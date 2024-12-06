Week 14 Expected Points: Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine be a bye week hero?
Week 14 Byes: BAL, DEN, HOU, IND, NE, WSH
Hello, and welcome to my Week 14 Expected Points article.
For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).
Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.
In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:
- 50 running backs
- 50 wide receivers
- 24 tight ends
With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 14, here are some guys who caught my eye.
Running Backs
Week 13 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|24.3
|1.2
|25.5
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|21
|6.5
|27.5
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|20.8
|0.9
|21.7
|De’Von Achane
|MIA
|20.3
|0.7
|21.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|20.1
|-4.2
|15.9
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|18.5
|3.4
|21.9
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|17.9
|-0.6
|17.3
|David Montgomery
|DET
|17.2
|-1.8
|15.4
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|17.1
|7.8
|24.9
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|16.7
|4.6
|21.3
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|16.6
|-10
|6.6
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|15.8
|3.2
|19.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|14.1
|-3
|11.1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|14
|5.7
|19.7
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|13.8
|-1.4
|12.4
|Brian Robinson Jr
|WAS
|13.6
|4.3
|17.9
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|12.8
|1.3
|14.1
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|12.4
|-3
|9.4
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|11.7
|-0.9
|10.8
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|NYG
|11.6
|2.9
|14.5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|11.2
|0.6
|11.8
|Travis Etienne
|JAC
|10.4
|-1.6
|8.8
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|10.3
|-3.2
|7.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|10.2
|8.1
|18.3
|Ameer Abdullah
|LV
|9.8
|-2.5
|7.3
|Rachaad White
|TB
|9.6
|-0.8
|8.8
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|9.6
|-3.5
|6.1
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|9.4
|-2
|7.4
|James Cook
|BUF
|9.1
|9.9
|19.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|9.1
|-1.1
|8.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|8.8
|3.7
|12.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|8.7
|1.7
|10.4
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|8.6
|-3.2
|5.4
|Sincere McCormick
|LV
|8.4
|0.1
|8.5
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|7.8
|5.9
|13.7
|D’Andre Swift
|CHI
|7.8
|1.6
|9.4
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|7.5
|1.2
|8.7
|Chris Rodriguez Jr
|WAS
|7.3
|8.1
|15.4
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|6.4
|5.8
|12.2
|Jordan Mason
|SF
|6.3
|1.5
|7.8
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|6.2
|-1.5
|4.7
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|6.1
|6
|12.1
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|5.9
|1.3
|7.2
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|PIT
|5.8
|2.5
|8.3
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|4.8
|1.1
|5.9
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|4.4
|7.8
|12.2
|Isaac Guerendo
|SF
|3.8
|4.8
|8.6
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|3.7
|1.2
|4.9
|Michael Burton
|DEN
|3.2
|2.9
|6.1
|Kene Nwangwu
|NYJ
|0.2
|5.8
|6.0
Sincere McCormick (LV, 8.4 Expected Points)
For as much as I hate the Raiders’ backfield, I’m now on my second straight week of touting one as a streaming option. Last week it was Ameer Abdullah who followed up his Week 12 performance (17.5 PPR points) against the Broncos with a 7.3 performance in last week’s loss to the Chiefs.
In that loss, third-year back Sincere McCormick posted a career-high in carries (12) and rushing yards (64), while also adding two catches for another yard. Head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that McCormick will “keep getting opportunities,” setting the stage for a potentially busy day in Week 14 against the Buccaneers.
Zamir White (quad) didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and Alexander Mattison (ankle) has been limited all week, but the team knows what they have in Mattison, who’s unlikely to be on the roster after this season. The Raiders would be better suited to play guys like McCormick, who may offer them some upside that extends beyond this season.
