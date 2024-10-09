NFL Week 6 Optimal Flex Plays: Double down on Dontayvion Wicks, Chase Brown

As the injuries pile up (Derek Carr, De’Von Achane, Nico Collins etc.) and the bye weeks keep coming, there’s still hope and promise for those who remain. Last week, players in this column like Chase Brown (RB10), Wan’Dale Robinson (WR14), Kareem Hunt (RB5) and Jerome Ford (RB36 is good right?) helped fantasy team’s stay afloat. However, Dontayvion Wicks and Justice Hill couldn’t manage much, despite getting ample opportunities.

This week I’m getting a little cute and highlighting players who have solid matchups in potentially high scoring games. Let’s win the week, good people.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers vs. Cardinals

If you’re looking for the scared fantasy football talking head, I’m not him. I had Wicks here last week and he flopped big time catching only two of his seven targets for 20 yards. I’m going back to him again in Week 6 against the Cardinals’ middling pass defense (ranked 18th). Wicks is too good (or underrated) of a player to fail with his opportunities. In Week 5 Wicks led the Packers with a 26.9% target share and in Week 6, even with Romeo Doubs expected to return, I still like Wicks’ upside here. Expect this one to be a track meet in Lambeau with an Over/Under currently at 48 points.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals at Giants

As stated above, Brown was here last week and he’s making a comeback for good reasons. He has already been the more efficient than his counterpart, Zack Moss, but if the latter is unable to go this Sunday night (ankle), Brown could be in for some extra touches. Brown also has a solid matchup against the Giants, which have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (244) to running backs this season. In Week 5, Brown caught his first touchdown and has seen at least three targets in every game this season. I’d still like Brown as a play here even if Moss were to suit up simply because he’s the Bengals’ most explosive back. Furthermore, the Bengals’ offense is hitting on all cylinders after Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns in Week 5. Even against the Giants, this Over/Under is currently at 48, so Brown should be able to get his fair share.

Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders at Ravens

I know it sounds a little crazy to be talking up the fantasy TE16 in points per game, maybe even a reach, but hey it’s the tight end position! I’m not necessarily advising that you put Ertz in your flex spot, but I do have him in line to be a spot starter this week. First things first, he’s the second-most targeted player on the Commanders (Terry McLaurin is first) and has seen 88.8% of the team’s tight end targets so far this season. In Week 6, Ertz will be up against the NFL’s second-worst pass defense in the Ravens, which have allowed the second-most receiving yards and 6.6 receptions per game to tight ends. This game has an Over/Under of 51, so Ertz should have plenty of opportunities to get busy in Week 6.

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears vs. Jaguars

Starting Odunze may not be ideal, but with injuries and byes you have to consider it based on the matchup and his own progression. In his last two games, which Keenan Allen has also played, Odunze has still saw 78% and 80% of the snaps, respectively. Neither guy has blown up statistically when they play together, but I’m banking on Odunze taking advantage of the Jags’ defense which has let up the most receiving yards to wideouts this season. They’re also the third-worst in terms of defending receivers in fantasy football. With Caleb Williams now coming into his own (20-of-29, 304 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5), the passing game is starting to look good enough to start another Bears’ receiver alongside DJ Moore. Odunze should be that guy.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys vs. Lions

Tolbert had a nice outing (7-87-1) against the Steelers and was in my Stock Up, Stock Down article earlier this week. There will be another opportunity for him to showcase his talents against the Lions where the Over/Under is currently set at 52.5 points, which is the highest in Week 6. Offensively, the Lions have gotten back on track, but their defense allows the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They’ll be coming off of a bye, but in their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett combined to catch 21-of-33 targets for 216 yards. With Tolbert now comfortably operating as the Cowboys WR2, he should be once again targeted heavily in what could be another shootout at Jerry World.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons at Panthers

You’re probably wondering why I have the Falcons’ backup running back on here right? Well, he’s one of the better ones in the league. Why not take a swing on a guy who averages almost eight touches per game facing the worst defense against running backs in fantasy? Allgeier has yet to score a touchdown this season, but that could all change in Week 6. The Panthers have allowed the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season (nine) and are fresh off a game where they surrendered three combined to D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Unlike last season, Allgeier is averaging more yards per carry (5.4) than Bijan Robinson (4.3). I would consider this a long shot flex play if you’re missing guys due to bye weeks and injuries, but the Falcons are fond of Allegeier and have no problem handing him the reins in any situation.