Burnley vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Burnley host Manchester City in the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor on Friday and all eyes will be on Vincent Kompany.

The Man City legend led Burnley to a hugely impressive title in the Championship last season as they bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Now comes the even bigger challenge: can they stay there playing the same brand of expansive, Man City-esque, football?

As for Pep Guardiola and his historic treble winners from last season, they have added two key pieces in Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic over the summer and despite their defeat on penalty kicks to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley, confidence is high heading into the new campaign.

Below is everything you need for this clash and we will be on-site at Turf Moor for the first game of the new season.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City live, stream link, time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (August 11)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

