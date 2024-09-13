Week 2 Expected Points: Kyren Williams still a bell cow back

Last season, I published a weekly expected points article right here at Rotoworld and touched on some players whose expected fantasy points suggested there was more to be had than their final line for the week. For example, Jaleel McLaughlin, who finished Week 1 as the RB36 in PPR leagues with 7.8 fantasy points, was the RB26 in expected fantasy points, thanks in part to solid opportunities in the passing game.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

On a normal week, I would do a full write up of a handful of players I like at each position based on expected fantasy points. This week, however, is thankfully not a “normal” week by life standards, as my wife and I have welcomed our first child into the family. Everyone is doing great. With that said, the expected points from Week 1 for 50 RBs, 50 WRs, and 15 TEs can be found below. I look forward to taking a more in-depth look at expected points ahead of Week 3!

Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.

Running Backs

Week 1 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Joe Mixon HOU 24.2 2.6 26.8 Alvin Kamara NO 20.1 1.9 22.0 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 19.9 -2.5 17.4 De’Von Achane MIA 19.6 3.4 23.0 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 18.9 2.7 21.6 Saquon Barkley PHI 18.8 14.4 33.2 Breece Hall NYJ 18.4 1.9 20.3 Rachaad White TB 18.4 -1.8 16.6 Kyren Williams LAR 18.1 -3.7 14.4 Jerome Ford CLE 17.6 1.3 18.9 Jordan Mason SF 17.4 4.8 22.2 Josh Jacobs GB 17.1 -4.7 12.4 James Conner ARI 16.7 2.6 19.3 Bijan Robinson ATL 15.7 0.4 16.1 James Cook BUF 14.9 -1.6 13.3 Brian Robinson Jr WAS 14.8 3.1 17.9 Kenneth Walker III SEA 14.4 4.5 18.9 Isiah Pacheco KC 14.1 1.7 15.8 Najee Harris PIT 14.1 -5.2 8.9 Justice Hill BAL 13.5 -2 11.5 Jonathan Taylor IND 13.5 -2.7 10.8 Tony Pollard TEN 13.2 5.2 18.4 David Montgomery DET 13.2 3.1 16.3 Travis Etienne JAC 12.2 1.7 13.9 Devin Singletary NYG 12.1 -2.9 9.2 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 12 -4.2 7.8 Aaron Jones MIN 11.9 7 18.9 Zack Moss CIN 11.1 3 14.1 Alexander Mattison LV 10.5 5.7 16.2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 10.3 2.6 12.9 JK Dobbins LAC 10.2 12.7 22.9 Derrick Henry BAL 10.1 0.5 10.6 Gus Edwards LAC 9 -5.2 3.8 Zamir White LV 8.8 -2.2 6.6 Ty Chandler MIN 8.5 -1.3 7.2 Bucky Irving TB 8.4 1.2 9.6 Javonte Williams DEN 7.9 -4.6 3.3 Zach Charbonnet SEA 7.8 4.3 12.1 Austin Ekeler WAS 7.4 2.8 10.2 Tyjae Spears TEN 7 0.2 7.2 D’Andre Swift CHI 6.9 -1.9 5.0 Raheem Mostert MIA 6.8 -2.9 3.9 Jamaal Williams NO 6.5 5.6 12.1 Chase Brown CIN 5.7 -0.4 5.3 Emanuel Wilson GB 5.6 1.2 6.8 Pierre Strong Jr CLE 5.5 -0.5 5.0 Tank Bigsby JAC 5.4 1.9 7.3 Rico Dowdle DAL 5.2 -1 4.2 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG 5 -3.3 1.7 Miles Sanders CAR 4.4 -2.2 2.2

Wide Receivers

Week 1 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Cooper Kupp LAR 40.3 -8.3 32.0 Deebo Samuel SF 22.2 -3.5 18.7 Keenan Allen CHI 20.5 -13.6 6.9 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 20 -8.2 11.8 Garrett Wilson NYJ 19.2 -7.2 12.0 Courtland Sutton DEN 19 -11.2 7.8 Zay Flowers BAL 18.8 -7.7 11.1 CeeDee Lamb DAL 17.7 -4.1 13.6 Tyreek Hill MIA 16.4 9.6 26.0 Stefon Diggs HOU 15.8 6.1 21.9 AJ Brown PHI 15.7 7.2 22.9 Allen Lazard NYJ 15.5 11.4 26.9 Jameson Williams DET 15.3 9.1 24.4 Amari Cooper CLE 15.1 -11.5 3.6 Tank Dell HOU 14.7 -5.8 8.9 Jerry Jeudy CLE 14 -2.5 11.5 Rashee Rice KC 13.5 3.8 17.3 Chris Godwin TB 13.4 8.9 22.3 Greg Dortch ARI 13.3 -2.2 11.1 DJ Moore CHI 13.2 -3.2 10.0 Ladd McConkey LAC 13.1 1.8 14.9 Romeo Doubs GB 12.8 -3.8 9.0 Diontae Johnson CAR 12.7 -8.8 3.9 George Pickens PIT 12.6 0.9 13.5 Josh Reynolds DEN 12.6 -3.1 9.5 Mike Evans TB 12.6 10.5 23.1 DeVonta Smith PHI 12.4 3 15.4 Devaughn Vele DEN 12.3 -0.4 11.9 Michael Pittman Jr IND 12.3 -5.2 7.1 Demarcus Robinson LAR 12.1 -3.9 8.2 Xavier Legette CAR 12 -4.5 7.5 Justin Jefferson MIN 11.7 4.2 15.9 Nico Collins HOU 11.7 6 17.7 Brandin Cooks DAL 11.4 3.1 14.5 KJ Osborn NE 11.2 -6.1 5.1 Tyler Johnson LAR 11.2 1.7 12.9 Jayden Reed GB 11 22.1 33.1 Christian Watson GB 10.9 -0.6 10.3 Malik Nabers NYG 10.9 0.7 11.6 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL 10.9 -1.7 9.2 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 10.7 -6.4 4.3 Calvin Ridley TEN 10.5 -2.5 8.0 Tyler Boyd TEN 10.4 -5.6 4.8 Tyler Lockett SEA 10.4 3.3 13.7 Andrei Iosivas CIN 9.8 -4.2 5.6 Elijah Moore CLE 9.5 -5.6 3.9 Keon Coleman BUF 9.4 -0.3 9.1 Davante Adams LV 9.1 1.8 10.9 Jauan Jennings SF 9 2.4 11.4 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 8.9 3.3 12.2

Tight Ends

Week 1 Expected Points