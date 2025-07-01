 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Minjee Lee KPMG Women's PGA 2025
LPGA amid record-setting parity with no repeat winners this season
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Bubba Wallace holds final Cup playoff spot with 8 races left in regular season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Minjee Lee KPMG Women's PGA 2025
LPGA amid record-setting parity with no repeat winners this season
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Bubba Wallace holds final Cup playoff spot with 8 races left in regular season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch: NBC announcers react to J.J. Spaun’s dramatic U.S. Open-winning putt

  
Published July 1, 2025 11:32 AM
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
June 15, 2025 08:28 PM
J.J. Spaun needed a two-putt to win the U.S. Open. He did better than that, sending this electric 64-footer to the bottom of the cup and walking it off in STYLE at Oakmont.

J.J. Spaun made a 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

It was shocking to Spaun, his caddie, the gallery, millions watching around the world — and those in the tower.

Lead NBC announcer Dan Hicks was calling the moment, with analyst and Tour player Kevin Kisner by his side. Fellow announcer Terry Gannon and analyst Brad Faxon were in an adjacent booth.

Here’s how both teams reacted: