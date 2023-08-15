With the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season in the books, we have already learned quite a bit about what lies ahead.

But there is also plenty more to learn.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Week 1. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 1

The strugglers

20. Luton Town

19. Sheffield United

18. Nottingham Forest

17. West Ham

16. Bournemouth

We all know new boys Luton and Sheffield United are going to struggle this season but that was underlined this weekend. Luton were overwhelmed in their defeat at Brighton and were battling to keep the eventual 4-1 scoreline down. Sheffield United struggled to create and Crystal Palace did a job on them fairly easily. Nottingham Forest woke up for 10 minutes at Arsenal and looked dangerous but were woeful for the rest of the game, while both West Ham and Bournemouth showed why they may struggle this season as they drew 1-1 on the South Coast.

The slow starters

15. Burnley

14. Crystal Palace

13. Everton

12. Manchester United

11. Aston Villa

This is a weird group. Burnley were very good for spells against Man City but were punished ruthlessly. Palace got the job done in a tricky away assignment and Everton played well but couldn’t finish and were punished at home against Fulham. As for Manchester United, they were very lucky to beat Wolves at home and Aston Villa were exceptional in the first 55 minutes against Newcastle but then ran out of steam in a big way.

The promising bunch

10. Wolves

9. Fulham

8. Brentford

7. Tottenham

6. Liverpool

Wolves set a new record for the most shots attempted by an opposition team at Man United (23) and somehow didn’t get a late penalty as they deserved at least a point from their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Whatever Gary O’Neil did in his first few days in charge worked superbly. Fulham hung in there at Everton and then had a 10 minute blitz in the second half which won them the game. Brentford and Tottenham both went for it in a great 2-2 draw which showed they both need their new defensive players to settle in quickly. As for Liverpool, their need for a new defensive midfielder was clear for all to see as they had chances to win it at Chelsea but could have easily lost it too.

The leading lights

5. Brighton

4. Chelsea

3. Newcastle

2. Arsenal

1. Manchester City

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls swarmed Luton in a big home win, while Chelsea impressed against Liverpool under Mauricio Pochettino as he also his new holding midfielder and he has extra time to work on the training ground with no European action as he seeks the right balance. Chelsea will keep getting better. Newcastle blew Villa away in the second half of their 5-1 win as new signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes slotted straight in. Arsenal were excellent for the first hour of their 2-1 win against Forest but then backed off it and were nearly made to pay. Manchester City were Manchester City against Burnley: they won 3-0 with minimum fuss and only had problems when they started to get bored and played the ball around too much at the back.