Premier League: Matchweek 2 Betting Power Rankings

These are not your typical power rankings.

Of course, I don’t think Tottenham are a better team than Manchester City.

Still, if I’m being honest, I am more excited to place a bet in the Tottenham v. Manchester United match than a bet in Manchester City v. Newcastle. That’s precisely what excites me about these power rankings.

My goal is to find the most profitable angle and attack it. These power rankings will help with that. It will consist of the best teams to bet on with information that should help you consider which wagers to make during the week.

Movin’ on Up - Brighton

Betting the Premier League is like a game of Chutes and Ladders. It’s Brighton who move up the ladder to the fourth spot. The bet I like for them is their team total over 1.5 goals (-120). Brighton are a team who should cover their goal total against bottom-half teams more times than not this season. With their attacking style and always looking to play on the front foot, Brighton are a team who will always have x G. Roberto De Zerbi has Brighton playing like a top-six club with top-four upside.

This week they play a Wolves side who, at times, were stout defensively but should have their handful against this Brighton team. Brighton had no issues against Wolves, both home and away scoring a combined nine goals. Look for Brighton to continue climbing the power rankings as the books continue to undervalue them.

