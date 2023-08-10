 Skip navigation
Everton vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Everton host Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday as the Toffees aim to kick on after just surviving relegation in each of the last two Premier League campaigns.

Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
August 8, 2023 12:30 PM
The 2 Robbies assess the challenges facing Sean Dyche and Everton after the Toffees barely survived their race against relegation last season.

Sean Dyche has had limited resources to work with this summer but given the turnaround he led after arriving at Everton last season, you would expect them to be closer towards the top 10 than the relegation zone.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva has had a tumultuous summer with big injuries impacting his squad (Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Joao Palhinha) plus star striker and captain Aleksandar Mitrovic wanting to leave for Saudi Arabia.

Below is everything you need for the clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (August 12)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Updates
What they’re saying - Sean Dyche
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Sean Dyche discusses his aims for Everton this season:

“Our aim is to be better this season than the last, well, the last couple of seasons. In my time here we have done enough good work to make sure we stayed in the division, that was the biggest challenge,” Dyche said.

“From there, can we take some of the stuff we have learnt from that forward and improve? I have confidence we can do that. Having a preseason with the players, a few came in late due to internationals and a couple of injuries but generally, having a preseason with them [helps]. Hopefully, rubbing off more of what we want from them.

“Plus, some of the things that I think are important. The truth of it will be when the whistle blows but so far during preseason, it’s been a pretty solid preseason with some good performances and a good energy and belief in what we are doing. We want that to go into the first game, and beyond.”

Fulham team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Influential midfielder Joao Palhinha is recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered in preseason and is expected to be back in a few weeks’ time.

Andreas Pereira is close to returning too as he needs match fitness after fracturing his ankle. Tom Cairney has suffered a hamstring injury and is a doubt.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is unlikely to feature given his desire to leave Fulham so new signing Raul Jimenez may start up top for the Cottagers.

Everton team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Everton almost have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back fit and when that happens it will be a huge boost for Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil (ankle) and Seamus Coleman (knee) are out injured, while Dele Alli is continuing his recovery from injury and getting the support he needs from Everton for the issues he revealed he is facing off the pitch.

New signing Arnaut Danjuma and key defender James Tarkowski should be fit to feature.