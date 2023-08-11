 Skip navigation
Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
AUTO: JUL 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Saturday Indianapolis Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc2bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland doubles Man City’s lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kevin De Bruyne injured early in Burnley vs Manchester City

  
Published August 11, 2023 03:50 PM

The Premier League’s serial assist king is on the shelf after just 24 minutes of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Man City captain Kevin de Bruyne hobbled off the pitch with another injury issue and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

[ MORE: PST’s big 2023-24 season predictions post ]

The injury gets in the way of a stop-start but still comfortable-enough first half at Turf Moor, where City leads 2-0 through an Erling Haaland brace.

De Bruyne was being eased into the new season after his injury in the Champions League final, as he acknowledged after that game that he had not been 100% for most of the second half of last season.

De Bruyne walked around the pitch and to the changing rooms after being subbed off and looked upset. Hopefully it’s not the same ailment that kept him from being at his best — though still better than most players — for much of last season.

Our Joe Prince-Wright is live from Turf Moor. Follow his updates from the opening match of the season, here.