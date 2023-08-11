Kevin De Bruyne injured early in Burnley vs Manchester City

The Premier League’s serial assist king is on the shelf after just 24 minutes of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Man City captain Kevin de Bruyne hobbled off the pitch with another injury issue and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

The injury gets in the way of a stop-start but still comfortable-enough first half at Turf Moor, where City leads 2-0 through an Erling Haaland brace.

De Bruyne was being eased into the new season after his injury in the Champions League final, as he acknowledged after that game that he had not been 100% for most of the second half of last season.

De Bruyne walked around the pitch and to the changing rooms after being subbed off and looked upset. Hopefully it’s not the same ailment that kept him from being at his best — though still better than most players — for much of last season.

