Brighton vs Luton Town: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

2023-24 will be a season of unforgettable firsts for both Brighton and Luton Town, as they prepare to kick off the Premier League season at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

For Brighton, finishing 6th last season means Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be competing in Europe — the Europa League, to be exact — for the first time in club history. The Seagulls will look quite different from the side that defied the odds and entertained the world, with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ($44 million - Liverpool), goalkeeper Robert Sanchez ($32 million - Chelsea) and center back Levi Colwill (end of loan - Chelsea) all departing since last season ended. Midfield superstar Moises Caicedo could be next to go before the weekend rolls around, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly nearing agreements to sign the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international. Money has been spent as well, with forward Joao Pedro (club-record $38 million - Watford) and center back Igor ($22 million - Fiorentina) already arriving, perhaps soon to be joined by 2022 World Cup star, midfielder Mohammed Kudus (fee reportedly $44 million - Ajax).

Luton, on the other hand, will make their Premier League debut when the whistle blows down on the south coast. 10 years ago, the Hatters were in non-League football, the fifth division in England. Manager Rob Edwards knows it will be an uphill battle all season, with Luton favorites to be relegated. “We want to have a go,” he said ahead of the season. “Why would we just roll over and give the opposition the game they want? In the Premier League there is a lot of order, and I want to bring a little bit of chaos to that and do things our way.”

