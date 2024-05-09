 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Theo%20Pourchaire%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20James%20Black_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100216.jpg
Théo Pourchaire gets the No. 6 IndyCar ride for Arrow McLaren
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship tee times: Round 2 at Quail Hollow
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws ahead of first round at Wells Fargo Championship

Top Clips

for_mpx.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Falcons, Raiders stun themselves
KnicksPacers.jpg
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgaregionaltraditionhl_240509.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, early Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Theo%20Pourchaire%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20James%20Black_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100216.jpg
Théo Pourchaire gets the No. 6 IndyCar ride for Arrow McLaren
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship tee times: Round 2 at Quail Hollow
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws ahead of first round at Wells Fargo Championship

Top Clips

for_mpx.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Falcons, Raiders stun themselves
KnicksPacers.jpg
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgaregionaltraditionhl_240509.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, early Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Brewer out as Georgia women’s golf coach as search for replacement underway

  
Published May 9, 2024 04:52 PM

After 12 seasons leading Georgia’s women’s golf program, Josh Brewer is out as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The announcement was made Thursday by Georgia’s director of athletics, Josh Brooks.

“I sincerely thank Josh Brewer for his 12 years leading our women’s golf team,” Brooks said in a statement. “We feel it is in the best interest of our program to move in a different direction. We wish Josh all the best and appreciate the time he has spent here at the University of Georgia.”

During his tenure, Brewer guided Georgia to 10 NCAA regional appearances and four trips to the NCAA Championship. In 2022, the Bulldogs advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship for the first time. Of Georgia’s 16 tournament wins under Brewer, three were NCAA regional titles.

Earlier this week, the Bulldogs failed to qualify for nationals, finishing sixth at the NCAA Auburn Regional.

Georgia said a search for Brewer’s replacement will begin immediately.