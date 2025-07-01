Watch: NBC announcers react to J.J. Spaun’s dramatic U.S. Open-winning putt
Published July 1, 2025 11:32 AM
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
J.J. Spaun needed a two-putt to win the U.S. Open. He did better than that, sending this electric 64-footer to the bottom of the cup and walking it off in STYLE at Oakmont.
J.J. Spaun made a 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont.
It was shocking to Spaun, his caddie, the gallery, millions watching around the world — and those in the tower.
Lead NBC announcer Dan Hicks was calling the moment, with analyst and Tour player Kevin Kisner by his side. Fellow announcer Terry Gannon and analyst Brad Faxon were in an adjacent booth.
Here’s how both teams reacted:
Fax and Terry were right next to Dan and Kis.— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) July 1, 2025
Their reactions to the putt are priceless. pic.twitter.com/sKjohb6u9n