Watch: NBC announcers react to J.J. Spaun’s dramatic U.S. Open-winning putt

J.J. Spaun made a 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

It was shocking to Spaun, his caddie, the gallery, millions watching around the world — and those in the tower.

Lead NBC announcer Dan Hicks was calling the moment, with analyst and Tour player Kevin Kisner by his side. Fellow announcer Terry Gannon and analyst Brad Faxon were in an adjacent booth.

Here’s how both teams reacted: