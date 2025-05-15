 Skip navigation
Gq_k6ABX0AAptTQ.jpeg
Podcast: NCAA men’s regionals conclude, and the great POY debate
Pimlico Preakness Horse Racing
Pimlico Race Course demolition: Preakness Stakes history, location, track records, renovations
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA pro Rupe Taylor, competing in PGA Championship, turns life around after DUI

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025

Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6

May 15, 2025 11:34 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the total points and spread for Game 6 between New York and Boston in the conference semifinal round.

nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
Bridgesroto.jpg
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
nbc_roto_okcdenver_250512.jpg
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
nbc_roto_pacerscleveland_250512.jpg
02:08
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
cavseastchampbet.jpg
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_roto_minnesotawarriors_v2_250509.jpg
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_celticsknicks_v2_250509.jpg
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
nbc_roto_okcvden_250509.jpg
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
nbc_roto_knicksboston_250508.jpg
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
nbc_roto_gswminnesota_250508.jpg
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props
indclegame3.jpg
02:35
Cavaliers ‘tough to square’ as favorites in Game 3
nbc_roto_okcvden_250508.jpg
01:40
Bet on OKC to win title after dominant Game 2 win
knicks_celtics.jpg
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
nbc_roto_denverokc_250506.jpg
02:04
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
nbc_roto_nykboston_250506.jpg
01:57
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
nbc_roto_gswminnestoa_250506.jpg
01:26
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1
nbc_roto_clevelandpacers_250506.jpg
01:46
Target Mitchell in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Pacers
nbc_bte_nbafinalsmvp_250506.jpg
02:35
SGA, Jokic lead early Finals MVP best bets
nbc_roto_parlaynuggetsthunder_250505.jpg
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
nbc_roto_warriorstwovles_250505.jpg
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250505.jpg
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom

nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
04:50
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
01:04
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025
nbc_csu_playoffoddsnonplayoffteams_250515.jpg
03:01
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
nbc_csu_bearsschedule_250515.jpg
01:50
Early 2025 schedule benefits Bears, Williams
nbc_csu_ramsschedule_250515(1).jpg
01:48
Why Simms is optimistic about the Rams’ schedule
nbc_pst_totmuuel_250515.jpg
14:06
Europa League final preview: Spurs v. Man United
nbc_pst_cpmcfacup_250515.jpg
10:51
FA Cup final preview: Crystal Palace v. Man City
nbc_pst_top5predictions_250515.jpg
07:40
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_plawards_250515.jpg
11:14
PST’s awards for 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_roto_bte_balbuf_250515.jpg
01:56
Ravens may be sharper than Bills in Week 1
nbc_roto_bte_blackeyedsusan_250515.jpg
01:39
Give Amarth a long look in Black-Eyed Susan
nbc_dps_miketiricointv_250515.jpg
12:58
Mike Tirico talks MJ joining NBC’s NBA coverage
nbc_dps_jasonkiddintv_250515.jpg
15:23
Mavs’ Jason Kidd talks upcoming draft, Luka trade
nbc_dps_rosstuckerintv_250515.jpg
11:19
Tucker: Sanders, Gabriel will both start for CLE
vikingsvideo.jpg
01:22
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
05:20
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
06:31
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
07:29
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
01:37
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games
nbc_pft_bills_250515.jpg
01:59
Bills to put on a show opening 2025 SNF vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_lions_250515.jpg
07:21
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
nbc_pft_bengals_250515.jpg
01:50
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
nbc_pft_ravens_250515.jpg
05:18
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season
nbc_pft_patriotsschedule_250515.jpg
04:07
Patriots have chance to ‘begin new era’ in 2025
nbc_pft_commanders_250515.jpg
04:34
Commanders wrap 2025 with four straight div. games
nbc_pft_49ersschedule_250515.jpg
01:42
49ers ‘can build momentum early’ in 2025
USATSI_24547199.jpg
05:42
How no Rodgers decision impacted Steelers’ slate
nbc_pft_chiefsschedule_250515.jpg
12:15
Chiefs land NFL-high seven primetime games in 2025
nbc_pft_eaglesschedulev2_250515.jpg
11:34
Eagles’ ‘25 schedule loaded with ’24 playoff teams