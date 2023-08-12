 Skip navigation
Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Opening weekend of the Premier League season sees Harry Kane-less Tottenham head to west London to face Brentford.

Transfer news roundup: Will Kane make Bayern move?
August 3, 2023 02:25 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dive into the latest transfer news and rumors, from Tottenham's negotiations with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane to Rasmus Hojlund's all-but-completed move to Manchester.

The post-Harry Kane era is set to begin at Tottenham on Sunday, when Ange Postecoglu makes his Spurs debut on a tricky trip to west London, Brentford also find themselves in a period of transition.

After scoring 280 goals for his boyhood club, including 213 in the Premier League, Tottenham’s record scorer and arguably the greatest player in club history has left for Bayern Munich. Now, Postecoglu must pick up the pieces and breathe new life into the club just 48 hours from his debut. The Australian’s first order of business will seemingly be to re-institute an exciting, attacking brand of football sorely missed by supporters in recent seasons under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. Spurs will play much quicker from end to end under Postecoglu, who guided Celtic to a domestic treble in Scotland last season, with Richarlison in a center forward role much more suited to his skill set. James Maddison will provide goals from midfield as well after joining from relegated Leicester for $57 million this summer.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank can perhaps understand Postecoglu’s plight as well as anyone, with Bees talisman Ivan Toney banned and unable to play until Jan. 16, 2024 (betting suspension). Only Kane and some guy name Haaland scored more goals than Toney (20) last season after he bagged an even dozen first time up in the Premier League. Bryan Mbeumo scored nine goals and assisted eight more last season, though much of his production was loosely (or directly) tied to Toney. Yoane Wissa scored seven times himself, and Kevin Schade’s loan was made a permanent transfer ($28 million) despite the fact he didn’t score last season (17 appearances, 8 starts).

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (August 13)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Team news - Tottenham
By
Andy Edwards
  

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Bryan Gil (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Tanguy Ndombele (undisclosed), Fraser Forster (back)
Team news - Brentford
By
Andy Edwards
  

Brentford injuries

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Mbeumo (thigh), Christian Norgaard (calf), Frank Onyeka (undisclosed)