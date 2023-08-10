 Skip navigation
Top News

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title
Raisel Iglesias
Saves and Steals: Iglesias on the Rise
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mdtagovailoaintv_230809.jpg
Maryland QB Tagovailoa maturing as a leader
nbc_cfb_illbielemaintv_230809.jpg
Illinois HC Bielema discusses tradition and legacy
nbc_cfb_indtomallenintv_230809.jpg
Indiana HC Allen talks QB competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bournemouth vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Opening weekend of the Premier League season sees Bournemouth host reigning Europa Conference League champions West Ham on Saturday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season
August 8, 2023 11:48 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their predictions ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season, including the title race, relegation and individual honors.

West Ham, the reigning Europa Conference League champions, will travel to the south coast to battle Bournemouth as Andoni Iraola makes his Cherries debut on Premier League opening weekend.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Hammers made their run to European glory while simultaneously flirting with (and narrowly avoiding) relegation from the Premier League last season. David Moyes remains West Ham manager ahead of the 2023-24 season, largely because he delivered the club’s first trophy in 43 years. Did competing continentally cause West Ham to struggle domestically? Perhaps, but no rest for the wicked with Europa League on the docket this season. Declan Rice has gone ($133 million, to Arsenal), but the signings of Edson Alvarez, Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse are reportedly imminent.

This time around, the managerial change at Bournemouth was perhaps unexpected, as Gary O’Neil, who guided the Cherries to an unlikely escape from relegation after initially being appointed as interim boss, was fired in June. Iraola looks set to benefit from increased investment by Bournemouth’s new owners, as they hit $90 million spent this summer. Ivorian international midfielder Hamad Traore was signed to be the star of the bunch at $26 million, from Sassuolo. Meanwhile, Norwich right back Max Aarons is reportedly close to completing a $15-million move to Vitality Stadium.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 12)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - West Ham
By
Andy Edwards
  

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (undisclosed)
Team news - Bournemouth
By
Andy Edwards
  

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (undisclosed), Lloyd Smith (undisclosed), Adam Smith (undisclosed), Ryan Christie (undisclosed)