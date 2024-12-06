 Skip navigation
Week 14 Expected Points: Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine be a bye week hero?

  
Published December 6, 2024 10:20 AM
Kyle Dvorchak, Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty evaluate the Seattle Seahawks' passing game, specifically the fantasy outlooks for Geno Smith and DK Metcalf heading into Week 14.

Week 14 Byes: BAL, DEN, HOU, IND, NE, WSH

Hello, and welcome to my Week 14 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:

  • 50 running backs
  • 50 wide receivers
  • 24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 14, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 13 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Bijan RobinsonATL24.31.225.5
Bucky IrvingTB216.527.5
Josh JacobsGB20.80.921.7
De’Von AchaneMIA20.30.721.0
Alvin KamaraNO20.1-4.215.9
Joe MixonHOU18.53.421.9
Jonathan TaylorIND17.9-0.617.3
David MontgomeryDET17.2-1.815.4
Najee HarrisPIT17.17.824.9
Rico DowdleDAL16.74.621.3
Kenneth Walker IIISEA16.6-106.6
Chase BrownCIN15.83.219.0
James ConnerARI14.1-311.1
Saquon BarkleyPHI145.719.7
Rhamondre StevensonNE13.8-1.412.4
Brian Robinson JrWAS13.64.317.9
Derrick HenryBAL12.81.314.1
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN12.4-39.4
Tony PollardTEN11.7-0.910.8
Tyrone Tracy JrNYG11.62.914.5
Aaron JonesMIN11.20.611.8
Travis EtienneJAC10.4-1.68.8
Jonathon BrooksCAR10.3-3.27.1
Kyren WilliamsLAR10.28.118.3
Ameer AbdullahLV9.8-2.57.3
Rachaad WhiteTB9.6-0.88.8
Justice HillBAL9.6-3.56.1
Javonte WilliamsDEN9.4-27.4
James CookBUF9.19.919.0
Breece HallNYJ9.1-1.18.0
Nick ChubbCLE8.83.712.5
Jaylen WarrenPIT8.71.710.4
Raheem MostertMIA8.6-3.25.4
Sincere McCormickLV8.40.18.5
Ray DavisBUF7.85.913.7
D’Andre SwiftCHI7.81.69.4
Christian McCaffreySF7.51.28.7
Chris Rodriguez JrWAS7.38.115.4
Isaiah DavisNYJ6.45.812.2
Jordan MasonSF6.31.57.8
Braelon AllenNYJ6.2-1.54.7
Zach CharbonnetSEA6.1612.1
Jerome FordCLE5.91.37.2
Cordarrelle PattersonPIT5.82.58.3
Isiah PachecoKC4.81.15.9
Antonio GibsonNE4.47.812.2
Isaac GuerendoSF3.84.88.6
Chris BrooksGB3.71.24.9
Michael BurtonDEN3.22.96.1
Kene NwangwuNYJ0.25.86.0

Sincere McCormick (LV, 8.4 Expected Points)

For as much as I hate the Raiders’ backfield, I’m now on my second straight week of touting one as a streaming option. Last week it was Ameer Abdullah who followed up his Week 12 performance (17.5 PPR points) against the Broncos with a 7.3 performance in last week’s loss to the Chiefs.

In that loss, third-year back Sincere McCormick posted a career-high in carries (12) and rushing yards (64), while also adding two catches for another yard. Head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that McCormick will “keep getting opportunities,” setting the stage for a potentially busy day in Week 14 against the Buccaneers.

Zamir White (quad) didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and Alexander Mattison (ankle) has been limited all week, but the team knows what they have in Mattison, who’s unlikely to be on the roster after this season. The Raiders would be better suited to play guys like McCormick, who may offer them some upside that extends beyond this season.

As I mentioned in this week’s Backfield Report, McCormick has been solid with his limited work over the last two weeks. On 17 carries, he’s averaging 5.7 YPC, as a respectable 3.35 YCO/ATT, and has forced a missed tackle on 23.5 percent of his carries. He gets a favorable matchup against a Buccaneers’ defense that’s allowed the 15th most PPR points per game to RBs (22.2) over the last five weeks and has allowed the sixth-highest explosive run rate (6.3 percent) per FantasyPoints.com.

With guys like Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and Joe Mixon all on bye, McCormick could have some upside as a boom-or-bust RB2 if the volume is there again in Week 14.

Braelon Allen (NYJ, 6.2 Expected Points)

There are probably more cases against Braelon Allen than there are for him heading into Week 14’s game against the Dolphins. With that said, the “for” case starts and ends with the potential volume he could see if Breece Hall (knee) is ruled out. Hall has missed the Jets’ first two practices of the week, and with little to play for at this point in the year, the Jets may shelve their star running back for at least a week or longer.

Allen’s 67 rush attempts on the year are second to Hall and well ahead of the five carries RB3 Isaiah Davis has. Allen has also caught 12-of-17 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Allen has been short on efficiency this season. If his 3.6 YPC isn’t underwhelming enough for you, his 4.3 yards per touch ranks ties with Devin Singletary, Kyren Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin for 47th amongst 65 running backs (min. 50 touches). Like Williams, it could be pure volume that makes Allen a top-24 fantasy running back in Week 14 if Hall sits.

Wide Receivers

Week 13 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Drake LondonATL27.3-1017.3
DJ MooreCHI27.1-3.423.7
Elijah MooreCLE24.1-4.919.2
Parker WashingtonJAC22.22.124.3
Jerry JeudyCLE21.319.240.5
Malik NabersNYG20.3-515.3
Tee HigginsCIN20.2-2.317.9
Mike EvansTB20.15.725.8
Ladd McConkeyLAC19.61.120.7
Garrett WilsonNYJ19.6-10.59.1
Davante AdamsNYJ19.2-1.617.6
Marvin Harrison JrARI18.4-1.417.0
Nico CollinsHOU18.31.619.9
Jakobi MeyersLV17.7-215.7
Ja’Marr ChaseCIN17.53.120.6
DK MetcalfSEA17.4-6.810.6
Brian Thomas JrJAC16.81.918.7
Adam ThielenCAR16.47.523.9
DeAndre HopkinsKC15.9-2.913.0
Justin JeffersonMIN15.21.716.9
Tyreek HillMIA14.85.520.3
Puka NacuaLAR14.82.517.3
Jameson WilliamsDET14.4-4.89.6
Terry McLaurinWAS14.31327.3
Xavier LegetteCAR14.2-4.99.3
Courtland SuttonDEN13.82.416.2
Nick Westbrook-IkhineTEN13.77.421.1
Brandin CooksDAL13.7-3.110.6
Keenan AllenCHI13.610.724.3
Jayden ReedGB12.57.219.7
Amon-Ra St BrownDET11.80.512.3
Xavier WorthyKC11.6-1.210.4
Michael Pittman JrIND11.5-2.39.2
Michael WilsonARI11.2-0.710.5
Alec PierceIND10.6-19.6
Zay FlowersBAL10.5-0.410.1
Kayshon BoutteNE10.4-1.39.1
Jordan AddisonMIN10.2-0.89.4
Ray-Ray McCloudATL10.13.213.3
KaVontae TurpinDAL9.9-0.49.5
George PickensPIT9.27.216.4
AJ BrownPHI9.12.511.6
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA8.63.311.9
Andrei IosivasCIN7.94.612.5
Jaylen WaddleMIA7.63.711.3
Demarcus RobinsonLAR6.36.612.9
Marvin Mims JrDEN6.213.719.9
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingNO4.57.111.6
Calvin Austin IIIPIT3.47.510.9
Tre TuckerLV2.111.813.9

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN, 13.7 Expected Points)

The Jaguars are one of the premier pass funnel defenses in the league, as our own Denny Carter pointed out in this week’s Funnel Defense Report. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine pushed his touchdown total on the season to eight on the season in last week’s loss to the Commanders when he caught 3-of-8 targets for 61 yards and two scores.

