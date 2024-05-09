Josh Brewer out as Georgia women’s golf coach as search for replacement underway

After 12 seasons leading Georgia’s women’s golf program, Josh Brewer is out as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The announcement was made Thursday by Georgia’s director of athletics, Josh Brooks.

“I sincerely thank Josh Brewer for his 12 years leading our women’s golf team,” Brooks said in a statement. “We feel it is in the best interest of our program to move in a different direction. We wish Josh all the best and appreciate the time he has spent here at the University of Georgia.”

During his tenure, Brewer guided Georgia to 10 NCAA regional appearances and four trips to the NCAA Championship. In 2022, the Bulldogs advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship for the first time. Of Georgia’s 16 tournament wins under Brewer, three were NCAA regional titles.

Earlier this week, the Bulldogs failed to qualify for nationals, finishing sixth at the NCAA Auburn Regional.

Georgia said a search for Brewer’s replacement will begin immediately.