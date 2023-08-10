Bournemouth vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

West Ham, the reigning Europa Conference League champions, will travel to the south coast to battle Bournemouth as Andoni Iraola makes his Cherries debut on Premier League opening weekend.

The Hammers made their run to European glory while simultaneously flirting with (and narrowly avoiding) relegation from the Premier League last season. David Moyes remains West Ham manager ahead of the 2023-24 season, largely because he delivered the club’s first trophy in 43 years. Did competing continentally cause West Ham to struggle domestically? Perhaps, but no rest for the wicked with Europa League on the docket this season. Declan Rice has gone ($133 million, to Arsenal), but the signings of Edson Alvarez, Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse are reportedly imminent.

This time around, the managerial change at Bournemouth was perhaps unexpected, as Gary O’Neil, who guided the Cherries to an unlikely escape from relegation after initially being appointed as interim boss, was fired in June. Iraola looks set to benefit from increased investment by Bournemouth’s new owners, as they hit $90 million spent this summer. Ivorian international midfielder Hamad Traore was signed to be the star of the bunch at $26 million, from Sassuolo. Meanwhile, Norwich right back Max Aarons is reportedly close to completing a $15-million move to Vitality Stadium.

