Mariners at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 23

It’s Monday, June 23 and the Mariners (39-37) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (37-40). Bryan Woo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

Seattle is 3-3 over the last six games to follow up a three-game winning streak. The Mariners won the series, 2-1, over the Cubs with a 14-6 win on Sunday. Seattle scored 30 runs in that series to Chicago’s 20. This will be the fourth road game of a 10-game road trip for the Mariners.

Minnesota is coming off a reverse sweep against Milwaukee, losing all three games and being outscored 35-14. The Twins have dropped to 1-9 over the last 10 games and scored four or more runs in four of those games.

Seattle won the first series of the season between these two teams, 2-1, dropping the first game in the 10th inning, then winning the following night in the 11th before a 2-1 victory to wrap up the series. All three games were played close to the vest.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Twins

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: RSNW, MNNT, FS1

Odds for the Mariners at the Twins

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Mariners (-118), Twins (-101)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Bryan Woo vs. Bailey Ober

Mariners: Bryan Woo, (6-4, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hit Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Twins: Bailey Ober, (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Twins

The Twins have lost 13 of their last 16 games

Minnesota is 1-9 over the last 10 games

Seattle is 6-3 over the past 9 games

The Twins’ last 3 home games versus the Mariners have gone over the Total

It has been 3 games since the Twins last covered the Run Line

Minnesota has lost five straight when Bailey Ober pitches and is 8-7 overall this season

pitches and is 8-7 overall this season Seattle is 8-6 this season when Bryan Woo pitches

