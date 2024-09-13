 Skip navigation
Week 2 Expected Points: Kyren Williams still a bell cow back

  
Published September 13, 2024 09:06 AM
Parkinson, Robinson will fill Nacua's void
September 12, 2024 06:13 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter evaluate which Rams pass catcher will see an uptick in targets after Puka Nacua's injury, Kyren Williams' big Week 1 and more.

Last season, I published a weekly expected points article right here at Rotoworld and touched on some players whose expected fantasy points suggested there was more to be had than their final line for the week. For example, Jaleel McLaughlin, who finished Week 1 as the RB36 in PPR leagues with 7.8 fantasy points, was the RB26 in expected fantasy points, thanks in part to solid opportunities in the passing game.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

On a normal week, I would do a full write up of a handful of players I like at each position based on expected fantasy points. This week, however, is thankfully not a “normal” week by life standards, as my wife and I have welcomed our first child into the family. Everyone is doing great. With that said, the expected points from Week 1 for 50 RBs, 50 WRs, and 15 TEs can be found below. I look forward to taking a more in-depth look at expected points ahead of Week 3!

Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.

Running Backs

Week 1 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Joe MixonHOU24.22.626.8
Alvin KamaraNO20.11.922.0
Jahmyr GibbsDET19.9-2.517.4
De’Von AchaneMIA19.63.423.0
Rhamondre StevensonNE18.92.721.6
Saquon BarkleyPHI18.814.433.2
Breece HallNYJ18.41.920.3
Rachaad WhiteTB18.4-1.816.6
Kyren WilliamsLAR18.1-3.714.4
Jerome FordCLE17.61.318.9
Jordan MasonSF17.44.822.2
Josh JacobsGB17.1-4.712.4
James ConnerARI16.72.619.3
Bijan RobinsonATL15.70.416.1
James CookBUF14.9-1.613.3
Brian Robinson JrWAS14.83.117.9
Kenneth Walker IIISEA14.44.518.9
Isiah PachecoKC14.11.715.8
Najee HarrisPIT14.1-5.28.9
Justice HillBAL13.5-211.5
Jonathan TaylorIND13.5-2.710.8
Tony PollardTEN13.25.218.4
David MontgomeryDET13.23.116.3
Travis EtienneJAC12.21.713.9
Devin SingletaryNYG12.1-2.99.2
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN12-4.27.8
Aaron JonesMIN11.9718.9
Zack MossCIN11.1314.1
Alexander MattisonLV10.55.716.2
Ezekiel ElliottDAL10.32.612.9
JK DobbinsLAC10.212.722.9
Derrick HenryBAL10.10.510.6
Gus EdwardsLAC9-5.23.8
Zamir WhiteLV8.8-2.26.6
Ty ChandlerMIN8.5-1.37.2
Bucky IrvingTB8.41.29.6
Javonte WilliamsDEN7.9-4.63.3
Zach CharbonnetSEA7.84.312.1
Austin EkelerWAS7.42.810.2
Tyjae SpearsTEN70.27.2
D’Andre SwiftCHI6.9-1.95.0
Raheem MostertMIA6.8-2.93.9
Jamaal WilliamsNO6.55.612.1
Chase BrownCIN5.7-0.45.3
Emanuel WilsonGB5.61.26.8
Pierre Strong JrCLE5.5-0.55.0
Tank BigsbyJAC5.41.97.3
Rico DowdleDAL5.2-14.2
Tyrone Tracy JrNYG5-3.31.7
Miles SandersCAR4.4-2.22.2

Wide Receivers

Week 1 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Cooper KuppLAR40.3-8.332.0
Deebo SamuelSF22.2-3.518.7
Keenan AllenCHI20.5-13.66.9
Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG20-8.211.8
Garrett WilsonNYJ19.2-7.212.0
Courtland SuttonDEN19-11.27.8
Zay FlowersBAL18.8-7.711.1
CeeDee LambDAL17.7-4.113.6
Tyreek HillMIA16.49.626.0
Stefon DiggsHOU15.86.121.9
AJ BrownPHI15.77.222.9
Allen LazardNYJ15.511.426.9
Jameson WilliamsDET15.39.124.4
Amari CooperCLE15.1-11.53.6
Tank DellHOU14.7-5.88.9
Jerry JeudyCLE14-2.511.5
Rashee RiceKC13.53.817.3
Chris GodwinTB13.48.922.3
Greg DortchARI13.3-2.211.1
DJ MooreCHI13.2-3.210.0
Ladd McConkeyLAC13.11.814.9
Romeo DoubsGB12.8-3.89.0
Diontae JohnsonCAR12.7-8.83.9
George PickensPIT12.60.913.5
Josh ReynoldsDEN12.6-3.19.5
Mike EvansTB12.610.523.1
DeVonta SmithPHI12.4315.4
Devaughn VeleDEN12.3-0.411.9
Michael Pittman JrIND12.3-5.27.1
Demarcus RobinsonLAR12.1-3.98.2
Xavier LegetteCAR12-4.57.5
Justin JeffersonMIN11.74.215.9
Nico CollinsHOU11.7617.7
Brandin CooksDAL11.43.114.5
KJ OsbornNE11.2-6.15.1
Tyler JohnsonLAR11.21.712.9
Jayden ReedGB1122.133.1
Christian WatsonGB10.9-0.610.3
Malik NabersNYG10.90.711.6
Ray-Ray McCloudATL10.9-1.79.2
Amon-Ra St BrownDET10.7-6.44.3
Calvin RidleyTEN10.5-2.58.0
Tyler BoydTEN10.4-5.64.8
Tyler LockettSEA10.43.313.7
Andrei IosivasCIN9.8-4.25.6
Elijah MooreCLE9.5-5.63.9
Keon ColemanBUF9.4-0.39.1
Davante AdamsLV9.11.810.9
Jauan JenningsSF92.411.4
Ja’Marr ChaseCIN8.93.312.2

Tight Ends

Week 1 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Isaiah LikelyBAL20.25.926.1
Trey McBrideARI15.8-7.88.0
Brock BowersLV11.40.411.8
Jake FergusonDAL9.8-5.34.5
Sam LaPortaDET9-0.58.5
Kyle PittsATL8.13.511.6
Foster MoreauNO86.314.3
George KittleSF808
David NjokuCLE7.50.98.4
Dallas GoedertPHI7.4-0.37.1
Mike GesickiCIN7.1-2.34.8
Jordan AkinsCLE6.9-1.25.7
Colby ParkinsonLAR6.52.28.7
Noah FantSEA6.3-3.23.1
Evan EngramJAC6.3-4.81.5