Reports: Bayern Munich agree $110 million deal to sign Harry Kane

Multiple reports state that Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane.

A report from David Ornstein, plus our partners at Sky in Germany, say that Bayern have agreed to pay Tottenham over $110 million for Kane.

Kane, 30, is out of contract at Tottenham next summer and can start talks with any non-European team from January 1, 2024 about signing as a free agent from July 1, 2024.

But it appears Bayern Munich are determined to get Kane now and the German giants have pushed all summer long to sign the England captain.

Does this move make sense for Tottenham, Kane?

Now that a deal has reportedly been agreed between the clubs, all eyes turn to Kane.

Does he want to move to Germany? Is he okay with putting his pursuit of becoming the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer on hold for a few seasons?

With Tottenham unwilling to sell Kane to a direct Premier League rival this summer, a move abroad is his only option unless he wants to stay at Spurs this season and leave on a free next summer.

That could be Kane’s plan but previous reports suggested that Tottenham’s ownership have told chairman Daniel Levy that Kane has to be sold this summer unless a new contract can be agreed.

If Kane wants this move to Bayern then he will head there for a few years, score tons of goals, win a few trophies and he can then head back to another Premier League team at the age of 32 and still have plenty of time to set the all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Right now, it’s probably best for Harry Kane to move to Bayern Munich and leave the club he’s been at since the age of 11.