As I mentioned in this week’s Backfield Report, McCormick has been solid with his limited work over the last two weeks. On 17 carries, he’s averaging 5.7 YPC, as a respectable 3.35 YCO/ATT, and has forced a missed tackle on 23.5 percent of his carries. He gets a favorable matchup against a Buccaneers’ defense that’s allowed the 15th most PPR points per game to RBs (22.2) over the last five weeks and has allowed the sixth-highest explosive run rate (6.3 percent) per FantasyPoints.com.
With guys like Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and Joe Mixon all on bye, McCormick could have some upside as a boom-or-bust RB2 if the volume is there again in Week 14.
Braelon Allen (NYJ, 6.2 Expected Points)
There are probably more cases against Braelon Allen than there are for him heading into Week 14’s game against the Dolphins. With that said, the “for” case starts and ends with the potential volume he could see if Breece Hall (knee) is ruled out. Hall has missed the Jets’ first two practices of the week, and with little to play for at this point in the year, the Jets may shelve their star running back for at least a week or longer.
Allen’s 67 rush attempts on the year are second to Hall and well ahead of the five carries RB3 Isaiah Davis has. Allen has also caught 12-of-17 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Allen has been short on efficiency this season. If his 3.6 YPC isn’t underwhelming enough for you, his 4.3 yards per touch ranks ties with Devin Singletary, Kyren Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin for 47th amongst 65 running backs (min. 50 touches). Like Williams, it could be pure volume that makes Allen a top-24 fantasy running back in Week 14 if Hall sits.
Wide Receivers
Week 13 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|Drake London
|ATL
|27.3
|-10
|17.3
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|27.1
|-3.4
|23.7
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|24.1
|-4.9
|19.2
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|22.2
|2.1
|24.3
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|21.3
|19.2
|40.5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|20.3
|-5
|15.3
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|20.2
|-2.3
|17.9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|20.1
|5.7
|25.8
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|19.6
|1.1
|20.7
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|19.6
|-10.5
|9.1
|Davante Adams
|NYJ
|19.2
|-1.6
|17.6
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|ARI
|18.4
|-1.4
|17.0
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|18.3
|1.6
|19.9
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|17.7
|-2
|15.7
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|17.5
|3.1
|20.6
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|17.4
|-6.8
|10.6
|Brian Thomas Jr
|JAC
|16.8
|1.9
|18.7
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|16.4
|7.5
|23.9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|KC
|15.9
|-2.9
|13.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|15.2
|1.7
|16.9
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|14.8
|5.5
|20.3
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|14.8
|2.5
|17.3
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|14.4
|-4.8
|9.6
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|14.3
|13
|27.3
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|14.2
|-4.9
|9.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|13.8
|2.4
|16.2
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|13.7
|7.4
|21.1
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|13.7
|-3.1
|10.6
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|13.6
|10.7
|24.3
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|12.5
|7.2
|19.7
|Amon-Ra St Brown
|DET
|11.8
|0.5
|12.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|11.6
|-1.2
|10.4
|Michael Pittman Jr
|IND
|11.5
|-2.3
|9.2
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|11.2
|-0.7
|10.5
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|10.6
|-1
|9.6
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|10.5
|-0.4
|10.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|10.4
|-1.3
|9.1
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|10.2
|-0.8
|9.4
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|ATL
|10.1
|3.2
|13.3
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|9.9
|-0.4
|9.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|9.2
|7.2
|16.4
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|9.1
|2.5
|11.6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|8.6
|3.3
|11.9
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|7.9
|4.6
|12.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|7.6
|3.7
|11.3
|Demarcus Robinson
|LAR
|6.3
|6.6
|12.9
|Marvin Mims Jr
|DEN
|6.2
|13.7
|19.9
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|NO
|4.5
|7.1
|11.6
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|3.4
|7.5
|10.9
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|2.1
|11.8
|13.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN, 13.7 Expected Points)
The Jaguars are one of the premier pass funnel defenses in the league, as our own Denny Carter pointed out in this week’s Funnel Defense Report. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine pushed his touchdown total on the season to eight on the season in last week’s loss to the Commanders when he caught 3-of-8 targets for 61 yards and two scores.
