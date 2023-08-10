Everton vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Everton host Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday as the Toffees aim to kick on after just surviving relegation in each of the last two Premier League campaigns.

Sean Dyche has had limited resources to work with this summer but given the turnaround he led after arriving at Everton last season, you would expect them to be closer towards the top 10 than the relegation zone.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva has had a tumultuous summer with big injuries impacting his squad (Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Joao Palhinha) plus star striker and captain Aleksandar Mitrovic wanting to leave for Saudi Arabia.

Below is everything you need for the clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (August 12)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium