Chargers’ backfield touches with Gus Edwards (ankle) sidelined. Dobbins ran 25 times for 96 yards and a score in Sunday’s win over the Broncos but still looked average on the ground (3.8 YPC, 2.16 YCO/ATT). After getting off to an explosive start to the season, Dobbins has averaged just 3.2 YPC since Week 3, and 1.85 YCO/ATT. Both rank in the bottom 10 amongst running backs with at least 30 carries over that span, while his YCO/ATT is dead last amongst 40 running backs. Whether or not Dobbins’ inefficiency leads to a bigger role for rookie Kimani Vidal is to be determined, but Vidal burst onto the scene in Week 6 with a 38-yard receiving touchdown when he beat the Broncos’ defense on a wheel route out of the backfield. Vidal left a lot to be desired on the ground, running for 11 yards on just four carries, but he’s expected to operate as the RB2 behind Dobbins for at least three more games. It’s too early to start Vidal in Week 7 against the Cardinals, but he should be stashed in all 12-team half and full-PPR leagues.

New England Patriots

Antonio Gibson (Week 6: 32 snaps, 16 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 6: 20 snaps, 5 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Terrell Jennings: (Week 6: 14 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) did not play in Week 6 against the Texans, leaving Antonio Gibson to serve as the team’s RB1. With his first chance to lead the Patriots backfield, Gibson disappointed fantasy managers with a mere 7.3 fantasy points. The 16 opportunities he saw were encouraging, but Gibson averaged just 2.7 YPT on the day and a season-low 1.5 YPC. JaMycal Hasty saw light work behind Gibson, totaling 21 yards on his four touches, but Gibson will likely see another high-volume day in Week 7 against the Jaguars if Stevenson cannot go. Jacksonville’s defense ranks 31st in points and yards allowed but has been solid against the run, ranking 10th in YPC (4.3). Gibson shouldn’t be viewed as anything more than a volume-based RB2 if Stevenson sits, and can be left on fantasy benches altogether if Stevenson is active.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (Week 6: 49 snaps, 21 opportunities, 25 routes, 8 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 6: 3 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Saints continue to deploy Alvin Kamara in a way we’ve grown accustomed to seeing for much of his career. Kamara handled 21 of 23 running back opportunities in Week 6’s loss to the Buccaneers and finished the week with 17.4 fantasy points, good for an RB17 finish on the week. Kamara has been dreadful on the ground as of late, totaling 66 yards on 24 carries (2.8 YPC), but he’s also caught 11-of-17 targets over that span and had seen eight or more targets in each of his last three games. He’s going to need that passing production in Week 7 against a Broncos defense that ranks fourth in the league in points and yards allowed.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy (Week 6: 62 snaps, 23 opportunities, 24 routes, 6 targets)

Eric Gray (Week 6: 13 snaps, 3 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: A fumble by Eric Gray at the goal line in the Giants’ Week 5 win over the Seahawks all but banished him to the shadow realm. Tyrone Tracy went on to lead the league in rushing with 129 yards in that win and then dominated touches in Week 6, with Devin Singletary (groin) missing a second-straight game. Tracy struggled on the ground (17-50-1) in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals but was leaned on heavily in the passing game. He caught all six of the targets thrown his way and finished as the PPR RB5 with 22.7 fantasy points. Singletary will likely return in Week 7 against the Eagles, but there’s already been some speculation that Tracy will see a larger role going forward.

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 6: 51 snaps, 24 opportunities, 26 routes, 6 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 6: 11 snaps, 5 opportunities, 3 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Breece Hall saw tremendous usage in his first game, with Todd Downing serving as the offensive play-caller. Hall’s 24 opportunities were his most in any game this season and far more than the 15 and 13 opportunities he saw in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively. Hall dominated the Bills’ defense on the ground to the tune of 113 yards on 18 carries and also caught five passes for 56 yards. The five opportunities Braelon Allen saw last week were his fewest since Week 1. He was already hard to trust despite vulturing some work from Hall, but Hall is the only Jets back worth trusting in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 6: 50 snaps, 20 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 6: 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Saquon Barkley remains one of the league’s most preeminent bellcows. His 36 percent opportunity share ranks fifth amongst all running backs, and he saw 20 of the Eagles’ 24 running back opportunity’s in Week 6’s win over the Browns. The production wasn’t there for Barkley, who totaled just 7.4 fantasy points, but he continues to be a must-start in an Eagles offense that has given him 20-plus opportunities in four of its five games this season. Barkley gets a revenge game against the Giants in the Meadowlands in Week 7.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris (Week 6: 30 snaps, 16 opportunities, 12 routes, 2 targets)

Jaylen Warren (Week 6: 22 snaps, 9 opportunities, 9 routes, 3 targets)

Jonathan Ward (Week 6: 6 snaps, 3 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In Week 6 against the Raiders, Jaylen Warren returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for two weeks, but he continued to struggle with the opportunities given to him. Warren totaled just 18 yards from scrimmage on nine touches, while Najee Harris ran for 14-106-1. It was the first time this season that Harris totaled more than 100 yards on the ground, and the second time, he averaged 4.0 YPC or more. A successful week on the ground against a Raiders defense that’s allowing 140.3 rushing yards per game isn’t exactly an impressive feat for Harris, who is averaging just 3.9 YPC on the season and 3.02 YCO/ATT. Harris and the Steelers get a far tougher matchup in Week 7 against the Jets. Warren is nothing more than a bench stash at this time.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 6: 50 snaps, 22 opportunities, 27 routes, 8 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 6: 23 snaps, 6 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Zach Charbonnet continues to be a forgotten man in Seattle’s backfield with Kenneth Walker healthy. Since Walker returned in Week 4, Charbonnet has totaled just 20 opportunities (6.7 opps/gm). What’s worse for Charbonnet is Walker is averaging 23.0 fantasy points per game and 87.0 yards per game, giving the Seahawks little reason to pivot off him when healthy. Charbonnet was productive while Walker was out, but fantasy managers can’t lean on him based on the usage he’s seen over the last two years when Walker is healthy. The Seahawks get the Falcons in Week 7.

San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason (Week 6: 18 snaps, 11 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Isaac Guerendo (Week 6: 16 snaps, 10 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Patrick Taylor (Week 6: 14 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The 49ers said Jordan Mason was day-to-day with an AC joint sprain he suffered in Week 6 against the Seahawks and he was reportedly sporting a non-contact jersey on Monday. With Wednesday marking the first official practice for Mason, it will be interesting to see how the team lists him on their injury report. If he’s unable to go in Week 7 against the Chiefs, rookie Isaac Guerendo, who ran 10 times for 99 yards in the win, would be the favorite to receive the early-down carries. Guerendo’s productive day came on the heels of a 76-yard run he chose not to score on, but he saw five more carries than backup Patrick Taylor, who could see some work on passing downs. If Mason doesn’t play, Guerendo is the only running back worth trusting against a Chiefs defense that’s allowing the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.7) this season. He can probably be shelved if Mason does suit up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving (Week 6: 47 snaps, 16 opportunities, 25 routes, 2 targets)

Sean Tucker (Week 6: 26 snaps, 17 opportunities, 10 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: It’s only a one-week sample, but the week Sean Tucker had against the Saints is the kind of week that should put Rachaad White on notice. White missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury, paving the way for Tucker and Bucky Irving to split the backfield’s touches. While Irving was great in his own right, totaling 105 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches, Tucker broke out for 14-81-1 on the ground and also hauled in three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. It was a big game for both backs, who have looked far better on the ground than White, who is averaging just 3.7 YPC this season. White’s primary calling card has been his receiving upside, but Tucker caught 64 passes in his three seasons at Syracuse and averaged a solid 9.6 YPR. Tucker was regarded as one of the top running backs in the nation in 2021 and 2022 and was projected by some as a late-Day 2/early-Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft before medical concerns led to him going undrafted. How the Buccaneers’ backfield will shape up in the coming weeks is anybody’s guess, but it will be hard to relegate Tucker back to the bench after his breakout performance. We’ll see how things shape up in Week 7 if White can go, but if he misses another week, Tucker and Irving should both split the snaps in what will be a tough outing against the Ravens. There’s a good chance we are looking at a three-way committee when all three backs are healthy, which could be disastrous for fantasy.

Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard (Week 6: 41 snaps, 20 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Tyjae Spears (Week 6: 11 snaps, 6 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Tyjae Spears is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6, but that shouldn’t have too big an impact on Tony Pollard’s usage. During the first five weeks of the season, Pollard was already seeing a 36 percent opportunity share, which is tied with Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt for the fifth-highest amongst any running back in the league. Pollard ran for 17-93-1 in the Titans’ Week 6 loss to the Colts and caught three passes for negative five yards. He’ll see a high-volume day in Week 7 against the Bills, while backup Julius Chestnut likely works in on a very limited basis.

Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler (Week 6: 41 snaps, 14 opportunities, 25 routes, 5 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 6: 21 snaps, 2 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: With Brian Robinson (knee) held out of the Battle of the Beltways, Austin Ekeler stepped in to serve as the Commanders’ lead back. Ekeler and the Commanders were stifled on the ground by the Ravens defense all day, running for just 52 yards on 18 carries, with 22 of those yards belonging to Jayden Daniels. The Commanders bailed on the running game fairly early in this one, and Jeremy McNichols was a non-factor (2-9-0), despite a solid two-week stretch in which he ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries. That McNichols couldn’t earn more carries in last week’s game was surprising, but we shouldn’t let that scare us off him the next time Robinson and/or Ekeler miss time. Robinson will hopefully return for Week 7’s matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (153.5) and 1.88 YBCO/ATT — the 10th-highest total in the league.