Westbrook-Ikhine’s eight targets tied a career-high and were more than he’s seen in any other game this season. It was also one more than the seven Calvin Ridley saw.
Will Levis doesn’t have much of a future as an NFL starter, but we have to enjoy him while we’ve got him. The erratic gunslinger ranks seventh amongst quarterbacks (min. 100 dropbacks) in deep throw rate (13.8 percent), and his 9.0 ADOT is good for ninth-highest in the league. You may also be surprised to know that his 75 percent adjusted completion percentage ranks higher than the likes of Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, and C.J. Stroud — to name a few.
Westbrook-Ikhine has seen five or more targets in four of his last five games. The volume should be there against the Jags. If Levis can put a few more targets in his hands, it could spell a big day for the explosive playmaker.
Jordan Addison (MIN, 10.2 Expected Points)
It’s been a rough season for Jordan Addison. His elite touchdown production (10) in 2023 has fallen off in a big way, as he’s on pace for just 6.8 touchdowns this season, and he’s averaging fewer targets per game this year (5.7) than he did in 2023 (6.4).
Addison topped 50 receiving yards just twice in his first seven games of the season but has had 54 or more yards in each of his last three games, which includes an 8-162-1 outing in Week 12 against the Bears. He’s averaging 7.7 targets/gm over that short stretch and now gets a Falcons defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game (39.9) to opposing receivers since Week 8.
This season, the Vikings have the third-highest pass rate over expected and could find themselves in a high-scoring affair against former teammate Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. Ranked by RotoPat as a fringe WR3/WR4 on the week, Addison could turn in another solid week in what is a plus matchup on paper.
Tight Ends
Week 13 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|David Njoku
|CLE
|32
|-5.8
|26.2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|23.3
|6.9
|30.2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|22.3
|-8.5
|13.8
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|21.3
|0
|21.3
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|20.1
|1.5
|21.6
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|18.3
|-3.8
|14.5
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|14.9
|-3.8
|11.1
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|13.8
|1.8
|15.6
|Cade Otton
|TB
|13
|-7
|6
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|12.6
|-2.9
|9.7
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|12.3
|2.5
|14.8
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|11.8
|0.9
|12.7
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|11.6
|7.2
|18.8
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|11.5
|1
|12.5
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|10.9
|6.2
|17.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|10.5
|-0.7
|9.8
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|10.4
|8.5
|18.9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|10
|3.8
|13.8
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|9.1
|-0.8
|8.3
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|8.7
|-0.1
|8.6
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|7.7
|2.6
|10.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|7.6
|4.9
|12.5
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|7.5
|2.9
|10.4
|Austin Hooper
|NE
|7.3
|6.9
|14.2
|Johnny Mundt
|MIN
|5.4
|4.8
|10.2
Pat Freiermuth (PIT, 11.6 Expected Points)
In Week 12 against the Browns, Pat Freiermuth caught all four of his targets for 59 yards. Since Week 8, the Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game (23.4) to opposing tight ends, although it’s worth noting they were on the receiving end of Taysom Hill’s 43.7-point outburst in Week 11.
Still, in a week where Mark Andrews and reliable streamers like Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz are on bye, Freiermuth makes for a nice pivot against a team he played well against just weeks ago. Freiermuth’s target volume has been disappointing this season. From Weeks 5-11, he saw three or fewer targets per game, but in his last two weeks, he’s averaged 5.5 targets/gm and has a 0.196 TPRR.
If Freiermuth isn’t your cup of tea, you can always take a shot on a Will Dissly bounce back after he saw just one target on 20 routes. Prior to last week’s disaster, Dissly had caught four or more passes in each of his last three games and his 0.23 TPRR since Week 6 ranks 12th amongst TEs (min. 30 targets)