Top News

BEN06222.jpg
Five times a finalist, LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad finally wins Annika Award
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Charles Schwab Challenge tee times: Rounds 1 and 2 at Colonial
One Republic Performs At Shoreline Amphitheatre
Q&A: Needtobreathe’s Bear Rinehart on golf, music and the time Scottie Scheffler cried at show

Top Clips

nbc_dps_xanderschauffeleinterview_240521.jpg
Schauffele admits to nerves closing out PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_240521.jpg
Ingrid Lindblad earns 2024 Annika Award
nbc_smx_dealingwithinjury_240521.jpg
What’s the hardest part about SX and MX injuries?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Open

U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2
A look at those who have currently qualified for the men’s third major of the season.
Image for Match Play: Women's QFs
Match Play: Women's QFs
live
Peacock
Tue, May 21
6:00PM EDT
Match Play: Women's SFs
Peacock
Tue, May 21
6:00PM EDT
Women's Golf Championship - Team Match Play Semifinals
Golf Channel
Wed, May 22
6:00PM EDT
Match Play: Women's Finals
Peacock
Wed, May 22
6:00PM EDT
Women's Golf Championship - Team Match National Championship
Golf Channel

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Patrick Reed’s major streak snapped; Sergio Garcia misses on 7-for-6 playoff at U.S. Open qualifying
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open final qualifying results, sites for Pinehurst No. 2
usopen_trophy_1920_carry.jpg
U.S. Open exemption categories: How players qualify for Pinehurst
The Curtis Cup - Day One
USGA CEO doesn’t rule out new pathway for LIV players into future U.S. Opens
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
NBC Sports names broadcast team for U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2
Hale Irwin Greeting Fans
Players who have received USGA special exemptions into the U.S. Open, and how they fared
nbc_golf_livefrom_johnellisintv_230618.jpg
01:26
Ellis explains where Clark turned corner
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerpress_23061823.jpg
02:01
Scheffler ‘not sharp enough’ to conclude U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_fowlerpress_230618.jpg
03:01
U.S. Open shows Fowler going in right direction
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorydisc_230618.jpg
07:50
Tee-to-green dominance not enough for McIlroy
nbc_golf_livefrom_wyndhampress_230618.jpg
17:50
How Clark kept his wits in U.S. Open final round
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypress_230618.jpg
05:51
McIlroy ‘getting closer’ to coveted next major
nbc_golf_livefrom_wyndhamintv_230618.jpg
10:10
Clark’s mental fortitude pays off in U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_lf_maggiehathawaystory_230618.jpg
12:50
Maggie Hathaway Golf Course to undergo renovations

Latest

The Masters - Final Round
Tiger Woods accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Woods hasn’t played in a U.S. Open since 2020 at Winged Foot and is the first special invite since Phil Mickelson in 2021.
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications and this year at Pinehurst No. 2
Take a look at some answers to FAQs about the U.S. Open, which is being played this year in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Woods and Kuchar were hoping to advance to final qualifying for the Pinehurst Open.
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open local qualifying underway for 2024 championship at Pinehurst
There are 109 local qualifying sites with over 10,000 open qualifying entrants.
Clark_1920_USO23_D4_Tears.jpg
From ‘Wynner’ to major champ, Clark plays big
Wyndham Clark’s journey from winner to U.S. Open champion included the loss of his mother and the discovery of how to harness his emotions into something great.
Fowler_1920_USO23_D4_WyndhamHug.jpg
No fairytale for Fowler; but something better
For those inclined to demand an answer, golf happened to Rickie Fowler on Sunday at LACC. But he found something more important.
McIlroy_1920_USO23_D4_Embedded.jpg
The hole where Wyndham won and Rory lost
A two-shot swing at the par-5 14th proved too much for Rory McIlroy to overcome down the stretch of the U.S. Open.
Clark_1920_USO23_D4_Win.jpg
U.S. Open payout: What Clark and Co. earned
For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.
clark_1920_usopen23_d4_trophy.jpg
Clark wins U.S. Open, holds off Rory at LACC
Wyndham Clark survived a tricky layout and outplayed some of the game’s most well-known players to win the 123rd U.S. Open.
sargent_1920_usopen23_d4_walking_signage.jpg
Sargent low am, despite 20-inch bounce out
Gordon Sargent shot 69 Sunday to finish as low am at the U.S. Open, but it should have been a 68, if not for a terrible break.