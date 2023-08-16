2023 LPGA Schedule
Rest of Year
|Date
|Tournament
|Purse
|Champion
|Aug 17 - 20
|ISPS HANDA World Invitational
|1,500,000
|Maja Stark
|Aug 24 - 27
|CPKC Women’s Open
|2,500,000
|Paula Reto
|Aug 31 - Sep 03
|Portland Classic
|1,500,000
|Andrea Lee
|Sep 07 - 10
|Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
|2,000,000
|Ally Ewing
|Sep 22 - 24
|The Solheim Cup
|-
|Team Europe
|Sep 29 - Oct 01
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|2,300,000
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Oct 05 - 08
|The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America
|1,800,000
|Charley Hull
|Oct 12 - 15
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|2,100,000
|Danielle Kang
|Oct 19 - 22
|BMW Ladies Championship
|2,200,000
|Lydia Ko
|Oct 26 - 29
|Maybank Championship
|3,000,000
|-
|Nov 02 - 05
|TOTO Japan Classic
|2,000,000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|Nov 09 - 12
|The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|3,250,000
|Nelly Korda
|Nov 16 - 19
|CME Group Tour Championship
|7,000,000
|Lydia Ko
|Dec 08 - 11
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4,000,000
|-