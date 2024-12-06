Week 14 Expected Points: Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine be a bye week hero?

Week 14 Byes: BAL, DEN, HOU, IND, NE, WSH

Hello, and welcome to my Week 14 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:



50 running backs

50 wide receivers

24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 14, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 13 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Bijan Robinson ATL 24.3 1.2 25.5 Bucky Irving TB 21 6.5 27.5 Josh Jacobs GB 20.8 0.9 21.7 De’Von Achane MIA 20.3 0.7 21.0 Alvin Kamara NO 20.1 -4.2 15.9 Joe Mixon HOU 18.5 3.4 21.9 Jonathan Taylor IND 17.9 -0.6 17.3 David Montgomery DET 17.2 -1.8 15.4 Najee Harris PIT 17.1 7.8 24.9 Rico Dowdle DAL 16.7 4.6 21.3 Kenneth Walker III SEA 16.6 -10 6.6 Chase Brown CIN 15.8 3.2 19.0 James Conner ARI 14.1 -3 11.1 Saquon Barkley PHI 14 5.7 19.7 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 13.8 -1.4 12.4 Brian Robinson Jr WAS 13.6 4.3 17.9 Derrick Henry BAL 12.8 1.3 14.1 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 12.4 -3 9.4 Tony Pollard TEN 11.7 -0.9 10.8 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG 11.6 2.9 14.5 Aaron Jones MIN 11.2 0.6 11.8 Travis Etienne JAC 10.4 -1.6 8.8 Jonathon Brooks CAR 10.3 -3.2 7.1 Kyren Williams LAR 10.2 8.1 18.3 Ameer Abdullah LV 9.8 -2.5 7.3 Rachaad White TB 9.6 -0.8 8.8 Justice Hill BAL 9.6 -3.5 6.1 Javonte Williams DEN 9.4 -2 7.4 James Cook BUF 9.1 9.9 19.0 Breece Hall NYJ 9.1 -1.1 8.0 Nick Chubb CLE 8.8 3.7 12.5 Jaylen Warren PIT 8.7 1.7 10.4 Raheem Mostert MIA 8.6 -3.2 5.4 Sincere McCormick LV 8.4 0.1 8.5 Ray Davis BUF 7.8 5.9 13.7 D’Andre Swift CHI 7.8 1.6 9.4 Christian McCaffrey SF 7.5 1.2 8.7 Chris Rodriguez Jr WAS 7.3 8.1 15.4 Isaiah Davis NYJ 6.4 5.8 12.2 Jordan Mason SF 6.3 1.5 7.8 Braelon Allen NYJ 6.2 -1.5 4.7 Zach Charbonnet SEA 6.1 6 12.1 Jerome Ford CLE 5.9 1.3 7.2 Cordarrelle Patterson PIT 5.8 2.5 8.3 Isiah Pacheco KC 4.8 1.1 5.9 Antonio Gibson NE 4.4 7.8 12.2 Isaac Guerendo SF 3.8 4.8 8.6 Chris Brooks GB 3.7 1.2 4.9 Michael Burton DEN 3.2 2.9 6.1 Kene Nwangwu NYJ 0.2 5.8 6.0

Sincere McCormick (LV, 8.4 Expected Points)

For as much as I hate the Raiders’ backfield, I’m now on my second straight week of touting one as a streaming option. Last week it was Ameer Abdullah who followed up his Week 12 performance (17.5 PPR points) against the Broncos with a 7.3 performance in last week’s loss to the Chiefs.

In that loss, third-year back Sincere McCormick posted a career-high in carries (12) and rushing yards (64), while also adding two catches for another yard. Head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that McCormick will “keep getting opportunities,” setting the stage for a potentially busy day in Week 14 against the Buccaneers.

Zamir White (quad) didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and Alexander Mattison (ankle) has been limited all week, but the team knows what they have in Mattison, who’s unlikely to be on the roster after this season. The Raiders would be better suited to play guys like McCormick, who may offer them some upside that extends beyond this season.

As I mentioned in this week’s Backfield Report, McCormick has been solid with his limited work over the last two weeks. On 17 carries, he’s averaging 5.7 YPC, as a respectable 3.35 YCO/ATT, and has forced a missed tackle on 23.5 percent of his carries. He gets a favorable matchup against a Buccaneers’ defense that’s allowed the 15th most PPR points per game to RBs (22.2) over the last five weeks and has allowed the sixth-highest explosive run rate (6.3 percent) per FantasyPoints.com.

With guys like Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and Joe Mixon all on bye, McCormick could have some upside as a boom-or-bust RB2 if the volume is there again in Week 14.

Braelon Allen (NYJ, 6.2 Expected Points)

There are probably more cases against Braelon Allen than there are for him heading into Week 14’s game against the Dolphins. With that said, the “for” case starts and ends with the potential volume he could see if Breece Hall (knee) is ruled out. Hall has missed the Jets’ first two practices of the week, and with little to play for at this point in the year, the Jets may shelve their star running back for at least a week or longer.

Allen’s 67 rush attempts on the year are second to Hall and well ahead of the five carries RB3 Isaiah Davis has. Allen has also caught 12-of-17 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Allen has been short on efficiency this season. If his 3.6 YPC isn’t underwhelming enough for you, his 4.3 yards per touch ranks ties with Devin Singletary, Kyren Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin for 47th amongst 65 running backs (min. 50 touches). Like Williams, it could be pure volume that makes Allen a top-24 fantasy running back in Week 14 if Hall sits.

Wide Receivers

Week 13 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Drake London ATL 27.3 -10 17.3 DJ Moore CHI 27.1 -3.4 23.7 Elijah Moore CLE 24.1 -4.9 19.2 Parker Washington JAC 22.2 2.1 24.3 Jerry Jeudy CLE 21.3 19.2 40.5 Malik Nabers NYG 20.3 -5 15.3 Tee Higgins CIN 20.2 -2.3 17.9 Mike Evans TB 20.1 5.7 25.8 Ladd McConkey LAC 19.6 1.1 20.7 Garrett Wilson NYJ 19.6 -10.5 9.1 Davante Adams NYJ 19.2 -1.6 17.6 Marvin Harrison Jr ARI 18.4 -1.4 17.0 Nico Collins HOU 18.3 1.6 19.9 Jakobi Meyers LV 17.7 -2 15.7 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 17.5 3.1 20.6 DK Metcalf SEA 17.4 -6.8 10.6 Brian Thomas Jr JAC 16.8 1.9 18.7 Adam Thielen CAR 16.4 7.5 23.9 DeAndre Hopkins KC 15.9 -2.9 13.0 Justin Jefferson MIN 15.2 1.7 16.9 Tyreek Hill MIA 14.8 5.5 20.3 Puka Nacua LAR 14.8 2.5 17.3 Jameson Williams DET 14.4 -4.8 9.6 Terry McLaurin WAS 14.3 13 27.3 Xavier Legette CAR 14.2 -4.9 9.3 Courtland Sutton DEN 13.8 2.4 16.2 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN 13.7 7.4 21.1 Brandin Cooks DAL 13.7 -3.1 10.6 Keenan Allen CHI 13.6 10.7 24.3 Jayden Reed GB 12.5 7.2 19.7 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 11.8 0.5 12.3 Xavier Worthy KC 11.6 -1.2 10.4 Michael Pittman Jr IND 11.5 -2.3 9.2 Michael Wilson ARI 11.2 -0.7 10.5 Alec Pierce IND 10.6 -1 9.6 Zay Flowers BAL 10.5 -0.4 10.1 Kayshon Boutte NE 10.4 -1.3 9.1 Jordan Addison MIN 10.2 -0.8 9.4 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL 10.1 3.2 13.3 KaVontae Turpin DAL 9.9 -0.4 9.5 George Pickens PIT 9.2 7.2 16.4 AJ Brown PHI 9.1 2.5 11.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 8.6 3.3 11.9 Andrei Iosivas CIN 7.9 4.6 12.5 Jaylen Waddle MIA 7.6 3.7 11.3 Demarcus Robinson LAR 6.3 6.6 12.9 Marvin Mims Jr DEN 6.2 13.7 19.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO 4.5 7.1 11.6 Calvin Austin III PIT 3.4 7.5 10.9 Tre Tucker LV 2.1 11.8 13.9

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN, 13.7 Expected Points)

The Jaguars are one of the premier pass funnel defenses in the league, as our own Denny Carter pointed out in this week’s Funnel Defense Report. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine pushed his touchdown total on the season to eight on the season in last week’s loss to the Commanders when he caught 3-of-8 targets for 61 yards and two scores.

