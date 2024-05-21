U.S. Open
A look at those who have currently qualified for the men’s third major of the season.
Latest
Woods hasn’t played in a U.S. Open since 2020 at Winged Foot and is the first special invite since Phil Mickelson in 2021.
Take a look at some answers to FAQs about the U.S. Open, which is being played this year in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Woods and Kuchar were hoping to advance to final qualifying for the Pinehurst Open.
There are 109 local qualifying sites with over 10,000 open qualifying entrants.
Wyndham Clark’s journey from winner to U.S. Open champion included the loss of his mother and the discovery of how to harness his emotions into something great.
For those inclined to demand an answer, golf happened to Rickie Fowler on Sunday at LACC. But he found something more important.
A two-shot swing at the par-5 14th proved too much for Rory McIlroy to overcome down the stretch of the U.S. Open.
For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.
Wyndham Clark survived a tricky layout and outplayed some of the game’s most well-known players to win the 123rd U.S. Open.
Gordon Sargent shot 69 Sunday to finish as low am at the U.S. Open, but it should have been a 68, if not for a terrible break.