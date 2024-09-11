NFL Week 2 Optimal FLEX Plays: J.K. Dobbins will keep the good times ‘running’ against the Panthers

Now that we’ve finally broken the ice on the NFL regular season, we can use some of the answers we (think we) got moving forward. The Week 1 studs from this article included Jayden Reed (WR1), Jameson Williams (WR5) and Xavier Worthy (WR11). Greg Dortch and Zack Moss came in at WR35 and RB22 respectively while Raheem Mostert left me (and you all) out to dry (we still love you though). This week there mostly be a new cast as we’ve now seen how offenses utilize their playmakers and how defenses are looking early on. Week 1 was great, but now we move on. Lets get it.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers at Panthers

You’re going to say I’m chasing the points, but in reality I’m just chasing the Panthers, ha! The Panthers gave up 180 rushing (tied for third most in the NFL) in Week 1 and that included Alvin Kamara gaining 83 yards for a touchdown on 15 carries. It was one of his more efficient games in recent memory and if what Dobbins did last week against the Raiders is any indication, he’ll be running all over the Panthers as well. He secured a 10-135-1 stat line and was RB4 in Week 1 and the yardage total marked the second most he’s ever rushed for in a single game. The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites and will likely have more opportunities if the Panthers’ offense doesn’t improve. Gus Edwards will certainly get his touches as well, but it’s clear Dobbins has gotten some burst back and he’s the Chargers’ most explosive running back. If you stashed him, now is the time to use him.

Josh Downs or Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts at Packers

The Packers surrendered 203 receiving yards to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 1. While these Colts receivers aren’t yet those caliber of players, Mitchell and Downs (injury status pending) have a chance to make noise against the Packers. Mitchell’s day in Week 1 would’ve been massive had Anthony Richardson been able to connect with him on deep throws. Downs, on the other hand, had the best chemistry with Richardson in 2023. He received 18% of Richardson’s targets last season en route to gaining 771 receiving yards in only nine starts. The Packers will also be starting Malik Willis on offense. The Colts will have the clear advantage at quarterback and their defense will provide the offense with more opportunities. A big game is coming up for one of these guys, or both, stay tuned.

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% off at checkout. Click here to get started

Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders vs. Giants

Robinson finished as RB14 in Week 1 with 15 touches for 89 yards and a touchdown. What’s even more impressive for Robinson is that it included him catching 3-of-4 targets for 49 yards, but in Week 2 against the Giants, it’ll be more about the run game. In Week 1 the Giants allowed Aaron Jones (RB9) to rush for 94 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries, which bodes well for Robinson. This should be a much more manageable game for the Commanders (than it was against the Bucs in a 37-20 loss) as they have the clear advantage at quarterback and are slightly favored by 1.5 points. Robinson has had a nice individual start to the season and he gets a nice matchup against a Giants team coming off a horrible loss.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders at Ravens

Bowers was TE3 in his NFL debut, catching 6-of-8 targets for 58 yards. Out of all the top five fantasy tight ends in Week 1, he’s the only one who didn’t score a touchdown, but that’s a good thing. Bowers played 68% of the Raiders’ offensive snaps and now he’ll be on the road against the Ravens as 9.5-point underdogs. It’s understandable that with a running back like Zamir White, you want to establish the run, but the Raiders won’t find themselves in those positions until they start competing in games. After a tough loss, I expect the Ravens to get rolling against a Raiders team who’s still trying to figure out how to score points. They’ll be chasing and Bowers will be racking up more targets, he’s on his way to a decent season.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Rams at Cardinals

Robinson came on last season in the absence of Cooper Kupp and now he’ll have to do the same with Puka Nacua on the short-term IR. In Week 1, Robinson finished with four receptions for 42 yards, behind former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson (5-79-0). Don’t let that discourage you though as most of Johnson’s production came on a 63-yard catch and run. Robinson played 92% of the offensive snaps compared to Johnson’s 65%. That number for Robinson will likely get near 100% against the Cardinals in Week 2 with an implied game total of 49 points, the second highest on the slate. Expect a nice outing for the veteran receiver

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs vs. Bengals

I tried not to have a repeat performer, but here we are and it is what it is. Worthy popped off on only three touches (for 47 yards and two touchdowns), not nearly the type of volume you want to see. I think he’ll get a little more involved in Week 2, especially if Hollywood Brown stays sidelined. The Chiefs are 6-point favorites, but Patrick Mahomes should be able to take more shots down field as the Bengals don’t have as good of a secondary as the Ravens. Worthy was in on 63% of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps, second to Rashee Rice with 78%. Worthy could have an even better day from a receptions and yardage standpoint, so get him in your lineups.