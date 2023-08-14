Manchester United vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, start time, team news
Erik ten Hag begins a Premier League title charge when Man Utd hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United begins what it hopes will be a Premier League title charge when it welcomes uncertain Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network, online via NBCSports.com).
Erik ten Hag led United back to the Champions League in his first season in charge of the club and the former Ajax man got reinforcements this summer with Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana joining up (and, perhaps, Jonny Evans).
Wolves, meanwhile, have lost so so much this summer including the man meant to mastermind their rise back to Europe. Julen Lopetegui left the club last week after falling out with the club over transfers, and Bournemouth hero Gary O’Neil takes the reins of a club that sold Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, and Raul Jimenez this summer.
Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, and Diego Costa are also gone, and Matt Doherty in the only truly new name to arrive at the Molineux.
How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 3pm ET, Monday (August 14)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium
Gone are Fred, Anthony Elanga, and David De Gea. Harry Maguire may soon follow with West Ham awaiting the center back’s decision.
Enter Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana. Hojlund’s back injury could keep him from making a debut, while Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Dean Henderson, Amad Diallo, and Kobbie Mainoo are out through injury.
The midfield awaits reinforcements but should be fine as long as Casemiro’s standing in front of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.
New captain Bruno Fernandes will like his passing options as Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Mount, and Hojlund all could feature for manager Erik ten Hag.
The good news for Gary O’Neil is he does have a healthy squad.
Captain Max Kilman has a new contract extension as he and goalkeeper Jose Sa may be very important to the club’s hopes to avoid a relegation fight.
There’s still a lot of talent in the squad, and O’Neil will have to flex a different sort of tactical acumen than the one that helped beat up opponents last season at Bournemouth.
Sasa Kalajdzic’s return shows plenty of good attackers in the fray, as Matheus Cunha, Hee-chan Hawng, Daniel Podence, and Pedro Neto have all flexed their muscles in the Premier League, but there will be big questions asked of the midfield without Neves and Moutinho.