Westbrook-Ikhine’s eight targets tied a career-high and were more than he’s seen in any other game this season. It was also one more than the seven Calvin Ridley saw.

Will Levis doesn’t have much of a future as an NFL starter, but we have to enjoy him while we’ve got him. The erratic gunslinger ranks seventh amongst quarterbacks (min. 100 dropbacks) in deep throw rate (13.8 percent), and his 9.0 ADOT is good for ninth-highest in the league. You may also be surprised to know that his 75 percent adjusted completion percentage ranks higher than the likes of Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, and C.J. Stroud — to name a few.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen five or more targets in four of his last five games. The volume should be there against the Jags. If Levis can put a few more targets in his hands, it could spell a big day for the explosive playmaker.

Jordan Addison (MIN, 10.2 Expected Points)

It’s been a rough season for Jordan Addison. His elite touchdown production (10) in 2023 has fallen off in a big way, as he’s on pace for just 6.8 touchdowns this season, and he’s averaging fewer targets per game this year (5.7) than he did in 2023 (6.4).

Addison topped 50 receiving yards just twice in his first seven games of the season but has had 54 or more yards in each of his last three games, which includes an 8-162-1 outing in Week 12 against the Bears. He’s averaging 7.7 targets/gm over that short stretch and now gets a Falcons defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game (39.9) to opposing receivers since Week 8.

This season, the Vikings have the third-highest pass rate over expected and could find themselves in a high-scoring affair against former teammate Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. Ranked by RotoPat as a fringe WR3/WR4 on the week, Addison could turn in another solid week in what is a plus matchup on paper.

Tight Ends

Week 13 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR David Njoku CLE 32 -5.8 26.2 Brock Bowers LV 23.3 6.9 30.2 Travis Kelce KC 22.3 -8.5 13.8 Jonnu Smith MIA 21.3 0 21.3 Trey McBride ARI 20.1 1.5 21.6 Hunter Henry NE 18.3 -3.8 14.5 Evan Engram JAC 14.9 -3.8 11.1 Sam LaPorta DET 13.8 1.8 15.6 Cade Otton TB 13 -7 6 Taysom Hill NO 12.6 -2.9 9.7 Isaiah Likely BAL 12.3 2.5 14.8 Tommy Tremble CAR 11.8 0.9 12.7 Pat Freiermuth PIT 11.6 7.2 18.8 Zach Ertz WAS 11.5 1 12.5 Dalton Schultz HOU 10.9 6.2 17.1 Noah Gray KC 10.5 -0.7 9.8 Mark Andrews BAL 10.4 8.5 18.9 Tucker Kraft GB 10 3.8 13.8 Luke Schoonmaker DAL 9.1 -0.8 8.3 Juwan Johnson NO 8.7 -0.1 8.6 Mike Gesicki CIN 7.7 2.6 10.3 Dallas Goedert PHI 7.6 4.9 12.5 Theo Johnson NYG 7.5 2.9 10.4 Austin Hooper NE 7.3 6.9 14.2 Johnny Mundt MIN 5.4 4.8 10.2

Pat Freiermuth (PIT, 11.6 Expected Points)

In Week 12 against the Browns, Pat Freiermuth caught all four of his targets for 59 yards. Since Week 8, the Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game (23.4) to opposing tight ends, although it’s worth noting they were on the receiving end of Taysom Hill’s 43.7-point outburst in Week 11.

Still, in a week where Mark Andrews and reliable streamers like Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz are on bye, Freiermuth makes for a nice pivot against a team he played well against just weeks ago. Freiermuth’s target volume has been disappointing this season. From Weeks 5-11, he saw three or fewer targets per game, but in his last two weeks, he’s averaged 5.5 targets/gm and has a 0.196 TPRR.

If Freiermuth isn’t your cup of tea, you can always take a shot on a Will Dissly bounce back after he saw just one target on 20 routes. Prior to last week’s disaster, Dissly had caught four or more passes in each of his last three games and his 0.23 TPRR since Week 6 ranks 12th amongst TEs (min. 30 targets)