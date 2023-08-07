Burnley vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Burnley host Manchester City in the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor on Friday and all eyes will be on Vincent Kompany.
The Man City legend led Burnley to a hugely impressive title in the Championship last season as they bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Now comes the even bigger challenge: can they stay there playing the same brand of expansive, Man City-esque, football?
As for Pep Guardiola and his historic treble winners from last season, they have added two key pieces in Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic over the summer and despite their defeat on penalty kicks to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley, confidence is high heading into the new campaign.
Below is everything you need for this clash and we will be on-site at Turf Moor for the first game of the new season.
How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City live, stream link, time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (August 11)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com
Pep Guardiola on Man City’s performance in their defeat on penalty kicks to Arsenal in the Community Shield:
“The team behaved unbelievably. In the second half, the last minutes, attacking players were there and they pushed a lot and it’s normal. We are not the NBA that when you finish you have three months off to recover. Not here, especially here. In good seasons or bad seasons it didn’t happen.
“You have to adapt and that’s why I’m surprised how good we behaved. We faced an extraordinary team. It happened last season and it happened again. We were close and we are a little bit disappointed for the final result but it’s football.
“If you can’t win you can bring minutes to the players and I’m thinking of Friday, when we are going to Burnley to play.”
The only injury issue for Burnley is Michael Obafemi being out, as the Republic of Ireland international suffered a hamstring injury and has undergone surgery.
It will be intriguing to see how many new signings feature as the likes of Nathan Redmond, Jacob Brunn Larsen and Zeki Amdouni will bring plenty of excitement to their attack.
New signing Josko Gvardiol could some straight in to make his Man City debut, as the Croatian center back is a huge addition and will add even more steel to City’s already rock-solid defensive unit. Nathan Ake is a slight doubt but that is City’s only injury issue heading into this game.
It will be intriguing to watch Cole Palmer this season as he looks ready to step into the team and become a regular given the departure of Riyad Mahrez, while Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva will also do battle for the other starting spots in the attacking midfield area.
And, of course, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland will lead the charge going forward and in midfield Mateo Kovacic should be a key piece this season as he will look to slot straight in for Ilkay Gundogan after the latter departed for Barcelona this summer.