Ezekiel Elliott has talked to Cowboys coaches about his role, lack of opportunities

  
Published October 10, 2024 05:09 PM

The Cowboys have set a franchise record with 19 consecutive games without a 100-yard rusher. Rico Dowdle had 87 yards on 20 carries in the victory over the Steelers on Sunday, the closest a Cowboys back has come to the century mark in that span.

Dowdle has become the team’s No. 1 back in what began as a running-back-by-committee.

So, what is Ezekiel Elliott’s role now?

He would like to know, too.

Elliott told Clarence Hill of alldlls.com that he has talked to the coaches and remains “dumbfounded” by his lack of opportunities as a goal-line and short-yardage back.

In the Cowboys’ five games, Elliott has played 32, 28, 15, 10 and 23 snaps, and he has 30 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Besides increasing Dowdle’s opportunities, fullback Hunter Luepke also has become a bigger part of the game plan.

The Cowboys haven’t used veteran back Dalvin Cook at all this season, having signed him to the practice squad Aug. 29.

Owner Jerry Jones was asked about Elliott’s role after bypassing him in two critical short-yardage and goal-line situations against the Steelers — with Dowdle fumbling on one of the goal-line carries — and about when Cook might be elevated.

It’s a long season,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s a long season. And so judiciously managing snaps of veteran players is a big part of the whole show.”