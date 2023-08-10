 Skip navigation
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Opening weekend of the Premier League season sees newly promoted Sheffield United host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season
August 8, 2023 11:48 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their predictions ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season, including the title race, relegation and individual honors.

Sheffield United will make their Premier League return when Crystal Palace visit Bramall Lane on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Blades needed two seasons to win promotion from the Championship, but they are back after finishing second behind Burnley last campaign. There are a few key players to replace, though, with leading scorer Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille, $26 million), captain Billy Sharp (contract expired) and standout midfielder Sander Berge (Burnley, $19 million) all departing this window. An American, 25-year-old center back Auston Trusty, was signed from Arsenal for $6 million this summer.

Roy Hodgson is back for another season as Crystal Palace manager after taking over in March and ending up with an 11th-place finish. Another familiar (and beloved) face is gone, though, after Wilfried Zaha joined Galatasaray on a free transfer this summer. Hodgson must now replace the club’s all-time leader in Premier League goals, assists and appearances, as well as captain Luka Milivojevic, whose contract also expired. To make the next few weeks even more complicated, star winger Michael Olise, who is already set to miss the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, has been heavily linked with a move to either Manchester City or Chelsea. Forward Matheus Franca has also been ruled out for the opener after signing from Flamengo for $33 million last week.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 12)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Crystal Palace
By
Andy Edwards
  

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (thigh), Matheus Franca (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrick Mitchell (thigh), Will Hughes (knee)
Team news - Sheffield United
By
Andy Edwards
  

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee), Ismaila Coulibaly (knee), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver Norwood (head), Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (groin)