Manchester United vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, start time, team news

Manchester United begins what it hopes will be a Premier League title charge when it welcomes uncertain Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network, online via NBCSports.com ).

Erik ten Hag led United back to the Champions League in his first season in charge of the club and the former Ajax man got reinforcements this summer with Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana joining up (and, perhaps, Jonny Evans).

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Wolves, meanwhile, have lost so so much this summer including the man meant to mastermind their rise back to Europe. Julen Lopetegui left the club last week after falling out with the club over transfers, and Bournemouth hero Gary O’Neil takes the reins of a club that sold Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, and Raul Jimenez this summer.

Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, and Diego Costa are also gone, and Matt Doherty in the only truly new name to arrive at the Molineux.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Monday (August 14)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