Westbrook-Ikhine’s eight targets tied a career-high and were more than he’s seen in any other game this season. It was also one more than the seven Calvin Ridley saw.

Will Levis doesn’t have much of a future as an NFL starter, but we have to enjoy him while we’ve got him. The erratic gunslinger ranks seventh amongst quarterbacks (min. 100 dropbacks) in deep throw rate (13.8 percent), and his 9.0 ADOT is good for ninth-highest in the league. You may also be surprised to know that his 75 percent adjusted completion percentage ranks higher than the likes of Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, and C.J. Stroud — to name a few.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen five or more targets in four of his last five games. The volume should be there against the Jags. If Levis can put a few more targets in his hands, it could spell a big day for the explosive playmaker.

Jordan Addison (MIN, 10.2 Expected Points)

It’s been a rough season for Jordan Addison. His elite touchdown production (10) in 2023 has fallen off in a big way, as he’s on pace for just 6.8 touchdowns this season, and he’s averaging fewer targets per game this year (5.7) than he did in 2023 (6.4).

Addison topped 50 receiving yards just twice in his first seven games of the season but has had 54 or more yards in each of his last three games, which includes an 8-162-1 outing in Week 12 against the Bears. He’s averaging 7.7 targets/gm over that short stretch and now gets a Falcons defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game (39.9) to opposing receivers since Week 8.

This season, the Vikings have the third-highest pass rate over expected and could find themselves in a high-scoring affair against former teammate Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. Ranked by RotoPat as a fringe WR3/WR4 on the week, Addison could turn in another solid week in what is a plus matchup on paper.

Tight Ends

Week 13 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
David NjokuCLE32-5.826.2
Brock BowersLV23.36.930.2
Travis KelceKC22.3-8.513.8
Jonnu SmithMIA21.3021.3
Trey McBrideARI20.11.521.6
Hunter HenryNE18.3-3.814.5
Evan EngramJAC14.9-3.811.1
Sam LaPortaDET13.81.815.6
Cade OttonTB13-76
Taysom HillNO12.6-2.99.7
Isaiah LikelyBAL12.32.514.8
Tommy TrembleCAR11.80.912.7
Pat FreiermuthPIT11.67.218.8
Zach ErtzWAS11.5112.5
Dalton SchultzHOU10.96.217.1
Noah GrayKC10.5-0.79.8
Mark AndrewsBAL10.48.518.9
Tucker KraftGB103.813.8
Luke SchoonmakerDAL9.1-0.88.3
Juwan JohnsonNO8.7-0.18.6
Mike GesickiCIN7.72.610.3
Dallas GoedertPHI7.64.912.5
Theo JohnsonNYG7.52.910.4
Austin HooperNE7.36.914.2
Johnny MundtMIN5.44.810.2

Pat Freiermuth (PIT, 11.6 Expected Points)

In Week 12 against the Browns, Pat Freiermuth caught all four of his targets for 59 yards. Since Week 8, the Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game (23.4) to opposing tight ends, although it’s worth noting they were on the receiving end of Taysom Hill’s 43.7-point outburst in Week 11.

Still, in a week where Mark Andrews and reliable streamers like Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz are on bye, Freiermuth makes for a nice pivot against a team he played well against just weeks ago. Freiermuth’s target volume has been disappointing this season. From Weeks 5-11, he saw three or fewer targets per game, but in his last two weeks, he’s averaged 5.5 targets/gm and has a 0.196 TPRR.

If Freiermuth isn’t your cup of tea, you can always take a shot on a Will Dissly bounce back after he saw just one target on 20 routes. Prior to last week’s disaster, Dissly had caught four or more passes in each of his last three games and his 0.23 TPRR since Week 6 ranks 12th amongst TEs (min. 30 targets)