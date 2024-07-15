 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

11/07/16 THE OPEN WARM UP.ROYAL TROON.A general view of the clubhouse at Royal Troon
The Open: Weather forecast for Royal Troon calls for ‘unsettled conditions’ come Thursday
Cooper Kupp
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
2024 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240715.jpg
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
nbc_dps_brunsonnewdeal_240715.jpg
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
nbc_golf_accrd3_240714.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

11/07/16 THE OPEN WARM UP.ROYAL TROON.A general view of the clubhouse at Royal Troon
The Open: Weather forecast for Royal Troon calls for ‘unsettled conditions’ come Thursday
Cooper Kupp
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
2024 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240715.jpg
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
nbc_dps_brunsonnewdeal_240715.jpg
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
nbc_golf_accrd3_240714.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Fantasy-Life-x-Rotoworld-Draft-Guide-1920x1080-vPromo3.png

It’s draft season and the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is now available exclusively through a new partnership with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life.

A FantasyLife+ subscription provides both the Rotoworld and Fantasy Life Draft Guides, along with award-winning Fantasy, Betting & DFS tools, including 15 ranking sets, projections, league sync and a mock draft simulator to help you dominate the draft and the competition all season long.

Buy today and enjoy the best draft content from the two biggest names in fantasy football.

Subscribe to FantasyLife+ today!

Here’s what you’ll get with a FantasyLife+ subscription:

Tier 1 ($3.33 / month) *Tier 2 ($8.33 / month) *

Fantasy Tools

Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide

✔️

✔️

Customized Rankings

✔️

✔️

Tiers

✔️

✔️

Draft Champion

✔️

✔️

Start / Sit

✔️

✔️

Rate My Draft

✔️

✔️

Keeper Tool

✔️

✔️

Fantasy Life Draft Guide

✔️

✔️

League Sync

✔️

Projections

✔️

Data Suite (Powered by PFF)

✔️

Utilization Report

✔️

Waiver Tool

✔️

Betting Tools

Game Models

✔️

NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB Prop Models

✔️

Trends

✔️

Projections

✔️

Touchdown Tool

✔️

QB Spread Value

✔️

DFS Tools

Player Projections - NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

✔️

Ownership Projections - NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

✔️

NFL Cash Game Ownership Projections

✔️

NFL Single Entry Ownership Projections

✔️

NFL GPP Ownership Projections

✔️

NFL Showdown Ownership Projections

✔️

Pick-Em Builder and Model

✔️

Best Ball Tools

Projections

✔️

* Billed Annually

Subscribe to FantasyLife+ today!

Get Ready For Your Draft

See More
Cooper Kupp
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Get ready for the 2024 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
2024 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview
Nic Bodiford breaks down the fantasy outlooks of Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
2024 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Preview
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the fantasy outlooks of Justin Herbert, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and the rest of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Davante Adams
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Preview
Zachary Krueger breaks down Aidan O’Connell, Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, and the rest of the Raiders’ fantasy outlooks for 2024.