Newcastle vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

The UEFA Champions League beckons for Newcastle United this season, but first Eddie Howe’s Magpies will kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign when Aston Villa visit St. James’ Park on Saturday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Last season was hardly a disappointment for Aston Villa either, as they finished 7th and qualified for the Europa Conference League after Unai Emery took over from Steven Gerrard in November. Only Manchester City (57), Arsenal (53), Manchester United (52) and Liverpool (51) picked up more points than Aston Villa (49) following Emery’s appointment. $108 million later, and sights have been set even higher at Aston Villa, with winger Moussa Diaby ($67 million), center back Pau Torres ($41 million) and midfield playmaker Youri Tielemans (free transfer) joining an already talent-laden squad this summer.

Newcastle have proven themselves anything but satisfied with simply reaching the Champions League, and they have $177 million worth of receipts to prove it. So far, midfielder Sandro Tonali ($76 million), winger Harvey Barnes ($50 million) and right back Tino Livramento ($44 million) have been signed to build a deeper squad capable of competing on multiple fronts. Last season, only 10 outfield players made 20 or more starts for Newcastle, with seven over 30 and four starting 35 times or more. Rest and rotation will be required this time around, as the Magpies chase their first major trophy in 68 years (1955 FA Cup).

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET, Saturday (August 12)

TV channel: NBC

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com