Stock Up, Stock Down: You may be able to trust Rico Dowdle in the fantasy playoffs

How are you doing in your fantasy leagues? Are you in the playoffs or do you need that Week 14 win to get you in there? We are at the finish line so its important to know which guys will help us the most (and which won’t) as we get towards the fantasy postseason. As always, whatever weekly rankings I mention in here are with Monday Night Football still pending. Let’s see whose stock is up and down.

STOCK UP

Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys

Do we have a weekly fantasy starter going forward in Dowdle? We just might. In Week 13 he had season highs in carries (22), rushing yards (112) and longest run (22 yards). Plus, he scored his first rushing touchdown of the season . This coming a week after he carried the ball 19 times for 86 yards. The Cowboys’ offense is still a work in progress, but their next three matchups won’t scare you away from starting Dowdle. Najee Harris had a day against the Bengals (22 touches, 129 scrimmage yards and one touchdown), who the Cowboys will face in Week 14. Dowdle will get a nice matchup as well in Week 15 against the Panthers who allow the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Dowdle could be a fantasy hero for you in the playoffs.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Over Henry’s last three games he’s averaged 8.6 targets, 6.0 receptions and 61 yards, which is good for TE9 in that span. Henry and the Patriots have a bye in Week 14, and will face the Cardinals, Bills and Chargers in the fantasy playoffs. While all three of those teams are in the top 12 for allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this season, managers shouldn’t hesitate to start Henry. Without the Patriots having a bonafide WR1, Henry will always remain a key factor. Furthermore, he’s been Drake Maye’s most trusted and consistent target. Henry has become a trusted tight end you can have in your lineups.

Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

Wilson has now had two top 10 finishes in his last four games. In his latest effort, he completed 29-of-38 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns and an interception which has him as QB3 in Week 13. The 414 yards was the third time Wilson has ever eclipsed 400 passing yards and the second most of his career. While his stock is up, his upcoming matchups against CLE, PHI, BAL and KC should have fantasy managers proceeding with a little caution. The silver lining is that we now know that the Steelers’ offense can win and attack the defense in a multitude of ways. Wilson doesn’t give you what he used to on the ground, but with the Steelers upping the passing volume, he’s a viable streamer.

STOCK DOWN

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Where the hell has Pitts been besides on the back of milk cartons? In his last four games he has a total of 75 receiving yards and is only TE41 over that stretch. In Week 13 he wasn’t able to bring in either of his two targets as Kirk Cousins went on to throw four interceptions (and no touchdowns). Going into the final week of the fantasy regular season (and then the playoffs), he has a couple of good matchups he should exploit, but does it really matter? Pitts had a nice run mid-season during Weeks 5-8 when he was TE3 in fantasy points per game, but that well has since gone dry. Once again, he can’t be trusted in your lineups.

Justin Tucker, K, Ravens

Why would I have a kicker here? Well, some people still use kickers in their fantasy leagues (see my colleague Denny Carter). This is the first time I’ve ever put a kicker in this column, but it’s warranted. If you still have Tucker on your roster in hopes that he’ll “get right”, I’m telling you it’s safe to drop him. He entered Week 13 as K19 and proceeded to play worse than that. Tucker hit one 50-yard field goal, but missed two others, also going 1-of-2 on extra points. He’s missed 10 field goals this season which is the most in the NFL this year as well as the most in his career. It’s a sad sight to see for someone who’s arguably the best kicker of all time.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

It’s not time to hit the panic button on Hubbard who’s having a career year, but you may want to raise your eyebrow a little bit. Fellow running back, rookie Jonathon Brooks saw a lot more action in his second NFL game. He was able to steal away nine touches and gain 41 yards from scrimmage against the Bucs in Week 13. Meanwhile, Hubbard only rushed for 43 yards, which was his lowest output since Week 1. Hubbard’s recent contract agreement suggests the Panthers are all in on him, but a slow approach to a committee could possibly sting as we get closer to the fantasy playoffs. Just proceed with caution.