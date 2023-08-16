 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
Surging Hitters: Garcia producing, Lopez gets a starting gig
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Hometown Hopefuls: Knoxville’s Wes Kitts carries memory of his father to the Olympic stage
UK Athletics Championships - Day One
Zharnel Hughes’ nine-year odyssey from teen prodigy to world’s fastest man

Top Clips

nbc_pft_minshew_230816.jpg
Why Minshew is ‘perfect’ QB to back up Richardson
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230816.jpg
Adding Cook is ‘indication the Jets are all in’
nbc_pft_rodgersrbs_230816.jpg
Rodgers understands why RBs suspect collusion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2023 LPGA Schedule

Rest of Year
Date Tournament Purse Champion
Aug 17 - 20 ISPS HANDA World Invitational 1,500,000 Maja Stark
Aug 24 - 27 CPKC Women’s Open 2,500,000 Paula Reto
Aug 31 - Sep 03 Portland Classic 1,500,000 Andrea Lee
Sep 07 - 10 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2,000,000 Ally Ewing
Sep 22 - 24 The Solheim Cup - Team Europe
Sep 29 - Oct 01 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2,300,000 Atthaya Thitikul
Oct 05 - 08 The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America 1,800,000 Charley Hull
Oct 12 - 15 Buick LPGA Shanghai 2,100,000 Danielle Kang
Oct 19 - 22 BMW Ladies Championship 2,200,000 Lydia Ko
Oct 26 - 29 Maybank Championship 3,000,000 -
Nov 02 - 05 TOTO Japan Classic 2,000,000 Gemma Dryburgh
Nov 09 - 12 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 3,250,000 Nelly Korda
Nov 16 - 19 CME Group Tour Championship 7,000,000 Lydia Ko
Dec 08 - 11 Grant Thornton Invitational 4,000,000 -