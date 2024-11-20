NFL Week 12 Optimal FLEX Plays: Josh Downs will continue to thrive with Anthony Richardson

Most of us have two games (maybe three) to make it into the fantasy playoffs. What’s your situation look like? Do you already have eight or nine wins and can coast in? Or are you battling with a below .500 record? If you’re the latter (and even the former), you have to nail the FLEX spots in your fantasy lineups. Unfortunately, last week’s players in this column like DeVonta Smith, Noah Brown and Cedric Tillman didn’t help the cause. However, Jauan Jennings (WR7), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR9), Ladd McConkey (WR16) and Quentin Johnston (WR33) all put up nice performances to help out fantasy teams. Can’t win them all, but you will win more with logic and smart decisions, let’s see who we should fire up in Week 12.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts vs. Lions

Now, with Anthony Richardson back under center, Downs has the most upside he could possibly have. In his last two full games with Richardson at QB he went 6-109-1 on nine targets (WR6) and 5-84-1 on five targets (WR11), which were his two best games of the season. The Lions held Mac Jones to a poor 138-yard effort in Week 11, but they’ve still allowed an average of 233.6 passing YPG over their last five. Furthermore, the Lions’ defense has allowed the 10th most fantasy points per game, fourth-most receiving yards, and most receptions to receivers this season. The Colts will be able to throw (and low key run the ball) on the Lions, and when you combine that with a 50.5 Over/Under (the highest in Week 12), Downs is in for another nice game as Richardson’s top target.

Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders vs. Cowboys

Coming off a game — especially in a losing effort against the Eagles — in which Ekeler and Robinson finished as RB12 and RB15, respectively, you should feel pretty good about either guy versus the Cowboys. Joe Mixon is coming off a Week 11 performance against the Cowboys where he finished as RB1 after going 25-109-3 and adding an additional 44 receiving yards. This bodes well for Robinson (16-63-1 in Week 11) and Ekeler (8-89-0 in receiving) this week as both guys will have several opportunities to be productive against a Cowboys team that has no answers.

Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers at Giants

Since White’s return from injury, it’s clear the Bucs’ backfield has been a full-on committee, even after Irving performed well in the former’s absence. Here’s the tale of the tape over the Bucs’ last four games as far as touches and yards per game go:



Rachaad White - 12.3 touches, 70.8 yards

Bucky Irving - 13.5 touches, 70.5 yards

Do you know what that tells me? Both will have a chance as top 20 RBs against a Giants defense that just allowed Chuba Hubbard to go for 169 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Week 10. Both White and Irving should be solid FLEX plays against the G-Men.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs at Panthers

This may be it folks! This could potentially be the last time you’re able to put Hunt in your FLEX spot with Isiah Pacheco’s return on the horizon. Although Hunt had his worst fantasy game of the season in Week 11, he still dominated the running back touches with 83.3% of them. That should be the case as well in Week 12 (if Pacheco doesn’t come back) against a Panthers defense that allows the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Despite beating the Giants in Week 10, the Panthers allowed Tyrone Tracy to go 18-103-1 (RB13) and Devin Singletary chipped in as well (8-40-0). The Chiefs’ offense will likely also give Hunt a decent amount of opportunities to score his sixth touchdown of the season.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos at Raiders

Sutton has really turned it on after being WR59 in fantasy on a points per game basis through the first five weeks of the season. Since Week 6, he’s been WR17 and his play has been crucial in helping with the development of rookie QB Bo Nix. While Sutton only finished as WR26 in Week 11, he did so easily leading the team in targets, catching 7-of-8 passes for 78 yards. He now has four straight games where he’s earned at least eight targets. He’ll once again be the focal point of the Broncos’ passing game against a Raiders team that just allowed Tyreek Hill to have his best fantasy game (WR12 and I know, it’s Tyreek Hill) since week 1. How many guys on your roster are you starting over Sutton at this point?

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers vs. Ravens

How about this rookie, huh? He just keeps on delivering, and is becoming more consistent. Fresh off a WR16 finish where he caught 6-of-9 targets for 123 yards, McConkey will get a nice matchup against the Ravens’ 32nd ranked pass defense. Despite them playing well against the Steelers in Week 11, George Pickens still went 8-89-0. There will be plays to be had for Ladd against a cornerback group that is struggling outside of Marlon Humphrey (who plays a lot of nickel corner). This matchup also has the second highest Over/Under of the week (50). Take advantage because McConkey will.